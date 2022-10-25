Veem Launches Real-Time Payments in 100+ Countries

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veem, an Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable network for SMBs, today announced the launch of real-time payments in 100+ countries, serving businesses with domestic and cross-border payments. This will be the largest coverage of countries where businesses can pay and get paid in real-time, helping SMBs get instant access to their pay and manage cash flows. It should be noted that instant refers to wallet-to-wallet transactions in 100+ countries.

This includes support for a global Veem Wallet that enables customers to store balances and send payments from their wallet, anywhere in the world for free. In addition to wallets, Veem now supports getting paid to bank accounts that link to debit cards internationally, as well as paying from credit/debit cards globally where Visa and Mastercard are accepted.

Veem is a global AP/AR network for SMBs with integrated payments that serves 600K+ customers in over 100 countries and 80 currencies, with capabilities such as global bill pay, global invoicing, B2B checkout, and mass pay. With the expansion of payment options supported, customers can now pay and get paid with Veem Wallets and debit/credit cards in addition to bank transfers.

"We are excited to launch the largest coverage of countries enabling real-time payments around the world," said Marwan Forzley, CEO at Veem. "We pride ourselves in providing businesses with a range of payment options that assist them in managing their cash flow needs, including the ability to pay and get paid with the payment method of their choice." As demand increases for cross-border payments, Veem is transforming the traditionally slow business-to-business payment process with streamlined and efficient payments, all in one user interface.

"We're proud to partner with Veem and Tabapay to further expand cross-border remittance and real-time payments for businesses across the globe," stated Keith Vander Leest, Head of Payments at Cross River. "There is a growing need for real-time solutions in an outdated and traditionally slow, complicated, and expensive process. Veem is changing the game for businesses and untangling cross-border payments, ultimately broadening access for all."

Manoj Verma, CRO, and Co-founder of TabaPay, added, "By leveraging TabaPay's expertise and network connections, and Cross River's appetite for serving cross-border use cases, Veem is able to transform antiquated payment processes rife with friction into instant payments and payouts, completed in a matter of seconds for domestic and international customers. This will enable SMBs to spend more time on their business and less time waiting for checks or wires."

This functionality was made possible in partnership with TabaPay, the leading instant money movement platform, and Cross River, an FDIC-insured technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions and banking services to consumers and businesses.

Veem helps small businesses save time and optimize cash flow by simplifying the way they send and receive payments domestically and internationally. Trusted by more than 600,000 users in over 100 countries, Veem simplifies the end-to-end AP/AR process with seamless integrations to leading accounting software, real-time tracking of payments, and cost-effective, flexible payment options. Veem holds all required licenses and works with regulated parties in every location it serves. www.veem.com

