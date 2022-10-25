Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033004/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Culture Media, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Stem Cell Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Instruments Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR
In the global Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Anterogen
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cellular Dynamics International
Holostem Terapie Avanzate
Lonza Group
Medipost
Merck Group
Miltenyi Biotec
Osiris Therapeutics
Pharmicell
Pluristem Therapeutics
Stemcell Technologies
Takara Bio Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033004/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stem Cell Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Culture Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Culture Media by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Culture Media by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Lines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Stem Cell Lines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Lines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Research-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Research-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell &
Tissue Banking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cell & Tissue Banking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell & Tissue Banking
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinical-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Culture
Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media,
Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Culture
Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Culture
Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media,
Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media,
Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media,
Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem
Cell Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stem Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Culture
Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell
Lines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Culture
Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stem
Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell &
Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell Manufacturing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stem Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media,
Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stem Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based,
Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue
Banking and Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stem Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media,
Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stem Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based,
Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue
Banking and Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stem Cell Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media,
Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Culture Media, Consumables,
Instruments and Stem Cell Lines Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Culture Media, Consumables, Instruments and Stem Cell Lines
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stem Cell Manufacturing by Application - Research-based,
Cell & Tissue Banking and Clinical-based - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Research-based, Cell & Tissue
Banking and Clinical-based Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Stem Cell
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research-based, Cell & Tissue Banking and
Clinical-based for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033004/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stem Cell Manufacturing estimated at US$12. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033004/?utm_source=GNW