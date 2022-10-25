Opaque Polymers Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2031| CAGR: 10.5%: AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global opaque polymers market generated $2.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.5 billion CAGR 10.5% No. of Pages in Report 190 Segments Covered Application and region Drivers Surge in demand for opaque polymers in architectural paints & coatings industry Rise in infrastructure development and investment Opportunities extensive application of opaque polymers in the personal care industry Growth of the building and construction industry in sectors such as flooring, windows, cladding, rainwater, pipes, membranes, seals, glazing, insulation, and signs Restrains Availability of substitute

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global opaque polymers market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of opaque polymers, which adversely impacted the growth of the market. Delay or cancellation of all sorts of construction and infrastructure projects during the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market. In addition, reduction in workforce, reduced demand and shortage of raw materials due to ban on import and export of items additionally impacted the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global opaque polymers market based on application and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the paints and coatings market held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global opaque polymers market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as Personal Care, Detergents, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global opaque polymers market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global opaque polymers market report include Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cray Valley,Croda International Plc, En-Tech Polymer Co.Ltd, Esaar International, Junneng Chemicals, Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd., Organik Kimya, Paras Enterprises, Shrayans Coating Ltd., Visen Industries Limited, Opaque Ceramics, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Zschimmer & Schwarz Chemie GmbH.

The report analyzes these key players in the global opaque polymers market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

