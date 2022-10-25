Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market to Reach $375.6 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032958/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$213.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Software Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR
In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
10x Genomics
Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (ACD)
Cartana AB
Dovetail Genomics
Horizon Discovery Group plc
Illumina, Inc.
NanoString Technologies,
Readcoor, inc.
S2 Genomics, Inc.
Seven Bridges Genomic
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translational Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Translational Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Translational Research
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic Customers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Academic Customers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic Customers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Spatial Transcriptomics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Transcriptomics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Spatial Genomics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables,
Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers, Translational
Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial
Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Spatial Genomics and
Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product -
Consumables, Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spatial Genomics
and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spatial
Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use -
Academic Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spatial Genomics
and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers,
Translational Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spatial
Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology -
Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spatial Genomics
and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spatial
Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product -
Consumables, Instruments and Software - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spatial Genomics
and Transcriptomics by Product - Consumables, Instruments and
Software Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Spatial
Genomics and Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumables, Instruments and Software for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic
Customers, Translational Research and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spatial Genomics
and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Academic Customers,
Translational Research and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Spatial
Genomics and Transcriptomics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Academic Customers, Translational Research
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Technology -
Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Genomics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spatial Genomics
and Transcriptomics by Technology - Spatial Transcriptomics and
Spatial Genomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
