Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market to Reach $375.6 Million by 2027

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$213.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



Software Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR



In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



10x Genomics

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (ACD)

Cartana AB

Dovetail Genomics

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Illumina, Inc.

NanoString Technologies,

Readcoor, inc.

S2 Genomics, Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

