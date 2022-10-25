The Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Is Set To Grow At An Almost 8% Rate Due To Rising Kidney Disease Cases As Per The Business Research Company's Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, the growing prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market going forward. Kidney disorders refer to a heterogeneous group of disorders that affect the structure and function of the kidney. Advanced chronic renal disease can result in dangerously high amounts of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes in the body, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are used in the treatment in which the blood is cleaned using a dialysis machine and a specific filter known as an artificial kidney.

For instance, in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on chronic kidney disease, a US-based national public health agency, around 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney diseases. Therefore, the growing prevalence of kidney diseases is driving the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.



The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to grow from $68.24 billion in 2021 to $73.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to grow to $99.14 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Major companies operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2019, Awak Technologies Pte. Ltd, a Singapore-based medical technology company focused on using regeneration technology in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, launched an AWAK Peritoneal Dialysis device, a wearable and ultra-portable PD system that incorporates AWAK’s patented sorbent technology. This device disrupts the mode of delivery in which peritoneal dialysis is administered, allowing dialysis to be performed.

Major players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson And Company, Medtronic PLC, Asahi Kasei Corp, DaVita Inc, Diaverum, Cook Group Incorporated, Angiodynamics, Toray Medical Co.Ltd, Drägerwerk AG And Co. Kgaa and Cantel Medical Corporation.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented by type into hemodialysis, short-term catheter, chronic catheter, graft, fistula, peritoneal dialysis; by modality into conventional, daily (day time, night time); by end user into hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centers, home dialysis.

North America was the largest region in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

