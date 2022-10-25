Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is Booming and Expected to Reach USD 66 Billion to 2028 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global point-of-care diagnostics market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 66 Bn by the end of 2028, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for point-of-care diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028.

The point-of-care diagnostics market is prognosticated to gain notable growth prospects in North America during the forecast period owing to many factors including a surge in the older population and rise in the cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer in the region.

Companies in the point-of-care diagnostics market are investing sizable amounts in researches in order to improve the quality of the products they offer. Moreover, several players are focusing on the execution of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in order to stay ahead of the competition. Such factors are likely to contribute to the promising growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Key Findings

The popularity of a combination of biosensors in point-of-care diagnostics devices is being rising in the recent years as this can assist in offering advanced patient care through remote and real-time health monitoring. This aside, biosensors are being preferred in order to avoid complexities seen in the label-based methodologies and gain test outcomes in minimum times. Hence, a rise in the use of point-of-care diagnostics devices is driving the market growth, states a TMR study.

The adoption of home healthcare services is being increasing in the recent years globally. This factor is driving business prospects for point of care testing market leaders, states a TMR analysis. This aside, there has been a surge in the cases of infectious diseases including malaria and HIV/AIDS in many developed and developing nations. This factor is expected to lead to rise in the demand for point-of-care diagnostics in the years ahead, which in turn, is projected to help in the rapid market expansion.

Point-of-care diagnostics assists healthcare professionals to accurately and efficiently gain high-quality and real-time results in a minimum time. The demand for these diagnostics is being rising in the recent years as they help healthcare professionals in making timely decisions associated with the treatment plan of a patient. This factor is driving the growth prospects in the market, notes an analysis presented in the point of care diagnostics market report by TMR.

The government authorities of several nations globally are offering favorable reimbursement policies for the healthcare industry. This factor is boosting the market demand, notes an analysis by TMR, which sheds light on the trends and growth drivers of point-of-care diagnostics market.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the cases of infectious, chronic, and lifestyle-associated diseases globally is one of the prominent factors driving the point of care testing market growth

Increase in the technological advancements in order to deliver safe, timely, and precise outcomes for diagnosis is driving the expansion of the point of care diagnostics market size

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

bioMérieux SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Abbott

BD

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Platform Lateral Flow Assays Dipsticks Microfluidics Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays Others

Application Glucose Monitoring Products Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products Infectious Disease Testing Products Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products Urinalysis Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Hematology Testing Products Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products Others

End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Clinics/Physician Offices Home Care Others







Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa





