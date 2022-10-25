Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 25.10.2022

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

25.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 25.10.2022

Date 25.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 19,382    
Average price/share 44.2323 EUR
Highest price/share 44.4800 EUR
Lowest price/share 43.3300 EUR
Total price 857,310.44   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 25.10.2022:

  ORNBV 790,652  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

