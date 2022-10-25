Global Sound Recognition Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sound Recognition Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032951/?utm_source=GNW

Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 69.6% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 60.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $188.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 67.4% CAGR



The Sound Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$188.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 67.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 63.7% and 60.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 47.9% CAGR.



Other Device Types Segment to Record 83.9% CAGR



In the global Other Device Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 83.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$70.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Abilisense

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Audio Analytic Ltd.

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

OtoSense Inc.

Reality AI

Wavio





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032951/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sound Recognition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sound

Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security & Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Security & Surveillance

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Sound Recognition Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Tablets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Device Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Device Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Home by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Home by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sound

Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and Other

Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sound

Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare & Fitness,

Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sound

Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and Other

Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by Device

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones,

Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sound

Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare & Fitness,

Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sound

Recognition by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sound

Recognition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smart Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security &

Surveillance, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sound Recognition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition

by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sound Recognition

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sound Recognition by Device Type - Smartphones, Tablets and

Other Device Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sound

Recognition by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Tablets and Other Device Types for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sound Recognition by Application - Smart Home, Healthcare &

Fitness, Security & Surveillance, Automotive and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Sound

Recognition by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smart Home, Healthcare & Fitness, Security &

Surveillance, Automotive and Other Applications for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032951/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________