New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sound Recognition Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032951/?utm_source=GNW
Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 69.6% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 60.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $188.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 67.4% CAGR
The Sound Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$188.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 67.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 63.7% and 60.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 47.9% CAGR.
Other Device Types Segment to Record 83.9% CAGR
In the global Other Device Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 83.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$70.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Abilisense
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Audio Analytic Ltd.
Google
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
OtoSense Inc.
Reality AI
Wavio
IV. COMPETITION
Global Sound Recognition Market to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sound Recognition estimated at US$613. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 71% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
