Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter 2022

Results for the Third Quarter 2022 | €67.9m



Organic Growth (i) | + 28.9%



(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates



KEY FIGURES



For the third quarter of 2022, Consolidated Revenue amounts to €67.9m and the consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.2 % or €8.3m.



At 30 September, Consolidated Revenue is €199.9m with a Consolidated Profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.8% or €25.5m.



THIRD QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Consolidated Q3 | non audited figures €m 2022 (2) 2021 Organic Growth (1) Revenue 67.9 55.9 + 28.9% EBITDA 8.3 7.2 - EBITDA margin 12.2% 12.8% -

(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

(2) no longer include the Revenue of Sword GRC, which was sold in April 2022.

ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Consolidated YTD | non audited figures €m 2022 (2) 2021 Organic Growth (1) Revenue 199.9 154.9 + 26.3% EBITDA 25.5 20.3 - EBITDA margin 12.8% 13.1% -



(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

(2) including €6.5m of Revenue from Sword GRC, sold in April 2022.





ANALYSIS

Successful acquisitions in 2021-2022, note that the acquisitions are all within the Group’s profitability standards and therefore have no impact on consolidated profitability.



The 12.8% profitability in Q3 2021 was due to the consolidation of Sword GRC. Without this entity the 2022 profitability is similar to the 2021 profitability.



The Revenue of €6.5m from Sword GRC, sold in 2022, is included in YTD Revenue. Without this company, YTD revenue is €193.4m and profitability is 12.2%.



Clients needs remain strong and Sword continues to be recognised in its markets.



2022 OUTLOOK

For 2022, The Group has revised its Revenue target to €260m.



