Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter 2022

| Source: Sword Group Sword Group

GD LUXEMBURG, LUXEMBOURG

Results for the Third Quarter 2022 | €67.9m

Organic Growth (i) | + 28.9%

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES

For the third quarter of 2022, Consolidated Revenue amounts to €67.9m and the consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.2 % or €8.3m.

At 30 September, Consolidated Revenue is €199.9m with a Consolidated Profitability (EBITDA margin) of 12.8% or €25.5m.

THIRD QUARTER ACCOUNTS

Consolidated Q3 | non audited figures
€m2022 (2)2021Organic Growth (1)
Revenue67.955.9+ 28.9%
EBITDA8.37.2-
EBITDA margin12.2%12.8%-

(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
(2) no longer include the Revenue of Sword GRC, which was sold in April 2022.

ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Consolidated YTD | non audited figures
€m2022 (2)2021Organic Growth (1)
Revenue199.9154.9+ 26.3%
EBITDA25.520.3-
EBITDA margin12.8%13.1%-


(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
(2) including €6.5m of Revenue from Sword GRC, sold in April 2022.


ANALYSIS
Successful acquisitions in 2021-2022, note that the acquisitions are all within the Group’s profitability standards and therefore have no impact on consolidated profitability.

The 12.8% profitability in Q3 2021 was due to the consolidation of Sword GRC. Without this entity the 2022 profitability is similar to the 2021 profitability.

The Revenue of €6.5m from Sword GRC, sold in 2022, is included in YTD Revenue. Without this company, YTD revenue is €193.4m and profitability is 12.2%.

Clients needs remain strong and Sword continues to be recognised in its markets.

2022 OUTLOOK
For 2022, The Group has revised its Revenue target to €260m.

Agenda
25/01/23
2022 Q4 Revenue


2022 Annual Results Presentation Meeting 10am | Paris

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,500+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


Attachment


Attachments

SwordGroup_Q32022 Results V25102022

Contact Data