[Latest] Global Firefighting Foam Market Size/Share Worth 6.73 Billion by 2030 at a 3.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Firefighting Foam Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Types (Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-FFF), Protein Foam (PF), Synthetic Detergent Foam (Medium and High Expansion), By Application (Oil and Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, Warehouse, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Firefighting Foam Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.73 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Firefighting foam is a mixture of water, air, and concentrates that suppress fire by forming a layer that shields fuel and oxygen. Firefighting foam is a stable mass of tiny air-filled bubbles with a lower density than gasoline, oil, and water. Foam comprises three materials: water, foam concentrate, and air. These ingredients form a homogenous foam blanket when mixed in an appropriate proportion.

Firefighting foams are essential in controlling and extinguishing flammable liquids fires. It is used to prevent the ignition and re-ignition of flammable liquids. It possesses various characteristics such as expansion ratio (foam ability), fire performance class, foam stability, and burn-back resistance. It has a wide range of applications in areas such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, petroleum & petrochemical, ship & shipyard, warehouse, and airport.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Customers’ increasing demand for environment-friendly firefighting foams is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Fluorine-free foams are environment-friendly and perform better than their alternatives, such as AFFF and AR-AFFF. In addition, environment-friendly foams are PFAS-free, PFOS-free, and PFOA-free. Thus, the manufacturer has increased its production capacities for fluorine-free firefighting foams. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for firefighting foam in the market.





Restraints

However, stringent government norms and regulation regarding firefighting foam use has hampered the market’s growth. In addition, the rise in awareness and presence of PFOS and PFAS in firefighting foam contaminates the drinking water sources, which in turn leads to the introduction of acts and laws restricting fluorine-based firefighting foam, hampers the market growth.

Opportunities

Demand for the oil & gas sector has significantly boosted the market growth, where firefighting foams are used predominantly as safety measures. These factors increase the need for the firefighting foam market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the firefighting foam market growth is boosted owing to the increase in energy, aviation, petrochemical, and mining activities across the globe. In addition, the significant increase in fire-related accidents, especially in the oil & gas industry, surged demand for safety measures such as firefighting foam, driving the market growth and offering new opportunities for the market forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Challenges

Over the forecast period, the absence of a standardized regulatory body globally for approval of firefighting foam is expected to obstruct market growth. In addition, the stringent regulations for producing foams are projected to challenge the firefighting foam market in 2022-2031.

Report Highlights

Based on Type, the segment includes:

Aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF).

Alcohol-resistant aqueous film-forming foam (AR-AFFF).

Protein foam (PF).

Synthetic detergent foam (Medium and High Expansion).

Others.

This is attributed to the fact that alcohol-resistant aqueous film-forming foam (AR-AFFF) can prevent damages caused by alcohol fuel, owing to which it is the most preferred firefighting foam in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, petrochemical, and other.

Furthermore, the demand for AFFF is high in the petrochemical, aviation, and oil & gas industry due to the increased risk of fires from flammable liquids. During the forecast period, these factors are escalating the demand for the alcohol-resistant aqueous film-forming foam (AR-AFFF) firefighting foam segment.

Based on Application, the segment includes oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, warehouse, and others. Oil & gas dominates the firefighting foam market and is expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. India’s economic growth is closely related to its energy demand. Therefore, the need for oil and gas is projected to grow more, making the sector quite conducive for investment in oil & gas sectors where firefighting foam products are used to measure safety for laborers, manufacturers, and others. This is anticipated to enhance the demand for firefighting foam during the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant Region in the firefighting foam market. Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others countries have significant contributions to the growth of the firefighting foam market in the Region, China’s bridge, aviation, marine, tunnel, and construction activity are expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the rapid increase in population, industrialization, urbanization, and government support for the aviation, oil& gas, marine, and others has spurred the overall market growth.

Moreover, the growing number of fire accidents in factories and manufacturing plants across India is expected to surge the demand for firefighting foam in the Asia Pacific. For instance, according to a report published by India Brand Equity Foundation in June 2022, Oil demand in India is projected to register a 2x growth to reach 11 million barrels per day by 2045. In addition, diesel demand in India is expected to double to 163 MT by 2029-30, with diesel and gasoline covering 58% of India’s oil demand by 2045. These factors are creating new opportunities for firefighting foam.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6.73 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Dr. STHAMER, 3F, Angus Fire Ltd., Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions, BIO EX, Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Dafo Fomtec AB, DIC Corporation, Eau & Feu, FIRECHEM, Johnson Controls, Kerr Fire, KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, National Foam, Perimeter Solutions, SFFECO Global, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application (Oil and Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, Warehouse, Others), and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players

Dr. STHAMER

3F

Angus Fire Ltd.

Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions

BIO EX

Buckeye Fire Equipment Company

Dafo Fomtec AB

DIC Corporation

Eau & Feu

FIRECHEM

Johnson Controls

Kerr Fire

KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

National Foam

Perimeter Solutions

SFFECO Global

Firefighting Foam Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Segments covered in the report

Key market segments

By Types

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)

Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-FFF)

Protein Foam (PF)

Synthetic Detergent Foam (Medium and High Expansion)

By Application

Oil and Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining

Warehouse

Others





On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

