Madison Ventures+, Desert Willow Industrial Partners, Make Tremendous Strides with Class A Industrial Park Development in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Ventures+ (MV+) , a leading private/venture equity boutique combining capital investment with hands-on collaboration, announced today the commencement of vertical construction at the HUB@202, a Desert Willow Industrial Partners (DWIP) development. DWIP is an MV+ portfolio company focused on the development, leasing and ownership of Class A industrial properties in the Phoenix Metropolitan area.



Since its inception approximately a year ago, Desert Willow has moved swiftly to fulfill its mission with the acquisition of a 101-acre former cattle ranch located at the corners of Sossaman Road and Warner Road in Mesa. The planned $250 million HUB@202 development will be a 1.5 million square foot Class A industrial park, with 11 warehouse buildings ranging in size from 65,800 to 270,000 square feet. The HUB@202’s location provides immediate access to Loop 202, close proximity to the rapidly growing Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and exceptional connectivity to one of the fastest-growing industrial markets in the country.

Desert Willow is developing the HUB@202 project jointly with Wharton Equity Partners, a real estate-focused private equity firm located in New York City. The two firms and their principals have a collaborative business history that goes back nearly 35 years. Construction debt financing was provided by a syndicate led by MSD Partners out of New York City. A broker reception to celebrate the project and provide additional information is being held Wednesday at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.

MV+ was drawn to the Mesa area because of its business-friendly political climate, affordability, well-educated local workforce and strategic access to the West Coast and rapidly-growing Southwest/Intermountain-West region, leading to a thriving, diversified local economy. Industry giants such as Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Boeing, Gulfstream, Virgin Galactic, Banner Health, Lucid, Nikola and Lowes, all have major facilities located in Mesa.

“The market fundamentals for the DWIP development are incredibly strong, with low vacancies, high absorption and rapidly-rising rents. Mesa is a major high-tech manufacturing hub and has one of the largest, best-educated and lowest-cost labor pools in the Western United States. The area is continually attracting businesses leaving more expensive places like California,” said Bryan Gordon, the Chairman and Managing Director of Madison Ventures+. “Given the ongoing growth in the Phoenix/Mesa area, we believe that the HUB@202 will be a very high-value project, and we are incredibly excited to be working on this and future projects in Mesa.”

Broader macroeconomic trends also point to the enormous potential of locating in Mesa. Amidst geopolitical worries, many firms are leaving manufacturing powerhouses like China in favor of reshoring within the United States. In a recent UBS survey of C-suite executives, 90% said they either were actively moving out of China or making plans to do so, and 80% said they were considering bringing some production back to the United States.

About Madison Ventures+

Madison Ventures+ was founded in 1996 at 400 Madison Avenue in NYC, on the philosophy that great ideas need great vision, originality, leadership, and execution to succeed. Over its 26+ year history, MV+ has established an exceptional track record of successfully building and revitalizing niche business platforms and assets through capital investment, thought leadership, active collaboration, and “elbow grease.” MV+ was a pioneer in the private/venture equity industry in its adoption of a fundless investment model, utilizing bespoke direct investments through SPVs as opposed to funds. The company has repeatedly identified off-market, high-risk-adjusted return investment opportunities in a wide range of overlooked sectors in real estate, specialty finance, healthcare innovation and wellness, and other industries. Since its inception, MV+ has averaged an annualized return on investment of more than 35%, with a sub-5% loss ratio, on approximately $1.9 billion of invested equity capital.

Madison Ventures+ has offices in West Palm Beach and Denver. For more information, visit Madison Ventures+ online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn or via email .

