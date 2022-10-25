Close of Offer to Further Applications

| Source: OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

ANNOUNCEMENT RE CLOSE OF OFFER

The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £80 million (the "Offer"), in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years will be closing on 31 October 2022. The fundraise is closing after successfully raising just over £40 million. The deadline for the receipt of applications for the final allotment under the Offer is 5pm on 31 October 2022.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66