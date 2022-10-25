Global SOC as a Service Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SOC as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032924/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 30% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $225.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25% CAGR



The SOC as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$225.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$646.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.9% and 21.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Alert Logic

AlienVault

AQM Technologies

Arctic Wolf Networks

BlackStratus

Cygilant

ESDS Software Solution

Expel

GA Systems

Netmagic Solutions

Proficio

RadarServices

StratoZen

Suma Soft

Thales e-Security





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

SOC as a Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Managed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Managed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Offering Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Offering Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Network Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Endpoint Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Endpoint Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Database Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World SOC as a Service Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC as

a Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC as

a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC as

a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint

Security, Application Security, Database Security and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint

Security, Application Security, Database Security and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint

Security, Application Security, Database Security and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint

Security, Application Security, Database Security and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint

Security, Application Security, Database Security and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SOC as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SOC as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SOC as a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint

Security, Application Security, Database Security and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC

as a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint

Security, Application Security, Database Security and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC as

a Service by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC as

a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other Offering

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fully

Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SOC as

a Service by Application - Network Security, Endpoint Security,

Application Security, Database Security and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database

Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a

Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a

Service by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Application - Network Security,

Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a

Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,

Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

SOC as a Service Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Application - Network Security,

Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,

Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Offering Type - Fully Managed and Other

Offering Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Offering Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fully Managed and Other Offering Types for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for SOC as a Service by Application - Network Security,

Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for SOC as a Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security,

Database Security and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

