RIBER: Order for a MBE research machine in Europe

French English





Order for a MBE research machine in Europe



Bezons, October 25, 2022 - 5:45pm (CET) - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a Compact 21 research system.

A new European customer has ordered a Compact 21 system which will be used for the research and the development of quantum computers. The flexibility and versatility of MBE in the choices of materials constituting various electronic devices make it a reference technology for devices dedicated to quantum computers.

As well as demonstrating once again the commercial success of the Compact 21 product range, the world's best-selling research MBE system, this new order highlights the Compact 21's suitability with highest standards for research on III-V, II-VI, nitride & oxide materials.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER: Michel Picault | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS: Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment