McPhy signs an 8-year maintenance contract with Siemens Energy within the framework of the CEOG project

CEOG is the world's largest power plant project combining photovoltaic energy and massive

128 MWh storage, mainly in form of hydrogen. Within the framework of this project, McPhy signed an 8-year maintenance contract with Siemens Energy. This contract provides the remote planned and corrective maintenance of a high-power electrolyzer, as well as the supply of replacement parts and services to the site.

Grenoble, France, 25 October 2022 - 5:45 p.m. CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces the signing of an 8-year maintenance contract with Siemens Energy, acting as the manufacturer and operator of the Western Guiana Power Plant (“CEOG”) project, which was initiated by Meridiam, Société Anonyme de la Raffinerie des Antilles (SARA) and Hydrogène de France (HDF).

Under this agreement, McPhy's teams will manage the maintenance of the equipment used to produce hydrogen and will also provide replacement parts and services to the site, starting from 2024. McPhy will ensure energy availability and efficiency of the electrolyzer.

By combining a high-power electrolyzer, 16 MW Augmented McLyzer supplied by McPhy, a photovoltaic solar park, a hydrogen storage unit and high-power fuel cells, the CEOG plant will produce hydrogen which will be stored under pressure in tanks. This hydrogen will then be recombined with oxygen from the air within fuel cells to produce 24/7 non-polluting electricity. The CEOG plant will thus secure the supply of electricity to 10,000 households in French Guiana, at a competitive cost compared to the territory’s thermal power plants.

