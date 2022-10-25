Global Smart City Platforms Market to Reach $309.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart City Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032899/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the period 2020-2027. Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$200.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Smart City Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Alibaba

AWS

Bosch.io

CIMCON Lighting

Cisco

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Fybr

Google

Hitachi

Huawei

IBM

Intel

KaaIoT Technologies

Microsoft

NEC

Oracle

SAP

Schneider Electric

SICE

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

Siradel

Smarter City Solutions

thethings.iO

Ubicquia





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032899/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart City Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Platforms by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Citizen Engagement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Citizen Engagement by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Public Safety by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Energy & Utilities

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Onsite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Onsite by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Smart City Platforms Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and

Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and

Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and

Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and

Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and

Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart

Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and

Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms

by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and

Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platforms

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement, Smart

Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities and

Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Citizen

Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy &

Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart City Platforms by

Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platforms and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement,

Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities

and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety,

Smart Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore

and Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart City Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platforms and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement,

Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities

and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety,

Smart Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore

and Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Offering - Platforms and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platforms and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Application - Citizen Engagement,

Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Energy & Utilities

and Infrastructure Management - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Citizen Engagement, Smart Transportation, Public Safety,

Smart Energy & Utilities and Infrastructure Management for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart City Platforms by Delivery Model - Hybrid, Offshore

and Onsite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart City

Platforms by Delivery Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid, Offshore and Onsite for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032899/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________