Strategic Marketing Professional Robin Liebowitz Joins Chief Outsiders to Help Clients Accelerate Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Liebowitz, a strategic business and marketing leader, will now leverage her expertise in launching and growing businesses in highly complex industries and markets as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Liebowitz joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

As a fractional CMO, Liebowitz brings a strong focus on applying analytics to inform decision-making and measure results. She develops tailored strategies to position companies, products and solutions, generate demand and achieve targeted revenue growth. Her experience in international expansion and M&A integration has also been repeatedly tapped by companies looking to expand their global footprint and rapidly grow businesses. Leveraging her extensive executive marketing experience with technology, financial services and professional services companies, she assesses the critical marketing requirements and resources, navigates complex environments, building relationships and mobilizing teams to produce positive and lasting results

Stellar Marketing Achievement

At Chief Outsiders, Liebowitz works with CEOs and senior business leaders to accelerate sales growth and expand new revenue streams. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Head of Financial Service Marketing for a cloud services company, she partnered with the sales team to deliver double-digit YoY revenue growth and positioned the organization as a leading technology provider in financial services. As Chief Marketing Officer for an enterprise blockchain company, she generated a multi-million dollar opportunity pipeline building the company’s marketing function and crafting its first global marketing plan.

Liebowitz also crafted winning marketing programs for top-tier strategy consulting firm, EY. As Head of Financial Services Technology & Innovation Marketing for EY, she led brand marketing, go-to-market and thought leadership initiatives to support the launch and scaling of their new financial service tech business spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, cyber and fintech solutions.

“Robin brings incredible industry expertise to accelerate growth for our technology, financial services and professional services clients,” said Deborah Fell, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. "She innovates and partners across the organization to produce long-term revenue growth.”

Liebowitz’ marketing experience includes previous roles as Group VP, Communications at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Global Head of Marketing for Oliver Wyman and Senior Vice President Marketing & Business Development at Zurich Insurance Company. She earned an MBA in International Business & International Marketing and her BBA in Marketing from George Washington University in Washington, DC.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 120 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,500 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past nine years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

