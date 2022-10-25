Global Slideway Oil Market to Reach $102 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slideway Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032893/?utm_source=GNW

ISO VG 68, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$60.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the ISO VG 220 segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Slideway Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Other Products Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Apar

BP PLC

Castrol

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Fuchs Group

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation

IOCL

Lukoil Lubricants Company

NGT

Sasol

Shell

Sinopec

Total

Valvoline International Inc.

Veedol International Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



