NOVA Chemicals Launches ASTUTE™, a New Family of High-Performance Sealant Resins

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced the launch of a new family of high-performance plastomer resins under the brand ASTUTE™. These high-performance ASTUTE brand resins—ASTUTE QPsK905 and ASTUTE QHsK908—leverage NOVA Chemicals’ proprietary Advanced SCLAIRTECH™ technology to produce polyethylene-based sealant resins. These plastomer resins provide opportunities for downgauging and lightweighting while enabling excellent processability and sealant properties. This new product family will become a new building block for all polyethylene (PE) recyclable packaging enabling converters and brand owners to reach their sustainability goals.

“The extension of NOVA Chemicals’ Advanced SCLAIRTECH technology into plastomers will allow our customers to design high-performance, mono-material packaging which can become truly circular,” said Greg DeKunder, NOVA Chemicals Vice President of PE Marketing and Circular Economy.

In particular, ASTUTE products are suitable for a wide variety of product applications including food packaging, heavy duty sacks and e-commerce. NOVA continues to offer the full range of resins, from high-barrier / high-density to linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), with the addition of very low-density polyethylene and plastomers, providing a full array of polyethylene solutions for the entire value chain.

The two new ASTUTE offerings include:

ASTUTE QPsK905 plastomer is suitable for use as a single layer or in blends and offers superior package integrity and robust sealing on a broad range of packaging equipment, including high-speed packaging lines. It is also easier to handle than conventional plastomers, thanks to less pellet and film blocking, and is less prone to bridging in the feed throat or extruder, providing peace of mind to converters and material handlers.

ASTUTE QHsK908 showcases one of the broadest hot tack window and lowest seal initiation temperature, with excellent seal around contamination providing outstanding package integrity on high-speed packaging equipment. Its unique combination of dart and stiffness (secant modulus) and best-in-class puncture resistance, make it ideal for packaging sharp products such as crackers and bone-in meats.

ASTUTE QPsK905 and ASTUTE QHsK908 resins are commercially available.

To learn more about NOVA Chemicals’ polyethylene resins, click here.

#

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals is guided by a singular purpose to shape a world where the plastic products vital to our health and happiness are better tomorrow than they are today. We have a bold ambition to create a plastics circular economy and work collaboratively toward a low carbon, zero plastic waste future. NOVA Chemicals’ portfolio of virgin and recycled resins, along with best-in-class technical expertise, is what sets us apart; our customers use our products to create easy-to-recycle and recycled content films, packaging, and products. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care®.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has 2,400 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The NOVA Chemicals logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.

Advanced SCLAIRTECH™ and ASTUTE™ are trademarks of NOVA Chemicals.

Responsible Care ® is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

Attachment