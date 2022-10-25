With 6.2% CAGR, Dental Consumables Market to Reach US $61.1 billion 2032 | Top Companies, Key Stakeholders, Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Strategic Initiatives - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prevalence of dental diseases and conditions is rising, and the geriatric population is expanding, making them more vulnerable to dental problems and tooth loss. Such trends are driving growth of the global dental consumables market. The market for dental consumables is also expected to rise in emerging nations due to factors like rising dental tourism, rising oral hygiene awareness, and government support for raising public awareness of dental issues.

The global dental consumables market was estimated to be worth US$33.1 billion in 2022. The global market is anticipated to have risen at a CAGR of 6.2% by the end of 2032 and will be valued more than US$61.1 billion.

Dental implants are becoming more popular among patients and dentists due to the drawbacks of detachable prostheses, such as their unnatural appearance, discomfort, and maintenance requirements. Since prosthetics attached to dental implants don't directly affect delicate tissues and enhance aesthetics, they are expected to support the expansion of the dental consumables market throughout the course of the forecast period.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1609

Global dental consumables market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2032 Market Size in 2032 USD 61.1 billion Segment Covered by Type, Application By Region, by Type Covered dental restoration, dental biomaterials, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, retail dental care essentials, others Application Covered dental hospital and clinic, dental laboratories, and others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Holding AG, Straumann, Envista Holding Corporation, 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Kuraray, Henry Schein, Ivoclar Vivadent, Geistlich Pharma AG, GC Corporation, Keystone Dental, Young Innovations

The global dental consumables market is being driven by the rise in oral disease prevalence. Dental implants and bone grafting procedures now have a higher success rate thanks to recent advances such customized implants, short implants, quick loading, sinus elevation, and surface modifications. Chronic illnesses like cancer, pneumonia, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can all be symptoms of or be a result of poor dental health. Therefore, it is anticipated that the global market would grow over the forecast period due to the growth in health consciousness, the rise in the elderly population, and increased awareness of oral disorders. To increase their market share for dental consumables, major players are forming strategic alliances. Dental implants are used to replace missing teeth caused by trauma, periodontal disease, or tooth decay.

However, these implants may trigger a number of allergies. Fluids in the mouth constantly interact with artificial and metallic implants, as well as numerous endodontic devices. Numerous substances, including nickel, cobalt, and chromium, were once thought to be prevalent causes of allergic contact dermatitis. Because of their resilience, capacity to withstand stress, biocompatibility, and lack of susceptibility to corrosion or other galvanic reactions, gold and palladium have so recently attracted increased attention.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1609

In 2021, the revenue share for dental implants was the highest. This might be the result of technological developments and greater knowledge of the advantages of clear aligners and detachable braces, such as easier tooth cleaning than with permanent braces, a lesser chance of developing gum disease in the future, and better oral hygiene.

While Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to an increasing geriatric population and rising instances of dental diseases, North America currently holds a dominant position in the dental consumables market due to rising instances of dental disorders, rising public awareness of dental procedures, and an increasing number of technological advancements in the region.

The Xeal and TiUltra surfaces were released by Nobel Biocare in the United States in January 2021. Applying the novel product surfaces to implants enables optimal tissue integration on all fronts.

The SMART base abutment from Implant Direct got 510 k clearances for use with the Legacy and Interactive Systems and is currently offered for sale in the United States, according to a February 2020 announcement from the company.

Important points from the Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Dental Consumables Market by Type of Material, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

4.1. Dental Restoration

4.2. Dental Biomaterials

4.3. Orthodontics

4.4. Periodontics

4.5. Endodontics

4.6. Finishing & Polishing

4.7. Whitening

4.8. Infection control

5. Dental Consumables Market by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5.1. Dental Clinics and Hospitals

5.2. Dental Laboratories

6. Dental Consumables Market by Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. France

6.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4. South America

6.4.1. Brazil

6.4.2. Mexico

6.4.3. Rest of South America

6.5. Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1609

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html



About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.