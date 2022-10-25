Healthcare 3D Printing Market is Expected to Grasp the Value of 10.80 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 22.8% by 2029, Size, Share, Dynamic Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research's database titled as " Healthcare 3D Printing Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application, and end-use industry. Under the competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and the different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Healthcare 3D Printing market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

The “Standalone” segment dominated the market due to the availability of technologically advanced standalone 3D printing devices, as well as increased research and development by key market players in preparation for the release of advanced standalone systems. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare 3D printing market was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 10.80 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a process used in the healthcare industry to create three-dimensional solid objects. The production of a 3D-printed object is accomplished through the use of additive processes. An object is created in an additive process by laying down successive layers of material until the object is complete.

Healthcare 3D printing devices are noted to be used in tissue engineering, bioprinting, and burn surgery. Such technology has enabled 3D printing to create layers of human skin, preserving the lives of people who have been in critical accidents and have suffered severe injuries. According to a study published in Materials Today Bio Journal in June 2019 by Ayca Aydin et al., 3D printing of metals with controllable structures is a cutting-edge technology that enables the development of metallic implants for biomedical applications.

Opportunities

In addition, the improved productivity, high production accuracy and growing demand for such technologically advanced devices is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the healthcare 3D printing market are:

Carbon, Inc. (US)

Formlabs (US)

3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd (UK)

Stratasys Ltd. (US)

3D Systems, Inc. (US)

Organavo Holdings Inc. (US)

CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K. (Japan)

CELLINK (US)

Anatomics Pty Ltd (Australia)

Block.one. (Germany)

Renishaw plc (UK)

SLM Solutions (Germany)

FIT AG (Germany)

Prodways Technologies (France)

BOSON MACHINES (India)

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC (US)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (Canada)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Recent Development

In August 2020, Siemens Healthineers had acquired Varian Medical Technologies, Inc. This acquisition was directed at integrating the 3D printing assets of individual companies and enhance the market presence of the company.

Scope and Market Size: Healthcare 3D Printing Market

The Healthcare 3D Printing industry is segmented on the basis of modality, components, technology, application, medical specialty and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Modality

Standalone

Integrated

By Components

Material

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Bioprinting

Droplet Deposition/Extrusion-Based Technologies

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam Melting

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

3DP/Adhesion Bonding/Binder Jetting

By Application

Medical

Surgical

Pharmaceutical

By Medical Specialty

Orthopedics

Dental

Cardiovascular

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF)

Neurosurgery

Oncology

By End user

Medical and Surgical Centers

Research Centers and Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the healthcare 3D printing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare 3D printing market due to the occurrence of key market players. Furthermore, the growing production capacities and rise in the healthcare expenses will further boost the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the healthcare 3D printing market due to the rise in the adoption rates of 3D and 4D technologies such as a bionic hand by Youbionic, which adds values to the overall experience. Moreover, the ongoing healthcare infrastructure and rising health care expenses is further anticipated to propel the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market in the region in the coming years.

