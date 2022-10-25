New York, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 6.49% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The blood and fluid warming medical devices market is anticipated to grow in the coming years owing to factors such as the rising cases of hypothermia, the growing burden of geriatric and infant population, rising number of hospital admissions, surgeries, and trauma cases, and the growth in the chronic diseases requiring blood transfusion across the globe.

DelveInsight’s “Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market” report provides the current and forecast market trends, forthcoming device innovation, key developments, challenges, major market drivers, barriers, market shares, ongoing developments, and key companies operating in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global blood and fluid warming medical devices market during the forecast period (2022–27).

The leading MedTech giants operating in the blood and fluid warming medical devices include General Electric Company, ICU Medical, Inc., BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3M, Barkey, SINO MDT, EMIT CORPORATION, Weiss Technik North America, Inc., Stihler Electronic GmbH, Biegler GmbH, Belmont Medical Technologies, Stryker, GENTHERM., Vyaire Medical, Inc, The Surgical Company., Life Warmer, MEQU, Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt Ltd, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd, and others.

and others. In April 2021, MEQU, a Danish MedTech company, launched an in-hospital solution, °M Station, for its blood and IV fluid warming device, °M Warmer System. M Warmer System is portable blood and IV fluid warming device that is adopted in the pre-hospital and military sectors.

a Danish MedTech company, launched an in-hospital solution, °M Station, for its blood and IV fluid warming device, °M Warmer System. M Warmer System is portable blood and IV fluid warming device that is adopted in the pre-hospital and military sectors. In January 2019, Life Warmer, Inc. received 510 (k) approval for the marketing of the Quantum Blood and IV Fluid Infusion Warmer.

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Overview

Blood and fluid warming device are used in healthcare facilities to warm fluids, crystalloid, colloid, or blood products. To preserve the cells, the blood is kept refrigerated. Before being administered, it is warmed in blood-warming medical devices. These devices play a key role in maintaining appropriate temperature, which helps to prevent hypothermia, hemolysis, and other similar blood-related conditions.

Over the years, significant growth and advances have been registered in the Blood and fluid warming device segment. To cater to different clinical uses, devices come in different designs and specifications. Currently, several devices are available in the market that can speed up the warming process and that can help maintain the precise control of fluid delivery. Similarly, these devices are designed to control the flow rate, duration of use, and and heating capabilities.







Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Insights

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, among all the regions, North America is anticipated to hold the major chunk in the global blood and fluid warming medical devices during the forecast period (2022–2027). Some of the leading factors, such as the growing number of trauma & surgery cases in the region, the growing prevalence of chronic disorders & cancers, and the promising approach by the regulatory authorities, will drive market growth in the coming years.

The treatment and management of cancers might require a surgical procedure and during which there is demand for blood transfusion. Before the blood transfusion, the blood temperature needs to be at an optimum temperature to avoid complications. Blood and fluid warming devices are used to achieve an ideal blood temperature. As per the American Cancer Society (2022), in 2022, there will be around 1.9 million new diagnosed cancer cases and 609,360 deaths related to cancer in the United States. The increasing prevalence of cancer will lead to a surge in surgery and blood transfusion cases. Apart from the rising cancer cases, the growth in surgical procedures for trauma or accident cases in the region will also drive the demand for blood transfusion and blood and fluid warming medical devices.

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Dynamics

As per DelveInsight, some of the key factors, such as the rise in the surgeries & trauma cases due to the growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, cancers, urological, neurological, among others will boost the blood and fluid warming medical devices market. The prevalence of cancers is also increasing globally and is expected to rise in the upcoming years. Cancer is usually treated with some surgical procedures, and in most cases, surgical procedures require a blood and fluid transfusion. During this process, blood and fluid-warming medical devices are crucial in optimizing blood temperature. The increasing prevalence of cancers and the rise in the number of surgical procedures thereafter are expected to stimulate the demand for blood and fluid-warming devices required during a blood transfusion.

It is assessed that in the United States, each year, about 1,000 deaths occur due to overexposure to excessive cold air (or water) or hypothermia. Nerve function dysfunction, drug intoxication, and environmental exposure are the major causative factors for hypothermia. Ensuring a proper body and blood temperature using blood and fluid-warming devices can reduce the mortality rate. The increasing cases of hypothermia worldwide are expected to drive the demand for blood and fluid-warming devices.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the blood and fluid warming devices market. The lockdown and other restricted measures have lowered hospital visits. It has hindered the manufacturing process, resulting in a product shortage in the market. Similarly, elective surgeries and blood transfusion processes were also halted as COVID-19 patients were given priority in terms of treatment. As the situation improves, the demand for elective surgeries for the treatment of chronic diseases and trauma is also expected to grow, which in turn will drive the demand for blood and fluid-warming devices in the coming years.

Despite several favorable aspects, some of the key factors, such as the less awareness of blood and fluid warming medical devices and stringent regulatory approval process, are expected to hamper the growth of the global blood and fluid warming medical devices market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 6.49% Key Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Companies General Electric Company, ICU Medical, Inc., BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3M, Barkey, SINO MDT, EMIT CORPORATION, Weiss Technik North America, Inc., Stihler Electronic GmbH, Biegler GmbH, Belmont Medical Technologies, Stryker, GENTHERM., Vyaire Medical, Inc, The Surgical Company., Life Warmer, MEQU, Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt Ltd, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd, and others.

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Assessment

Market Segmentation By System Type - Intravenous Warming System, Patient Warming System, and Surface Warming System Portability - Portable and Non-Portable Application - New Born Care, Pre-Operative Care, Acute Care, Homecare, and others. End-User - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market 7 Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

