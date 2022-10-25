RocketFuel Blockchain Launches World’s First Crypto Payments Loyalty Program

Developed with Merchant Processing Partner ACI Worldwide

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is pleased to announce the launch of its loyalty program, which was developed in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, its large merchant processing partner.

The RocketFuel loyalty program will initially be available for select merchants and a full release is expected by the end of 2022. Merchants and shoppers will both benefit from the world’s first crypto payments loyalty program. Merchant customers earn RocketFuel loyalty tokens on all purchases for free. Merchants are able to promote goods and services to all members of the RocketFuel loyalty program. Shoppers earn RocketFuel tokens on any purchases across all merchants and can redeem tokens on RocketFuel’s marketplace with participating merchants.

The RocketFuel loyalty program timing is significant as Metaverse traction gains using modern technologies. Merchants can include NFT technology in promotions to members. Shoppers can earn blockchain-based tokens instead of points. Tokens can easily be transferred, shared, remediated or sold.

Peter Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of RocketFuel, commented, “We’re continuing to add new products that add revenue streams for our payment partners and their merchants by allowing merchants to promote their products across all our members using the latest blockchain technologies. Payment Service Providers and others have traditionally been excluded from participating in the revenue and profits from loyalty programs. With our unique model, this new RocketFuel loyalty program is changing all of that and enabling participation and additional revenue for our partners and merchants. It’s a win-win for all merchants and shoppers.”

Basant Singh, Sr. Vice President and Global Head Of Merchant of ACI Worldwide, said: “We’re excited to work with RocketFuel to bring a loyalty program to our merchants and partners that leverages the latest blockchain technologies. The opportunity for Payment Service Providers to participate in the revenue and profits from loyalty programs is a first and a significant game-changer for the industry.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended une 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

