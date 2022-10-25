Demand for Acetone Derivatives Indispensable in Paints & Coating Industry, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the worldwide demand for acetone derivatives is estimated at US$ 11.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032.



The paints & coatings industry is the top consumer of acetone derivatives. Owing to the high usage of acetone derivatives as solvents or intermediates for resin formulations, specifically in coatings, market growth has been substantial. Also, high investments in R&D are enabling market players to meet end-users specific requirements and offer them quality products. Changing trends have directed chemical companies to incorporate innovative solutions for high-quality product development, considering sustainability as an important parameter.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global acetone derivatives market is estimated to inflate at a CAGR of 5.8% and be valued at US$ 11.9 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 4.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under grade, chemical grade acetone derivatives dominate the market and are valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2022.

East Asia dominates the global market and holds a share of 31.7%.

The paints & coatings industry is likely to represent 32.9% market share in 2022.

Based on product type, demand for bisphenol A & methyl isobutyl ketone (MIBK) is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.9% and 6%, respectively.

Segmentation of Acetone Derivatives Industry Research

By Product Type : Bisphenol Diacetone alcohol (DAA) Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Isophoron Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)



By Grade : Chemical Grade Food Grade Pharma Grade



By Application : Solvents Additives Intermediates



By End-use Industry : Paints & Coatings Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Adhesives Chemicals Others



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





“Soaring demand for acetone derivatives in paints & coatings industry likely to aid the expansion of the market globally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Eminent Players: Key Strategies

Acetone derivative manufacturers such as SABIC, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, Solvay, Lyondellbasell Industries, and Braskem are strategically moving towards technological upgradation to improve the quality of the product and strengthen their market position. Also, production expansion is important to meet increased demand in the market.

Manufacturers are also using biological substrates as feedstock for acetone derivative production as an alternative to fossil feedstock. Increasing demand for acetone derivatives, majorly for paints & coatings (solvents, resins), personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industries, is compelling leading market players to increase their worldwide capacity.

Key Companies Profiled

Kumho P&B Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Celanese

INEOS Phenol

LG Chem

Covestro

Lotte Chemical

SABIC

Sasol

Arkema

Mitsui Chemicals

Solvay

Altivia

Lyondellbasell

Braskem

Shell

What elements are influencing the market for acetone derivatives?

One of the major end users of acetone derivatives is the paints and coatings sector. This is mostly attributable to their qualities, which include high solvency, the capacity to dissolve films and resins, and the ability to reduce viscosity in paints and varnishes. MIBK and isophorone are the two main acetone derivatives utilised in the paint and coatings sector. Due to its high solvency and low density, MIBK is frequently utilised to create high-solid coatings.

Additionally, the well-established automobile industry is offering the coatings sector prosperous chances due to the strong need for materials that can shield against the environment, such as UV radiation and sunshine, as well as provide cars a fashionable appearance. Additionally, the adoption of EVs in the automotive sector will grow significantly over the next ten years, necessitating a rise in the consumption of coating materials.

How is the United States Developing into a Profitable Market for Acetone Derivative Suppliers?

The growing use of hair care and skin care products in the U.S. is the main factor driving demand for acetone derivatives. A rise in the consumption of cosmetics has been noted, likely as a result of Americans' rising disposable income. Acetone derivatives are widely employed in cosmetic formulations, which raises the market's overall demand for them.

In North America, the U.S. currently controls over 87% of the market for acetone derivatives, and between 2022 and 2032, it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1%.

