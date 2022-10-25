Accruent Recognized as Technology Leader in SPARK Matrix: Integrated Workplace Management Systems, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment, today announced that it has been recognized for its strong technology and commitment to customer impact in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) published by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The annual report includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends in IWMS, the vendor landscape, and competitive analysis and strategic information to assist with vendor evaluation.



The SPARK Matrix report analyzed the suite of Accruent IWMS products, which include cloud-based and on-premises CMMS (computerized maintenance management systems) for optimizing facility and asset maintenance, workplace management solutions for corporate and higher education institutions, real estate lifecycle management software, and IoT remote monitoring with alarms management and predictive maintenance for facility systems and assets.

The report highlighted Accruent’s ability to integrate with emerging technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) and real-time location systems (RTLS) that help organizations manage workplace and assets end-to-end, increasing organizational efficiency. It also noted Accruent’s comprehensive technological roadmap for its IWMS platform, which includes enhancing its existing capabilities and investing in various emerging technologies.

Several key attributes led to Accruent’s strong position in the Spark Matrix, including its reporting capabilities across its IWMS solutions for such critical tasks as managing labor, inventory and spare parts maintenance, work order management, maintenance history, asset lifecycles and equipment depreciation. Also noted was the fact that Accruent’s solutions are highly configurable, meaning that users can create workflows and reports that best support their objectives without needing consultants to build out and maintain these important sources of information.

Accruent’s IWMS Suite

Accruent’s best-in-class software solutions are designed to drive effortless customer experiences, maximize business growth, and help businesses unlock the full potential of their people, facilities, and workplaces.

vx Observe IoT asset monitoring and control enables organizations to predict asset failure, lessen equipment downtime, and reduce maintenance budgets. In addition, vx Observe for energy management helps identify and correct high energy use so organizations can lower greenhouse gas emissions and deliver energy efficiencies.

FAMIS 360 The comprehensive CMMS offers automated preventive, corrective, and predictive maintenance processes so organizations can handle more work requests, reduce downtime, and increase employee productivity — all without straining resources.

Lucernex The real estate lifecycle software is a full management solution, from site planning to construction to lease administration. It ultimately helps users mitigate risk, achieve compliance, understand market conditions, manage new location construction, and integrate contracts, site planning, project management, and transactions for insight into their entire real estate portfolios.

EMS The desk and room scheduling software minimizes administrative effort by reducing the steps needed to manage a space or resource reservation. Users can efficiently create and approve reservations and services, generate and distribute reports, and more ― delivering greater business efficiencies.

“At Accruent, we strive to develop comprehensive software solutions that can help users and decision-makers streamline various IWMS functions from one centralized solution,” said Richard Leurig, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Accruent. “The SPARK Matrix report acknowledges Accruent as a leader in technology excellence and customer impact, and we will continue to help our customers increase business productivity, maximize efficiency, and lower costs with our IWMS solutions.”

Learn more at Accruent.com.

About Accruent

Accruent (www.accruent.com) is the world’s leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, and European headquarters in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Accruent serves over 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries worldwide.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (https://quadrant-solutions.com) is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant’s research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.