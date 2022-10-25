46th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show Coming This November

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 46th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is almost here. 195 of the finest craft artists from across the United States, selected from over 500 juried submissions, will be coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia this November to exhibit and sell their work. Representing 31 states, plus 34 artists from the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region, there are 13 categories of fine craft including ceramics, furniture, jewelry, fiber, wood, metal, glass, emerging artists, and more.

Show manager Nancy O'Meara speaks to the enthusiasm for this annual event. "It's a wonderful opportunity to view and purchase fine craft created by artists, including some that have work in major museum collections, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art," says O'Meara. "It's also a great chance to meet the artists, and directly learn about their work, something that has become a truly special aspect of the Show."

Tickets are on sale now for the Craft Show which takes place Friday, November 11 - Sunday November 13, and for the Preview Party on Thursday, November 10, a gala cocktail party offering a first look at the works of the exhibiting artists. Returning this year by popular demand will be Meet & Greet, a special feature that brings artist and audience together to explore the process behind the artist and their craft. The Art to Wear Fashion event returns to the Show on Saturday, November 12th at 1pm.

Purchasing tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show directly supports the work of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Show's sole beneficiary. Philadelphia is highly regarded for museum quality contemporary craft and design, and the Craft Show is one of the city's premier events. Now in its 46th year, the Craft Show, presented by The Women's Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has raised over $14 million dollars. Funds raised from the Craft Show support museum initiatives, including art and fine craft acquisitions, special exhibitions, educational programs, and state-of-the-art equipment.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center located in center city Philadelphia, steps from history, culture, fine dining, and a large selection of hotels. Come to Philadelphia and experience this great city, and take some of the finest contemporary craft home with you.

