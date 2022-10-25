Soda Partners with MetaPandaClub for Enhanced NFT Project & Community Support

Singapore, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Extension by Sonet is pleased to announce its partnership with MetaPandaClub (MPC) and XvsX Sports (XvsX) Home (xvsxsports.com) to enhance community participation for the X vs. X Sports League . MPC through XvsX serves to create more utility for the league’s fans and athletes onto Web3 through a variety of global community initiatives.

By partnering with Soda Extension, MPC and XvsX will be able to launch future community engagement and decision making for members and contributors, utilizing the extension to enable Web3 marketing application, governance proposal creation and voting directly on existing social media like Twitter.

With Soda, holders of MPC can now execute voting directly on Twitter, only requiring them to sync their Metamask wallet to Soda on Twitter. Soda’s product features allow for community voting capabilities in an easy way, allowing Web3 organizations like MPC and XvsX to bridge Web2 users to enhance community participation.

MPC and XvsX will also benefit from NFT & DAO advisory services provided by the Soda team on community governance, structuring and community engagement. Marketing growth strategies can be deployed using Soda’s discoverability features including sharing NFTs and proposals to non-followers in order to bridge these Web2 user bases.

Soda Extension by Sonet is committed to supporting NFT projects & DAOs and activating their communities. The Soda team is excited to support MPC & XvsX with their mission of onboarding basketball fans from all over the world to Web3 and making the next future of Web3 more inclusive to all communities.

About MPC

Initiated by world-renowned Metta World Peace and other NBA players, Meta Panda Club is aimed at building the world’s largest basketball community, uniting pro players, basketball teams, leagues, and fans. Starting with the Genesis drop of 10,000 Meta Panda NFTs, MPC strives to bring fans and players closer than ever in the web3 era. Just like basketball games, MPC also has strong roots in the physical world, and this drop, along with all future NFT drops will combine both virtual and physical elements.

About Sonet

Sonet is focused on resolving the communication problems of Web3 by creating bridges for Web3 networks as well as connecting traditional Web2 media platforms. Existing Web2 applications like popular social networks, and future apps will be created using our SDK middleware development framework. Our middleware aggregator enables end users to interact in Web2 using Web3 infrastructure services.

