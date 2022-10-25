Keratin Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.03 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keratin is a biochemical that is used in developing and producing personal care products, specifically for nails, skin, and hair. The rising of the salon care and cosmetic industry in Latin America accelerates the regional market growth. There are two types of keratin products available in the market, alpha-keratin products and beta-keratin products. Alpha-keratin is a type of protein that is mostly used for hair, nails, and making skin soft and wrinkle-free. Beta–keratin provides vitamin A and is used for healthy skin and eyes. Keratin products are used in tissue culture and have several biomedical applications due to biocompatible and biodegradable nature.





Regional Analysis

Mexico is amongst the top ten markets in the world for cosmetics and personal care products. In Latin America, it is the second-largest market for beauty products. As per the Euromonitor 2017, the consumption of cosmetics in Mexico has grown consistently over the past one and a half decades, owing to the strengthening economy and availability of a variety of both domestic and imported brands.

Mexico continues to lure massive multinational companies that have established both manufacturing and distribution facilities in-country and use Mexico as their distribution center for Latin America. As per Mexico’s National Chamber of the Cosmetics Industry, in the year 2019, the number of Mexican personal care brands rose by three times since 2013.

Rising adoption of grooming products among men and the sudden popularity of beard has surged the demand for hair care products in the country. It represents 20% of the total personal care market. In the past few years, there has been a boom in barbershops and specialty stores that caters to products specifically developed for men and their hair care needs. Furthermore, hair extensions have set quite a trend among consumers that now has access to both affordable low-quality synthetic options and high-end natural hair extensions, further driving the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.03 billion by 2030 CAGR 6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Keratin Express, Active Concepts LLC, Keraplast Technologies LLC, Making Cosmetics Inc., Rejuvenol, Proteina, Roxlor Group, Akola Chemicals Limited, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Greentech, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd.

Rapidly growing end-use demand, along with the drastic change in lifestyles

Key Highlights

The global keratin market size is projected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Regarding American exports to China, hair goods are predicted to rise at the quickest rate.

Procter and Gamble and L'Oréal, two of the most well-known manufacturers of hair and beauty products, have consistently dominated the industry.

The United States is the world's top exporter of haircare goods.





Key Players

Keratin Express

Active Concepts LLC

Keraplast Technologies LLC

Making Cosmetics Inc.

Rejuvenol

Proteina

Roxlor Group

Akola Chemicals Limited

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Greentech

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.





Keratin Market: Segmentation

By Type

Alpha-Keratin

Beta-Keratin

By Application

Hair Beauty Salon

Cosmetics

Medical

Feed and Food Industries

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





Mexico to Spearhead North America’s Keratin Market



