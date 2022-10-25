YachtCreators Announces Appointment as Exclusive USA Importer for Fiart

ON THE EVE OF THE 2022 FORT LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW, YACHTCREATORS ANNOUNCES ITS APPOINTMENT AS THE EXCLUSIVE USA IMPORTER FOR ITALY'S FIART MARE.



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and NAPLES, Italy, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YachtCreators, in the headlines recently for the award-winning 34-meter tri-deck, M/Y Lady Lene, and for the sale of 2020's Best New Series, M/Y LeVen, now announces its appointment as the Exclusive USA Importer for renowned shipyard Fiart Mare.



Founded in 1960 and based in Naples, Italy, Fiart Mare has successfully designed and launched over 150 models to date. In fact, thousands of Fiarts have been sold and delivered throughout Europe, and soon to the Americas by virtue of its partnership with YachtCreators. The shipyard has a well-deserved reputation for being passionate about its craft and its customers' onboard experience, and for continually evolving its model range by introducing new technological innovations and higher standards of onboard living. Both are aimed at meeting the demands of Fiart's increasingly discerning and diverse client base.

Fiart recently celebrated a remarkable milestone, its 60th anniversary, with the launch of the 43 Seawalker, flagship of the popular Seawalker series which includes the 35 and 39 Seawalker. With its modular walkaround deck design and extraordinarily large interior volume for a yacht of its class, the 43 Seawalker is an impressively versatile model, delighting owners as both superyacht ship-to-shore and the ultimate high speed express cruiser. Comfortable and exhilarating whether cruising alone or with the entire family, the 43 Seawalker is masterfully designed & engineered for day boating, coastal cruising and more.

"I am really excited to be in partnership with a strong company like YachtCreators, which will allow us to present our boats to the US market," said Fiart's CEO Mr. Giancarlo di Luggo. "Ours is a Made In Italy product, made with craftsmanship, attention to detail, style and comfort, which also means for us safety while cruising for owners and their families. The Miami International Boat Show is the perfect showcase to present our products to the US market, which I am sure will have great success."

With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, YachtCreators has a well-deserved reputation of its own, as both innovators and visionaries in the yachting industry, and for building yachts and superyachts to the highest possible standards. "With our shared passion for yachting, innovation and exacting build standards, partnering with Fiart Mare is a natural fit for YachtCreators. We could not be more excited to introduce European yachting's best kept secret, Fiart Mare, to the American market, and are already making preparations for the upcoming USA splash of the 43 Seawalker in Miami," says YachtCreators Founder and CEO, Barin Cardenas.

Next up for the Fiart and YachtCreators is the grand USA debut of the 43 Seawalker at the Miami International Boat Show from February 15–19, 2023.

For further information on the Seawalker Series by Fiart, including but not limited to current availability, build times, video, specifications and equipment, deck plans and more, kindly contact Mr. Barin Cardenas of YachtCreators at either +1 954 530 7533 or hello@yachtcreators.com.

About YachtCreators:

YachtCreators, the New Build Experts. With 70+ to date, YachtCreators has garnered critical acclaim & success with such notable award-winning new builds as the 55-meter Laurentia by Heesen, the 38-meter Nono by Admiral, the 27.45-meter LeVen by Van der Valk and most recently the 34-meter Lady Lene, also by Van der Valk. Along the way, we have forged solid, lasting relationships with elite builders, designers and visionary architects across the globe. Discover what it means to DREAM BUILD PLAY with YachtCreators today.