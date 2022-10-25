Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.1 Million, or $2.50 Per Diluted Share, in the Third Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.69 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $5.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.8 million, or $2.34 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021, and $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. In the first nine months of 2022, net income was $13.0 million, or $6.43 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million, or $6.69 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.



The company announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share. The dividend will be payable January 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 25, 2022. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Our third quarter 2022 operating results reflect another quarter of substantial growth in the loan portfolio and the resulting net interest margin expansion,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Loan growth has really started to materialize across all lending segments over the last few quarters due to several different strategies. We have been able to capitalize on displacement within our markets by bringing on talented bankers and lending officers from other institutions. We’ve also seen prepayments start to stabilize due to the rising rate environment, which has had a meaningful impact on net loan growth. During the third quarter we had excellent growth in the Columbus market, and loan prospects and new customer development are really starting to materialize in the Cincinnati market as well. With our skilled associates in place, combined with strong economic factors in all of our markets, we are well positioned for continued growth for the remainder of the year.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended September 30, 2022)

Net income was $5.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Provision for loan losses was $480,000, which was unchanged compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin expanded 28 basis points to 4.20%, compared to 3.92% in the preceding quarter and improved 57 basis points compared to 3.63% in the third quarter a year ago.

Third quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 8.5% to $17.8 million, compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.31%, compared to 1.27% in the third quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 15.27%, compared to 14.00% in the third quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased 14.8% to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.13 billion a year ago.

Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.08% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.07%, at September 30, 2022.

Tangible book value was $62.90 per share, compared to $68.20 per share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 8.3% to $1.58 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.45 billion a year earlier, and increased 5.3% compared to $1.50 billion three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.4% at September 30, 2022, compared to 91.8% at June 30, 2022, and 91.3% at September 30, 2021.

Excess liquidity levels continued to decline, with interest bearing deposits in other banks at $5.3 million, compared to $50.4 million a year earlier and $35.6 million three months earlier.

Average earning assets were $1.44 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.35 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and $1.40 billion in the third quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.60% in the third quarter of 2022, up 43 basis points from 4.17% in the preceding quarter and up 65 basis points from 3.95% in the third quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“We had record loan production during the third quarter, increasing $106.0 million, or 8.9% over the prior quarter end, with great activity across nearly every loan segment, including 1-4 family loans, owner occupied CRE, non owner occupied CRE, home equity and consumer loans,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “Additionally, loan growth was diversified within our Columbus and Cincinnati markets.”

Net loans were $1.30 billion at September 30, 2022, which was an 8.9% increase compared to $1.20 billion at June 30, 2022, and a 14.8% increase compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2021. Commercial loans decreased 15.9% from year ago levels to $151.2 million, and comprise 11.5% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the $59.5 million reduction in PPP loan balances compared to a year ago. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 17.9% to $323.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to a year ago, and comprise 24.5% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 14.2% to $373.5 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 28.4% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2022. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 29.1% from year ago levels to $412.7 million and represent 31.3% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 11.5% from year ago levels to $40.3 million and represent 3.1% of total loans, and consumer loans increased 46.9% from year ago levels to $16.3 million and represent 1.2% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.35 billion at September 30, 2022, a 3.6% increase compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2022, and an 8.7% increase compared to $1.24 billion at September 30, 2021. “We have been diligent with our deposit pricing, and remain focused on using low-cost deposits to fund new loan growth,” said Babcanec. At September 30, 2022, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 8.1% compared to a year ago and represented 35.3% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 10.6% compared to a year ago and represented 47.4% of total deposits, and CDs increased 4.7% compared to a year ago and comprised 17.3% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 0.30% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.16% in the second quarter of 2022, and 0.22% in the third quarter of 2021.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $139.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $141.9 million three months earlier and $150.1 million a year earlier. The decrease in shareholders’ equity during the current quarter was primarily due to a $6.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the current quarter. At September 30, 2022, Heartland’s tangible book value was $62.90 per share, compared to $64.06 at June 30, 2022, and $68.20 at September 30, 2021.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.09% at September 30, 2022, compared to 8.68% at June 30, 2022, and 9.48% at September 30, 2021.

Operating Results

In the third quarter of 2022, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.31% and a ROAE of 13.88%, compared to 1.10% and 10.87%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.27% and 12.73%, respectively, in the third quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 18.9% to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $12.8 million in the third quarter a year ago, and increased 15.6% compared to $13.2 million in the preceding quarter. Net interest income benefitted from higher yielding assets and the current rate environment. Also impacting third quarter 2022 results was a $490,000 recovery of nonaccrual interest on problem credits that were worked out during the quarter. In addition, approximately $30,000 of the income recognized during the third quarter of 2022 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $132,000 recognized during the second quarter of 2022, and $788,000 recognized during the third quarter of 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, net interest income increased 11.0% to $41.2 million, compared to $37.1 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) was $17.8 million in the third quarter, an 8.5% increase compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter a year ago, and a 10.2% increase compared to $16.2 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, total revenues increased 5.2% to $50.1 million, compared to $47.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin expanded 28 basis points to 4.20% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.92% in the preceding quarter and improved by 57 basis points compared to 3.63% in the third quarter of 2021. “Our net interest margin for the third quarter benefitted from strong net interest income generation, robust loan growth and rising interest rates. New loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, which is helping our net interest margin expand compared to a year ago,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer. “We were patient with deploying excess liquidity into higher yielding assets, and have been very disciplined with deposit pricing, which is contributing to our net interest margin expansion.”

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of June 30, 2022.*

Provision for Loan Losses

“We have a very solid risk management culture in place, and continue to make additions to the allowance for loan losses to reflect the steady level of new loan growth,” said McComb.

Heartland recorded a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022, which was the same amount recorded in both the preceding quarter and the year ago quarter.

_________________

*As of June 30, 2022, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 154 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.42%.



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 28.1% to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter a year ago, and decreased 13.2% compared to $3.0 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans, and originated mortgage servicing rights, decreased 82.2% to $187,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.0 million in the third quarter a year ago, and decreased 56.6% compared to $431,000 in the preceding quarter. In the first nine months of 2022, noninterest income decreased 15.3% to $8.9 million, compared to $10.5 million in the first nine months of 2021.

“The mortgage market continues to be strong for mortgage originations through the third quarter of 2022, although we’ve seen volumes make their way on to the balance sheet leading to lower gains on sale,” said Almendinger. “However, good activity in debit and credit card interchange income contributed $572,000 to third quarter noninterest income.”

Noninterest Expense

Heartland’s third quarter noninterest expenses totaled $11.1 million, compared to $10.8 million in the preceding quarter and $9.9 million in the third quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $6.8 million in the preceding quarter and $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. “We continue to build out our team in the Cincinnati market that we entered near the end of last year,” said Almendinger. “By expanding into the Cincinnati market organically, with a seasoned leader who has been established in that market for years, we have begun to broaden our client base and our operations without a significant increase to operating expenses.” Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $32.5 million, compared to $29.3 million in the first nine months of 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 62.0%, compared to 66.9% for the preceding quarter and 60.4% for the third quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Provision

In the third quarter of 2022, Heartland recorded $1.2 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.4%, compared to $933,000, or 19.2% in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.3 million or 21.0% in the third quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $16.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans, compared to $15.9 million, or 1.32% of total loans at June 30, 2022, and $14.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans a year ago. As of September 30, 2022, the ALLL represented 2,322% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 1,316% three months earlier and 522% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $699,000 at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.2 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased 74.6% when compared to $2.8 million at September 30, 2021. Heartland had net loan charge-offs of $176,000 at September 30, 2022. This compared to $5,000 in net loan charge-offs at June 30, 2022, and $6,000 in net loan recoveries at September 30, 2021. There was $404,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at September 30, 2022, compared to $245,000 at June 30, 2022. There were no loans past due 90 days and still accruing at September 30, 2021.

Heartland’s performing restructured loans, that were not included in nonaccrual loans, totaled $3.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.5 million at June 30, 2022. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at September 30, 2022, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, was $1.1 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and decreased 59.8% when compared to $2.8 million, or 0.22% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2022, Heartland was ranked #112 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Heartland BancCorp Quarterly Financial Summary Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Interest income $ 16,652 $ 13,993 $ 13,611 $ 14,337 $ 13,912 Interest expense 1,444 832 819 925 1,126 Net interest income 15,208 13,161 12,792 13,412 12,786 Provision for loan losses 480 480 480 480 480 Noninterest income 2,614 3,012 3,268 3,797 3,635 Noninterest expense 11,053 10,824 10,589 10,407 9,917 Provision for income taxes 1,223 933 952 1,299 1,265 Net income 5,068 3,936 4,039 5,023 4,759 Share data: Basic earnings per share $ 2.53 $ 1.96 $ 2.02 $ 2.51 $ 2.38 Diluted earnings per share 2.50 1.94 1.99 2.48 2.34 Dividends declared per share 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.63 0.63 Book value per share 69.48 70.66 73.56 76.42 74.91 Tangible book value per share 62.90 64.06 66.92 69.74 68.20 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,098,962 2,098,962 2,098,562 2,094,787 2,094,037 Treasury shares (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) Common shares, net 2,008,350 2,008,350 2,007,950 2,004,175 2,003,425 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,008,350 2,008,154 2,004,901 2,003,784 2,000,839 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 1,261,695 $ 1,164,191 $ 1,153,203 $ 1,160,267 $ 1,148,103 PPP loans 2,234 6,094 17,889 44,321 81,932 Earning assets 1,437,508 1,345,041 1,354,627 1,378,244 1,396,127 Goodwill & intangible assets 13,241 13,295 13,355 13,409 13,470 Total assets 1,530,675 1,437,003 1,442,050 1,461,752 1,481,787 Deposits 1,323,645 1,237,620 1,238,275 1,248,971 1,270,425 Borrowings 49,409 42,459 39,000 47,192 50,042 Shareholders' equity 144,873 145,218 153,591 151,620 148,306 Ratios: Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 13.88 % 10.87 % 10.66 % 13.14 % 12.73 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.27 % 11.97 % 11.68 % 14.42 % 14.00 % Yield on earning assets 4.60 % 4.17 % 4.07 % 4.13 % 3.95 % Cost of deposits 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.22 % Cost of funds 0.42 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.34 % Net interest margin 4.20 % 3.92 % 3.83 % 3.86 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio 62.02 % 66.94 % 65.94 % 60.48 % 60.39 % Asset quality: Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.05 % -0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.25 %





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Cash and due from $ 21,705 $ 18,139 $ 16,698 $ 10,469 $ 14,985 Interest bearing deposits 5,263 35,583 56,284 54,415 50,370 Interest bearing time deposits - - - - 283 Available-for-sale securities 149,458 154,505 150,674 156,505 166,187 Held-to-maturity securities 49 49 49 49 202 Loans held for sale 717 655 2,573 4,648 3,013 Commercial 151,154 134,033 142,925 154,182 179,776 CRE (Owner occupied) 323,390 306,507 285,287 288,261 274,368 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 373,491 346,905 346,326 358,713 326,919 1-4 Family 412,690 370,444 331,255 322,558 319,662 Home Equity 40,253 37,740 35,948 36,250 36,106 Consumer 16,337 15,343 13,218 12,620 11,118 Allowance for loan losses (16,229 ) (15,925 ) (15,450 ) (14,965 ) (14,352 ) Net Loans 1,301,086 1,195,047 1,139,508 1,157,619 1,133,597 Premises and equipment 30,496 30,516 29,583 29,410 29,495 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,623 6,032 6,028 6,024 6,024 Mortgage serving rights, net 3,228 3,268 3,261 3,096 2,882 Foreclosed assets held for sale 5 5 5 5 5 Goodwill 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 Intangible Assets 819 874 929 990 1,052 Deferred income taxes 7,587 6,134 2,877 1,404 929 Life insurance assets 19,680 18,314 18,218 18,120 18,019 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 16,038 14,353 15,550 13,967 14,964 Total assets $ 1,575,142 $ 1,495,862 $ 1,454,626 $ 1,469,109 $ 1,454,396 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 476,379 $ 489,172 $ 500,733 $ 478,893 $ 440,531 Saving, NOW and money market 639,161 606,534 578,633 588,959 577,831 Time 234,046 206,632 178,000 188,193 223,534 Total deposits 1,349,586 1,302,338 1,257,366 1,256,045 1,241,896 Repurchase agreements 7,830 7,525 8,275 9,032 10,060 FHLB Advances 39,000 7,000 0 12,000 14,000 Subordinated debt 24,682 24,672 24,661 24,651 24,641 Interest payable and other liabilities 14,506 12,413 16,628 14,223 13,717 Total liabilities 1,435,604 1,353,948 1,306,930 1,315,951 1,304,314 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value 61,769 61,641 61,488 61,231 61,039 Retained earnings 103,524 99,841 97,294 94,638 90,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (20,761 ) (14,574 ) (6,091 ) 2,283 3,164 Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) Total shareholders' equity 139,538 141,914 147,696 153,158 150,082 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,575,142 $ 1,495,862 $ 1,454,626 $ 1,469,109 $ 1,454,396





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Interest Income Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Loans $ 15,285 $ 12,778 $ 12,544 $ 13,251 $ 12,826 Securities Taxable 684 586 471 467 448 Tax-exempt 590 578 574 586 589 Other 93 51 22 33 49 Total interest income 16,652 13,993 13,611 14,337 13,912 Interest Expense Deposits 1,012 484 454 523 715 Borrowings 432 348 365 402 411 Total interest expense 1,444 832 819 925 1,126 Net Interest Income 15,208 13,161 12,792 13,412 12,786 Provision for Loan Losses 480 480 480 480 480 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 14,728 12,681 12,312 12,932 12,306 Noninterest income Service charges 925 916 861 834 812 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 187 431 683 1,339 1,048 Loan servicing fees, net 367 311 509 462 463 Title insurance income 304 346 290 313 421 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities - - - - - Increase in cash value of life insurance 104 96 98 101 101 Other 727 912 827 748 790 Total noninterest income 2,614 3,012 3,268 3,797 3,635 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,146 6,819 6,905 6,520 6,318 Net occupancy and equipment expense 962 960 994 948 981 Software and data processing fees 984 907 833 801 778 Professional fees 181 247 233 262 230 Marketing expense 256 247 259 218 275 State financial institution tax 257 257 277 313 167 FDIC insurance premiums 104 94 69 128 60 Other 1,161 1,293 1,019 1,217 1,108 Total noninterest expense 11,051 10,824 10,589 10,407 9,917 Income before Income Tax 6,291 4,869 4,991 6,322 6,024 Provision for Income Taxes 1,223 933 952 1,299 1,265 Net Income $ 5,068 $ 3,936 $ 4,039 $ 5,023 $ 4,759 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.53 $ 1.96 $ 2.02 $ 2.51 $ 2.38 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.50 $ 1.94 $ 1.99 $ 2.48 $ 2.34





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Nine Months Ended Interest Income Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Loans $ 40,608 $ 38,055 Securities Taxable 1,740 1,209 Tax-exempt 1,742 1,771 Other 166 136 Total interest income 44,256 41,171 Interest Expense Deposits 1,950 2,731 Borrowings 1,145 1,346 Total interest expense 3,095 4,077 Net Interest Income 41,161 37,094 Provision for Loan Losses 1,440 1,440 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 39,721 35,654 Noninterest income Service charges 2,702 2,077 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 1,301 3,404 Loan servicing fees, net 1,187 891 Title insurance income 940 1,121 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities - 223 Increase in cash value of life insurance 298 298 Other 2,466 2,489 Total noninterest income 8,894 10,503 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,869 17,072 Net occupancy and equipment expense 2,916 2,968 Software and data processing fees 2,723 2,563 Professional fees 661 871 Marketing expense 762 831 State financial institution tax 790 791 FDIC insurance premiums 266 273 Other 3,477 3,953 Total noninterest expense 32,464 29,322 Income before Income Tax 16,151 16,835 Provision for Income Taxes 3,108 3,266 Net Income $ 13,043 $ 13,569 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 6.50 $ 6.80 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 6.43 $ 6.69





Heartland BancCorp ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 699 $ 949 $ 659 $ 1,333 $ 1,657 Nonaccrual restructured loans - 261 285 285 1,093 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 404 245 383 16 - Total non-performing loans 1,103 1,455 1,327 1,634 2,750 OREO and other non-performing assets 5 5 5 5 5 Total non-performing assets $ 1,108 $ 1,460 $ 1,332 $ 1,639 $ 2,755 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.08% 0.12% 0.11% 0.14% 0.24% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07% 0.10% 0.09% 0.11% 0.22% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.23% 1.32% 1.34% 1.28% 1.25% Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 3,148 $ 4,519 $ 5,106 $ 5,119 $ 610 Net charge-offs quarter ending $ 176 $ 5 $ (5 ) $ (133 ) $ (6 )