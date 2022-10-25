Manhattan Associates Reports Record Third Quarter Results

RPO Bookings Increase 69% over Prior Year on Strong Demand



Company Raises 2022 Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $198.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.47 for Q3 2022 compared to $0.57 for Q3 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 2022 was $0.66 compared to $0.71 in Q3 2021.

“We are very pleased with our quarterly results, delivering record Q3 revenue and better than expected earnings per share. Demand is strong and resilient across our differentiated cloud product portfolio,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel.

“We are committed to our customers’ success and continue to invest in industry leading innovation to help digitally transform their businesses. While the global macro environment remains turbulent, our business fundamentals are strong and our increased 2022 guidance appropriately accounts for continued volatility,” Mr. Capel concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $198.1 million for Q3 2022, compared to $169.2 million for Q3 2021. Cloud subscription revenue was $45.3 million for Q3 2022, compared to $32.2 million for Q3 2021. License revenue was $6.4 million for Q3 2022, compared to $8.5 million for Q3 2021. Services revenue was $103.4 million for Q3 2022, compared to $88.2 million for Q3 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.47 for Q3 2022, compared to $0.57 for Q3 2021.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.66 for Q3 2022, compared to $0.71 for Q3 2021.

GAAP operating income was $36.8 million for Q3 2022, compared to $42.4 million for Q3 2021.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $51.3 million for Q3 2022, compared to $53.0 million for Q3 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $39.9 million for Q3 2022, compared to $59.7 million for Q3 2021. Days Sales Outstanding was 67 days at September 30, 2022, compared to 63 days at June 30, 2022.

Cash totaled $197.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $213.8 million at June 30, 2022.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 346,620 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $50.0 million. In October 2022, our Board of Directors approved replenishing the Company’s remaining share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $75.0 million of our common stock.



NINE MONTH 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $569.0 million, compared to $492.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Cloud subscription revenue was $124.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $87.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. License revenue was $19.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $25.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Services revenue was $294.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $253.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $1.43, compared to $1.40 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.95 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.75 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP operating income was $108.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $107.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $152.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $138.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $124.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $145.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 1,146,536 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, for a total investment of $150.1 million.

2022 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2022:

Guidance Range - 2022 Full Year

($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue - current guidance $750 $753 13% 13% Operating margin: GAAP operating margin - current guidance 17.5% 17.7% Equity-based compensation 8.0% 7.9% Adjusted operating margin(1)- current guidance 25.5% 25.6% Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS - current guidance $1.71 $1.73 -1% 1% Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.79 0.79 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.07) (0.07) Adjusted EPS(1)- current guidance $2.43 $2.45 9% 10% (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of those items if applicable.



Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above and guideposts in the supplemental information below, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make this earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance and guideposts, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

Manhattan Associates’ conference call regarding its third quarter 2022 financial results will be held today, October 25, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The internet broadcast replay will be available until Manhattan Associates’ fourth quarter 2022 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2022 Guidance” and “Guideposts,” statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: economic conditions, including inflation; disruption in the retail sector; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, system disruption and security breaches; disruption in the retail sector; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; global instability, including the war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $ 45,267 $ 32,196 $ 124,767 $ 87,434 Software license 6,386 8,461 19,869 25,122 Maintenance 35,820 34,479 107,115 108,370 Services 103,425 88,172 294,284 253,234 Hardware 7,203 5,877 22,946 17,989 Total revenue 198,101 169,185 568,981 492,149 Costs and expenses: Cost of software license 467 690 1,749 1,802 Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 95,691 70,813 266,482 214,394 Research and development 29,375 23,372 84,754 70,845 Sales and marketing 15,742 14,057 47,881 41,203 General and administrative 18,392 15,928 54,963 50,579 Depreciation and amortization 1,664 1,917 5,157 6,136 Total costs and expenses 161,331 126,777 460,986 384,959 Operating income 36,770 42,408 107,995 107,190 Other income (loss), net 1,612 (42 ) 4,593 (29 ) Income before income taxes 38,382 42,366 112,588 107,161 Income tax provision 8,708 5,712 21,497 17,271 Net income $ 29,674 $ 36,654 $ 91,091 $ 89,890 Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.58 $ 1.45 $ 1.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.57 $ 1.43 $ 1.40 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 62,592 63,363 62,917 63,514 Diluted 63,165 64,238 63,483 64,339





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating income $ 36,770 $ 42,408 $ 107,995 $ 107,190 Equity-based compensation (a) 14,533 10,573 44,209 31,333 Purchase amortization (c) - 50 - 264 Restructuring charge (d) - - - - Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 51,303 $ 53,031 $ 152,204 $ 138,787 Income tax provision $ 8,708 $ 5,712 $ 21,497 $ 17,271 Equity-based compensation (a) 2,265 1,503 7,013 4,399 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 3 312 4,386 4,369 Purchase amortization (c) - 12 65 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 10,976 $ 7,539 $ 32,896 $ 26,104 Net income $ 29,674 $ 36,654 $ 91,091 $ 89,890 Equity-based compensation (a) 12,268 9,070 37,196 26,934 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (3 ) (312 ) (4,386 ) (4,369 ) Purchase amortization (c) - 38 - 199 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 41,939 $ 45,450 $ 123,901 $ 112,654 Diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.57 $ 1.43 $ 1.40 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.19 0.14 0.59 0.42 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) - - (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Purchase amortization (c) - - - - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 1.95 $ 1.75 Fully diluted shares 63,165 64,238 63,483 64,339 (a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include that expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations.





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of services $ 5,308 $ 3,977 $ 16,267 $ 10,769 Research and development 3,126 2,139 9,740 6,247 Sales and marketing 1,508 1,073 4,460 3,198 General and administrative 4,591 3,384 13,742 11,119 Total equity-based compensation $ 14,533 $ 10,573 $ 44,209 $ 31,333 (b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we exclude equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also exclude the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.

(c) Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,055 $ 263,706 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,296 and $2,419, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 143,504 124,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,136 20,293 Total current assets 366,695 408,419 Property and equipment, net 12,265 13,889 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,169 27,272 Goodwill, net 62,218 62,239 Deferred income taxes 28,231 7,650 Other assets 24,141 20,239 Total assets $ 514,719 $ 539,708 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,360 $ 19,625 Accrued compensation and benefits 62,560 53,104 Accrued and other liabilities 22,507 22,741 Deferred revenue 169,390 153,196 Income taxes payable 2,153 376 Total current liabilities 283,970 249,042 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 17,186 23,157 Other non-current liabilities 15,429 16,865 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 62,394,460 and 63,154,494 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 624 631 Retained earnings 226,119 269,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,609 ) (19,828 ) Total shareholders' equity 198,134 250,644 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 514,719 $ 539,708





MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net income $ 91,091 $ 89,890 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,157 6,136 Equity-based compensation 44,209 31,333 (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (20 ) 14 Deferred income taxes (20,736 ) (213 ) Unrealized foreign currency gain (2,933 ) (949 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (23,384 ) (7,296 ) Other assets (9,190 ) (8,328 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 20,743 13,429 Income taxes (730 ) (2,965 ) Deferred revenue 20,195 24,029 Net cash provided by operating activities 124,402 145,080 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,152 ) (2,158 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,152 ) (2,158 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (179,029 ) (100,242 ) Net cash used in financing activities (179,029 ) (100,242 ) Foreign currency impact on cash (7,872 ) (940 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (66,651 ) 41,740 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 263,706 204,705 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 197,055 $ 246,445

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:

2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD GAAP Diluted EPS $0.35 $0.48 $0.57 $0.32 $1.72 $0.48 $0.49 $0.47 $1.43 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.13 0.14 0.14 0.16 0.58 0.19 0.20 0.19 0.59 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.06) (0.01) - - (0.07) (0.07) - - (0.07) Purchase amortization - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.43 $0.61 $0.71 $0.48 $2.23 $0.60 $0.69 $0.66 $1.95 Fully Diluted Shares 64,466 64,276 64,238 64,224 64,323 63,871 63,419 63,165 63,483

2. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):



2021

2022

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue: Americas $122,813 $132,308 $135,233 $135,861 $526,215 $139,540 $151,996 $156,674 $448,210 EMEA 28,434 27,190 27,402 27,548 110,574 32,151 31,614 31,843 95,608 APAC 5,603 6,616 6,550 8,085 26,854 7,265 8,314 9,584 25,163 $156,850 $166,114 $169,185 $171,494 $663,643 $178,956 $191,924 $198,101 $568,981 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $16,116 $28,590 $29,727 $16,746 $91,179 $21,393 $24,507 $22,914 $68,814 EMEA 8,374 8,643 10,485 7,245 34,747 10,517 9,423 9,851 29,791 APAC 935 2,124 2,196 3,152 8,407 2,062 3,323 4,005 9,390 $25,425 $39,357 $42,408 $27,143 $134,333 $33,972 $37,253 $36,770 $107,995 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based compensation $10,051 $10,709 $10,573 $11,926 $43,259 $14,138 $15,538 $14,533 $44,209 Purchase amortization 107 107 50 - 264 - - - - $10,158 $10,816 $10,623 $11,926 $43,523 $14,138 $15,538 $14,533 $44,209 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $26,274 $39,406 $40,350 $28,672 $134,702 $35,531 $40,045 $37,447 $113,023 EMEA 8,374 8,643 10,485 7,245 34,747 10,517 9,423 9,851 29,791 APAC 935 2,124 2,196 3,152 8,407 2,062 3,323 4,005 9,390 $35,583 $50,173 $53,031 $39,069 $177,856 $48,110 $52,791 $51,303 $152,204

3. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Revenue $2,932 $3,209 $823 $(716) $6,248 $(2,268) $(4,568) $(6,152) $(12,988) Costs and expenses 2,000 2,442 551 (887) 4,106 (2,043) (3,862) (5,412) (11,317) Operating income 932 767 272 171 2,142 (225) (706) (740) (1,671) Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income (287) 315 (30) (243) (245) 711 2,056 1,569 4,336 $645 $1,082 $242 $(72) $1,897 $486 $1,350 $829 $2,665

Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):

2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Operating income $79 $(294) $(37) $281 $29 $470 $710 $1,166 $2,346 Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income 315 535 3 (9) 844 809 2,085 1,713 4,607 Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $394 $241 $(34) $272 $873 $1,279 $2,795 $2,879 $6,953

4. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):

2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Interest income $(15) $(10) $(9) $102 $68 $19 $92 $112 $223 Foreign currency gains (losses) (287) 315 (30) (243) (245) 711 2,056 1,569 4,336 Other non-operating income (expense) 9 1 (3) (91) (84) 8 95 (69) 34 Total other income (loss) $(293) $306 $(42) $(232) $(261) $738 $2,243 $1,612 $4,593

5. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):

2021

2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Capital expenditures $569 $602 $987 $1,858 $4,016 $1,159 $1,084 $1,909 $4,152

6. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):

2021 2022 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr YTD Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program 214 244 123 128 709 383 417 347 1,147 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 172 1 5 1 179 203 4 8 215 Total shares purchased 386 245 128 129 888 586 421 355 1,362 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $26,988 $32,894 $19,994 $20,117 $99,993 $49,965 $50,151 $50,000 $150,116 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 19,414 190 762 59 20,425 27,143 528 1,242 28,913 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $46,402 $33,084 $20,756 $20,176 $120,418 $77,108 $50,679 $51,242 $179,029

7. Remaining Performance Obligations

We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Over 97% of our reported performance obligations represent cloud native subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Maintenance contracts are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 September

30, 2021 December

30, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 September

30, 2022 Remaining Performance Obligations $421,196 $488,718 $573,712 $699,244 $809,540 $897,680 $969,603

8. The 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated the expensing of research and development costs as incurred for tax purposes beginning in 2022.

This law changes the timing of cash tax payments, increasing near-term taxable income and payments, but normalizing over time as these expenses are amortized. As such, our cash outlook for 2022 includes the negative impact of approximately $25 million to $30 million in additional income tax payments. While there is still a possibility that legislation will be enacted that defers or eliminates the requirement to capitalize these costs, our current outlook factors in higher cash taxes as we will be required to make these payments, unless the existing law is amended. This legislation does not impact earnings per share, does not create any incremental expense obligation, and does not impact our ability to operationally grow cash flow.

9. Guideposts

The following table shows (i) revised 2022 and 2023 cloud revenue and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) guideposts and (ii) guideposts published as of February 1, 2022, for cloud revenue and RPO for 2024.

Current Guideposts ($'s in millions) Cloud Revenue Year Low Mid High % Growth(1) 2022 (2) $172 $172 $173 41% 2023 (2) $230 $232 $233 35% 2024 (3) $310 $328 $345 41% Remaining Performance Obligations Year Low Mid High % Growth(1) 2022 (2) $1,030 $1,040 $1,050 49% 2023 (2) $1,300 $1,350 $1,400 30% 2024 (3) $1,600 $1,700 $1,800 26% (1) Year-over-year percentage growth is calculated based on the actual or forecasted mid-points. (2) Amount reflects revised range as of October 25, 2022. (3) Amounts remain unchanged from February 1, 2022.

These guideposts are forward-looking statements and are subject to all the risks and uncertainties applicable to our shorter-term 2022 Guidance, as stated above. In addition, the further into the future we project our financial expectations, the greater the risk that actual results will differ materially; consequently, our longer-term guideposts may be inherently more uncertain than our shorter-term guidance.