NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Third Quarter Net Income of $39.0 Million ($0.90 Per Diluted Common Share); Approves Dividend

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $39.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, compared to $37.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 and $37.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income recognized in the third quarter of 2022 from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) was approximately $0.3 million (less than $0.01 per diluted share), compared to $2.9 million ($0.05 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 improved in comparison to the third quarter of 2021 and the linked second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets due to increases in the Federal Reserve’s targeted Federal Funds rate combined with growth in earning assets. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.5 million ($0.08 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net benefit of $3.3 million ($0.06 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 and a provision of $4.4 million ($0.08 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

CEO Comments

“We are very pleased with our operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, which reflect strong execution by our team including solid organic loan growth and disciplined cost of funds management. With additional increases in the targeted Fed Funds rate, we continue to experience the benefits of an asset-sensitive balance sheet,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “Our asset quality continues to be excellent, with low levels of net charge-offs and nonperforming assets. Our fee-based businesses reported solid results despite the inherent headwinds associated with lower equity market valuations. Our improved net interest income generation overcame the $4 million or, seven cents per share, reduction in debit interchange revenue due to the Company being subject to the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act beginning in the third quarter of 2022.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income

Net income of $39.0 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.90 Net Interest Income / NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $94.8 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on a FTE basis was 3.51% 1 , up 30 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter, due primarily to higher yields on earning assets

, up 30 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter, due primarily to higher yields on earning assets Total cost of deposits of 0.09%, up 2 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $37.3 million, excluding securities gains (losses) and was 28.3% of total revenue Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)

PPNR1 was $55.7 million compared to $54.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $47.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 Loans and Credit Quality

Period end total loans were $7.90 billion at September 30, 2022, up 9.1%, annualized, excluding impact of PPP loans

Period end loans increased $504.2 million from December 31, 2021, excluding $3.3 million and $101.2 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.07%, annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.28%, down from 0.33% in the prior quarter

Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.22%, up 2 bps from the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to loan growth Capital

Announced a $0.30 per share dividend for the fourth quarter, which was a $0.02 per share, or 7.1%, increase from the fourth quarter of 2021

Stockholders’ equity decreased $93.9 million from December 31, 2021, driven by a $160.9 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) due to the change in the market value of securities available for sale, dividends declared of $36.9 million and the repurchase of common stock of $14.7 million, partly offset by net income generation of $115.9 million

Tangible book value per share 2 was $20.25 at September 30, 2022, modestly lower than the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to the impact of higher interest rates on available for sale investment securities and the related impact to AOCI

was $20.25 at September 30, 2022, modestly lower than the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to the impact of higher interest rates on available for sale investment securities and the related impact to AOCI Tangible equity to assets of 7.64% 1

CET1 ratio of 12.17%; Leverage ratio of 10.21%

Loans

Period end total loans were $7.90 billion at September 30, 2022 and $7.50 billion at December 31, 2021.

Excluding PPP loans, period end loans increased $504.2 million from December 31, 2021. Commercial and industrial loans increased $103.6 million to $1.26 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $69.4 million to $2.72 billion; and total consumer loans increased $331.2 million to $3.92 billion.

Total PPP loans as of September 30, 2022 were $3.3 million (net of unamortized fees) with over 99% of the original $836 million forgiven or extinguished through the third quarter of 2022. The following PPP loan activity occurred during the third quarter of 2022:

$14.2 million of loans forgiven. $0.3 million of interest and fees recognized into interest income, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 23% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, compared to 21% at September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $9.92 billion, compared to $10.23 billion at December 31, 2021, representing a 3% decline, which included a $100.0 million brokered deposit secured for liquidity uncertainty purposes early in the pandemic that matured in the prior quarter and declines in money markets deposits driven by certain large customers moving approximately $100 million of their deposit balances to an off-balance sheet, Company-designated short-term treasury product.

Loan to deposit ratio was 79.7% at September 30, 2022, compared to 73.3% at December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $94.5 million, which was up $6.9 million, or 7.9%, from the second quarter of 2022 and up $16.8 million, or 21.6%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher yields on earning assets. PPP income for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million, which was $1.0 million lower compared to the prior quarter and down $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The NIM on a FTE basis for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.51%, up 30 bps from the second quarter of 2022 and up 63 bps from the third quarter of 2021 due to higher earning asset yields partly offset by higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were up 33 bps from the prior quarter and up 63 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets declined $255.7 million, or 2.3%, from the prior quarter and were comparable to the same quarter in the prior year. The following are highlights comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the prior quarter:



Loan yields increased 25 bps to 4.34% for the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields increased 28 bps from the prior quarter. The average balances of investment securities increased $5.9 million and yields increased 13 bps. The average balances of short-term interest-bearing accounts decreased $362.1 million resulting from the incremental deployment of excess liquidity into loans and investment securities and modestly lower deposit balances.

Total cost of deposits was 0.09% for the third quarter of 2022, up 2 bps from the prior quarter and down 1 bp from the same period in the prior year.

The cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 0.29%, up 6 bps from the prior quarter and up 2 bps from the third quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans was 7 bps compared to 4 bps in the prior quarter and 11 bps in the third quarter of 2021. Recoveries in the third quarter of 2022 were $3.4 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.19% compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2022 and 0.33% at September 30, 2021. Past due loans to total loans decreased to 0.30% as of September 30, 2022 from 0.40% in the prior quarter, primarily due to one commercial credit which returned to current status in early July.

Provision expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $4.5 million with net charge-offs of $1.3 million. Provision expense was $0.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2022 and $7.8 million higher than the third quarter of 2021. The increase in provision expense from the third quarter of 2021 was driven both by loan growth and an increase in the level of allowance for loan losses resulting from less favorable economic forecasts in the current year relative to improving economic forecasts in the prior year, partly offset by a lower level of net charge-offs.

The allowance for loan losses was $96.8 million, or 1.22% (1.23% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.20% (1.21% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at June 30, 2022 and 1.23% (1.28% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at September 30, 2021. The increase in the level of allowance for loan losses from the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in loan balances and the modest deterioration in the forecast of economic conditions, which had an impact on the level of expected credit losses.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments increased to $5.3 million at September 30, 2022 compared to the prior quarter at $5.1 million and compared to the prior year quarter at $5.3 million.



Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $37.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, down $4.9 million from the second quarter and down $3.1 million from the prior year’s third quarter.

Card services income was lower than the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2021 driven by the $3.8 million ($0.07 per diluted share) impact from the Company being subject to the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act.

Retirement plan administration fees were lower than the prior quarter driven by market decline and lower activity-based fees and higher than the third quarter of 2021 driven by higher activity-based fees and organic growth.

Wealth management fees were higher than the prior quarter due to seasonal tax preparation services and lower than the third quarter of 2021 driven primarily by market performance.

Other income decreased from the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2021 driven by lower commercial loan swap fees.



Noninterest Expense



Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was up 0.8% from the previous quarter and up 5.2% from the third quarter of 2021.

Salaries and benefits increased from the prior quarter due to one additional day of payroll in the third quarter and higher levels of incentive compensation accruals. The increase from the third quarter of 2021 was driven by increased salaries and wages, including merit pay increases and higher levels of incentive compensation accruals.

Technology and data services increased from the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2021 due to continued investment in digital platform solutions.

Other expenses decreased from the linked second quarter of 2022 due to seasonal timing of certain expenditures. The third quarter of 2021 also included $2.3 million of estimated litigation settlement costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 22.5% for the second quarter of 2022 and 22.8% for the third quarter of 2021.



Capital

Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 at 7.64%. Tangible book value per share 2 was $20.25 at September 30, 2022, $20.99 at June 30, 2022 and $21.95 at September 30, 2021.

at 7.64%. Tangible book value per share was $20.25 at September 30, 2022, $20.99 at June 30, 2022 and $21.95 at September 30, 2021. Stockholders’ equity decreased $93.9 million from December 31, 2021 driven by the $160.9 million decrease in AOCI due to the change in the market value of securities available for sale, dividends declared of $36.9 million and the repurchase of common stock of $14.7 million, partly offset by net income generation of $115.9 million.

September 30, 2022, CET1 capital ratio of 12.17%, leverage ratio of 10.21% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.50%.



Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share at a meeting held yesterday, an increase of $0.02, or 7.1%, from the amount paid in the fourth quarter of 2021. 2022 is the tenth consecutive year of dividend increases by the Company. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022.



Other Events

On August 1, 2022, NBT’s subsidiary, NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, a full-service insurance agency, completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Harrison A. Rogers Agency, Inc. (“H.A. Rogers”). H.A. Rogers is a New York based small personal and commercial lines property and casualty insurance agency. This is a strategic regional insurance expansion into the northern New York market where NBT Bank has a long-established presence.



Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.64 billion at September 30, 2022. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,110,932 43,092,851 43,385,451 43,574,539 43,631,497 Return on average assets3 1.33% 1.28% 1.32% 1.23% 1.26% Return on average equity3 12.87% 12.73% 12.78% 11.89% 12.04% Return on average tangible common equity1 3 17.12% 17.00% 16.87% 15.70% 15.97% Net interest margin1 3 3.51% 3.21% 2.95% 3.08% 2.88% 9 Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 2.68 $ 2.69 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,194,037 43,768,647 Return on average assets3 1.31% 1.37% Return on average equity3 12.79% 13.00% Return on average tangible common equity1 3 17.00% 17.35% Net interest margin1 3 3.22% 3.01% 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Balance sheet data: Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 97,303 $ 328,593 $ 913,315 $ 1,111,296 $ 1,131,074 Securities available for sale 1,556,501 1,619,356 1,662,697 1,687,361 1,576,030 Securities held to maturity 929,541 936,512 895,005 733,210 683,103 Net loans 7,807,984 7,684,081 7,559,826 7,406,459 7,473,442 Total assets 11,640,742 11,720,459 12,147,833 12,012,111 11,994,411 Total deposits 9,918,751 10,028,708 10,461,623 10,234,469 10,195,178 Total borrowings 277,889 265,796 278,788 311,476 313,311 Total liabilities 10,484,196 10,531,903 10,945,583 10,761,658 10,752,954 Stockholders' equity 1,156,546 1,188,556 1,202,250 1,250,453 1,241,457 Capital: Equity to assets 9.94% 10.14% 9.90% 10.41% 10.35% Tangible equity ratio1 7.64% 7.87% 7.70% 8.20% 8.13% Book value per share $ 27.00 $ 27.75 $ 27.96 $ 28.97 $ 28.65 Tangible book value per share2 $ 20.25 $ 20.99 $ 21.25 $ 22.26 $ 21.95 Leverage ratio 10.21% 9.77% 9.52% 9.41% 9.47% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.17% 12.14% 12.23% 12.25% 12.20% Tier 1 capital ratio 13.27% 13.27% 13.39% 13.43% 13.39% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.50% 15.50% 15.64% 15.73% 15.74% Common stock price (end of period) $ 37.95 $ 37.59 $ 36.13 $ 38.52 $ 36.12







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 19,098 $ 23,673 $ 25,812 $ 30,285 $ 35,737 90 days past due and still accruing 2,732 2,096 1,944 2,458 2,940 Total nonperforming loans 21,830 25,769 27,756 32,743 38,677 Other real estate owned - - - 167 859 Total nonperforming assets 21,830 25,769 27,756 32,910 39,536 Allowance for loan losses 96,800 93,600 90,000 92,000 93,000 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.22% 1.20% 1.18% 1.23% 1.23% Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28% 0.33% 0.36% 0.44% 0.51% Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19% 0.22% 0.23% 0.27% 0.33% Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 443.43% 363.23% 324.25% 280.98% 240.45% Past due loans to total loans4 0.30% 0.40% 0.24% 0.29% 0.46% Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.07% 0.04% 0.14% 0.22% 0.11% Asset quality ratios (excluding paycheck protection program): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.23% 1.21% 1.18% 1.24% 1.28% Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.28% 0.33% 0.37% 0.44% 0.53% Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19% 0.22% 0.23% 0.28% 0.34% Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 443.43% 363.27% 324.24% 280.96% 240.42% Past due loans to total loans4 0.29% 0.40% 0.25% 0.29% 0.48% Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.07% 0.04% 0.14% 0.22% 0.12% 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment: Commercial & industrial 0.80% 0.75% 0.66% 0.78% 0.83% Commercial real estate 0.88% 0.89% 0.79% 0.78% 0.93% Paycheck protection program 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% Residential real estate 0.74% 0.79% 0.88% 0.92% 0.93% Auto 0.78% 0.79% 0.76% 0.79% 0.78% Other consumer 3.95% 3.98% 4.14% 4.49% 4.57% Total 1.22% 1.20% 1.18% 1.23% 1.23% Total excluding PPP loans 1.23% 1.21% 1.18% 1.24% 1.28% 2022 2021 Loans by line of business: 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Commercial & industrial $ 1,258,871 $ 1,298,072 $ 1,214,834 $ 1,155,240 $ 1,148,176 Commercial real estate 2,724,728 2,670,633 2,709,611 2,655,367 2,638,762 Paycheck protection program 3,328 17,286 50,977 101,222 276,195 Residential real estate mortgages 1,626,528 1,606,188 1,584,551 1,571,232 1,549,684 Indirect auto 952,757 936,516 890,643 859,454 873,860 Residential solar 728,898 599,565 514,526 440,016 365,299 Home equity 313,557 313,395 319,180 330,357 339,316 Other consumer 296,117 336,026 365,504 385,571 375,150 Total loans $ 7,904,784 $ 7,777,681 $ 7,649,826 $ 7,498,459 $ 7,566,442 PPP income recognized $ 320 $ 1,301 $ 1,976 $ 7,545 $ 2,861 PPP unamortized fees $ 108 $ 414 $ 1,629 $ 3,420 $ 10,536







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, Assets 2022 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 223,755 $ 157,775 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 97,303 1,111,296 Equity securities, at fair value 30,428 33,550 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,556,501 1,687,361 Securities held to maturity (fair value $814,100 and $735,260, respectively) 929,541 733,210 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,892 25,098 Loans held for sale 87 830 Loans 7,904,784 7,498,459 Less allowance for loan losses 96,800 92,000 Net loans $ 7,807,984 $ 7,406,459 Premises and equipment, net 69,338 72,093 Goodwill 281,204 280,541 Intangible assets, net 7,879 8,927 Bank owned life insurance 230,990 228,238 Other assets 380,840 266,733 Total assets $ 11,640,742 $ 12,012,111 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,714,342 $ 3,689,556 Savings, NOW and money market 5,758,736 6,043,441 Time 445,673 501,472 Total deposits $ 9,918,751 $ 10,234,469 Short-term borrowings 74,554 97,795 Long-term debt 3,322 13,995 Subordinated debt, net 98,817 98,490 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 287,556 215,713 Total liabilities $ 10,484,196 $ 10,761,658 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,156,546 $ 1,250,453 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,640,742 $ 12,012,111







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 85,266 $ 72,817 $ 237,148 $ 222,705 Securities available for sale 7,665 5,898 21,822 17,204 Securities held to maturity 4,854 2,976 12,532 9,454 Other 1,429 524 3,396 1,206 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 99,214 $ 82,215 $ 274,898 $ 250,569 Interest expense Deposits $ 2,233 $ 2,548 $ 5,831 $ 8,582 Short-term borrowings 84 28 113 130 Long-term debt 20 89 140 301 Subordinated debt 1,360 1,359 4,078 4,077 Junior subordinated debt 1,039 517 2,325 1,572 Total interest expense $ 4,736 $ 4,541 $ 12,487 $ 14,662 Net interest income $ 94,478 $ 77,674 $ 262,411 $ 235,907 Provision for loan losses 4,484 (3,342 ) 9,470 (11,354 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 89,994 $ 81,016 $ 252,941 $ 247,261 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,581 $ 3,489 $ 11,032 $ 9,544 Card services income 5,654 9,101 24,100 25,835 Retirement plan administration fees 11,496 10,495 37,451 30,372 Wealth management 8,402 8,783 25,294 25,099 Insurance services 3,892 3,720 11,258 10,689 Bank owned life insurance income 1,560 1,548 4,625 4,588 Net securities (losses) gains (148 ) (100 ) (914 ) 568 Other 2,735 3,293 8,641 9,988 Total noninterest income $ 37,172 $ 40,329 $ 121,487 $ 116,683 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 48,371 $ 44,190 $ 140,595 $ 128,462 Technology and data services 9,096 8,421 26,588 26,154 Occupancy 6,481 6,154 19,761 19,413 Professional fees and outside services 3,817 3,784 11,999 11,403 Office supplies and postage 1,469 1,364 4,441 4,478 FDIC expense 787 772 2,399 2,243 Advertising 559 583 1,943 1,502 Amortization of intangible assets 544 663 1,725 2,157 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 549 706 1,690 1,959 Other 5,021 6,232 13,815 14,405 Total noninterest expense $ 76,694 $ 72,869 $ 224,956 $ 212,176 Income before income tax expense $ 50,472 $ 48,476 $ 149,472 $ 151,768 Income tax expense 11,499 11,043 33,598 34,193 Net income $ 38,973 $ 37,433 $ 115,874 $ 117,575 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.86 $ 2.70 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 2.68 $ 2.69







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 85,266 $ 78,539 $ 73,343 $ 79,470 $ 72,817 Securities available for sale 7,665 7,317 6,840 6,101 5,898 Securities held to maturity 4,854 4,185 3,493 3,097 2,976 Other 1,429 1,442 525 639 524 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 99,214 $ 91,483 $ 84,201 $ 89,307 $ 82,215 Interest expense Deposits $ 2,233 $ 1,756 $ 1,842 $ 2,132 $ 2,548 Short-term borrowings 84 13 16 28 28 Long-term debt 20 33 87 88 89 Subordinated debt 1,360 1,359 1,359 1,360 1,359 Junior subordinated debt 1,039 737 549 518 517 Total interest expense $ 4,736 $ 3,898 $ 3,853 $ 4,126 $ 4,541 Net interest income $ 94,478 $ 87,585 $ 80,348 $ 85,181 $ 77,674 Provision for loan losses 4,484 4,390 596 3,097 (3,342 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 89,994 $ 83,195 $ 79,752 $ 82,084 $ 81,016 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,581 $ 3,763 $ 3,688 $ 3,804 $ 3,489 Card services income 5,654 9,751 8,695 8,847 9,101 Retirement plan administration fees 11,496 12,676 13,279 11,816 10,495 Wealth management 8,402 8,252 8,640 8,619 8,783 Insurance services 3,892 3,578 3,788 3,394 3,720 Bank owned life insurance income 1,560 1,411 1,654 1,629 1,548 Net securities (losses) (148 ) (587 ) (179 ) (2 ) (100 ) Other 2,735 2,812 3,094 3,004 3,293 Total noninterest income $ 37,172 $ 41,656 $ 42,659 $ 41,111 $ 40,329 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 48,371 $ 46,716 $ 45,508 $ 44,118 $ 44,190 Technology and data services 9,096 8,945 8,547 8,563 8,421 Occupancy 6,481 6,487 6,793 6,635 6,154 Professional fees and outside services 3,817 3,906 4,276 4,903 3,784 Office supplies and postage 1,469 1,548 1,424 1,528 1,364 FDIC expense 787 810 802 798 772 Advertising 559 730 654 1,019 583 Amortization of intangible assets 544 545 636 651 663 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 549 757 384 956 706 Other 5,021 5,675 3,119 5,934 6,232 Total noninterest expense $ 76,694 $ 76,119 $ 72,143 $ 75,105 $ 72,869 Income before income tax expense $ 50,472 $ 48,732 $ 50,268 $ 48,090 $ 48,476 Income tax expense 11,499 10,957 11,142 10,780 11,043 Net income $ 38,973 $ 37,775 $ 39,126 $ 37,310 $ 37,433 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 0.86







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Q3 - 2022 Q2 - 2022 Q1 - 2022 Q4 - 2021 Q3 - 2021 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 191,463 2.51 % $ 553,548 0.82 % $ 990,319 0.17 % $ 1,145,794 0.16 % $ 1,014,120 0.16 % Securities taxable1 2,491,315 1.83 % 2,439,960 1.74 % 2,284,578 1.67 % 2,081,796 1.57 % 1,923,700 1.63 % Securities tax-exempt 1 5 211,306 2.47 % 256,799 1.83 % 258,513 1.84 % 257,320 1.85 % 246,685 1.97 % FRB and FHLB stock 25,182 3.47 % 24,983 5.03 % 25,026 1.98 % 25,149 2.74 % 25,154 1.91 % Loans1 6 7,808,025 4.34 % 7,707,730 4.09 % 7,530,674 3.95 % 7,507,165 4.20 % 7,517,839 3.84 % Total interest-earning assets $ 10,727,291 3.68 % $ 10,983,020 3.35 % $ 11,089,110 3.09 % $ 11,017,224 3.23 % $ 10,727,498 3.05 % Other assets 887,378 883,498 947,578 982,136 1,019,797 Total assets $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 $ 11,999,360 $ 11,747,295 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,332,341 0.15 % $ 2,577,367 0.14 % $ 2,720,338 0.15 % $ 2,678,477 0.16 % $ 2,580,570 0.19 % NOW deposit accounts 1,548,115 0.21 % 1,580,132 0.07 % 1,583,091 0.05 % 1,551,846 0.05 % 1,442,678 0.05 % Savings deposits 1,854,122 0.03 % 1,845,128 0.03 % 1,794,549 0.03 % 1,725,004 0.05 % 1,691,539 0.05 % Time deposits 455,168 0.35 % 478,531 0.37 % 494,632 0.40 % 537,875 0.46 % 565,216 0.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,189,746 0.14 % $ 6,481,158 0.11 % $ 6,592,610 0.11 % $ 6,493,202 0.13 % $ 6,280,003 0.16 % Federal funds purchased 1,522 3.39 % - - - - 65 - - - Repurchase agreements 69,048 0.10 % 60,061 0.09 % 72,768 0.09 % 97,389 0.11 % 99,703 0.11 % Short-term borrowings 6,440 3.33 % - - - - 1 - - - Long-term debt 3,331 2.38 % 5,336 2.48 % 13,979 2.52 % 14,004 2.49 % 14,029 2.52 % Subordinated debt, net 98,748 5.46 % 98,642 5.53 % 98,531 5.59 % 98,422 5.48 % 98,311 5.48 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 4.07 % 101,196 2.92 % 101,196 2.20 % 101,196 2.03 % 101,196 2.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,470,031 0.29 % $ 6,746,393 0.23 % $ 6,879,084 0.23 % $ 6,804,279 0.24 % $ 6,593,242 0.27 % Demand deposits 3,708,131 3,711,049 3,710,124 3,719,070 3,676,883 Other liabilities 234,851 218,491 206,292 231,260 244,125 Stockholders' equity 1,201,656 1,190,585 1,241,188 1,244,751 1,233,045 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 $ 11,999,360 $ 11,747,295 Interest rate spread 3.39 % 3.12 % 2.86 % 2.99 % 2.78 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.51 % 3.21 % 2.95 % 3.08 % 2.88 %







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 575,517 $ 2,742 0.64 % $ 860,067 $ 763 0.12 % Securities taxable1 2,406,042 31,460 1.75 % 1,852,963 23,711 1.71 % Securities tax-exempt 1 5 242,033 3,664 2.02 % 208,438 3,730 2.39 % FRB and FHLB stock 25,064 654 3.49 % 25,290 443 2.34 % Loans1 6 7,683,159 237,290 4.13 % 7,555,276 222,821 3.94 % Total interest-earning assets $ 10,931,815 $ 275,810 3.37 % $ 10,502,034 $ 251,468 3.20 % Other assets 905,931 984,372 Total assets $ 11,837,746 $ 11,486,406 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,541,927 $ 2,801 0.15 % $ 2,557,172 $ 4,022 0.21 % NOW deposit accounts 1,570,318 1,260 0.11 % 1,419,102 531 0.05 % Savings deposits 1,831,485 442 0.03 % 1,633,941 625 0.05 % Time deposits 475,966 1,328 0.37 % 590,385 3,404 0.77 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,419,696 $ 5,831 0.12 % $ 6,200,600 $ 8,582 0.19 % Federal funds purchased 513 13 3.39 % - - - Repurchase agreements 67,279 46 0.09 % 101,574 104 0.14 % Short-term borrowings 2,170 54 3.33 % 1,740 26 2.00 % Long-term debt 7,509 140 2.49 % 15,976 301 2.52 % Subordinated debt, net 98,641 4,078 5.53 % 98,204 4,077 5.55 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 2,325 3.07 % 101,196 1,572 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,697,004 $ 12,487 0.25 % $ 6,519,290 $ 14,662 0.30 % Demand deposits 3,709,761 3,514,005 Other liabilities 219,983 243,525 Stockholders' equity 1,210,998 1,209,586 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,837,746 $ 11,486,406 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 263,323 $ 236,806 Interest rate spread 3.12 % 2.90 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.22 % 3.01 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 912 $ 899 Net interest income $ 262,411 $ 235,907







1The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Net income $ 38,973 $ 37,775 $ 39,126 $ 37,310 $ 37,433 Income tax expense 11,499 10,957 11,142 10,780 11,043 Provision for loan losses 4,484 4,390 596 3,097 (3,342 ) FTE adjustment 337 290 285 292 298 Net securities losses 148 587 179 2 100 Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve 225 240 (260 ) (250 ) (470 ) Nonrecurring expense - - (172 ) 250 2,288 PPNR $ 55,666 $ 54,239 $ 50,896 $ 51,481 $ 47,350 Average assets $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 $ 11,999,360 $ 11,747,295 Return on average assets3 1.33% 1.28% 1.32% 1.23% 1.26% PPNR return on average assets3 1.90% 1.83% 1.71% 1.70% 1.60% 9 Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 115,874 $ 117,575 Income tax expense 33,598 34,193 Provision for loan losses 9,470 (11,354 ) FTE adjustment 912 899 Net securities losses (gains) 914 (568 ) Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve 205 (1,050 ) Nonrecurring expense (172 ) 4,168 PPNR $ 160,801 $ 143,863 Average Assets $ 11,837,746 $ 11,486,406 Return on average assets3 1.31% 1.37% PPNR return on average assets3 1.82% 1.67% PPNR is a Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the underlying operating results of the Company excluding the volatility in the provision for loan losses, net securities gains (losses) and non-recurring income and/or expense. FTE adjustment 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Net interest income $ 94,478 $ 87,585 $ 80,348 $ 85,181 $ 77,674 Add: FTE adjustment 337 290 285 292 298 Net interest income (FTE) $ 94,815 $ 87,875 $ 80,633 $ 85,473 $ 77,972 Average earning assets $ 10,727,291 $ 10,983,020 $ 11,089,110 $ 11,017,224 $ 10,727,498 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.51% 3.21% 2.95% 3.08% 2.88% 9 Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 262,411 $ 235,907 Add: FTE adjustment 912 899 Net interest income (FTE) $ 263,323 $ 236,806 Average earning assets $ 10,931,815 $ 10,502,034 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.22% 3.01% Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.







1The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Tangible equity to tangible assets 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Total equity $ 1,156,546 $ 1,188,556 $ 1,202,250 $ 1,250,453 $ 1,241,457 Intangible assets 289,083 289,259 288,832 289,468 290,119 Total assets $ 11,640,742 $ 11,720,459 $ 12,147,833 $ 12,012,111 $ 11,994,411 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.64% 7.87% 7.70% 8.20% 8.13% Return on average tangible common equity 2022 2021 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Net income $ 38,973 $ 37,775 $ 39,126 $ 37,310 $ 37,433 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 408 409 477 488 497 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 39,381 $ 38,184 $ 39,603 $ 37,798 $ 37,930 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,201,656 $ 1,190,585 $ 1,241,188 $ 1,244,751 $ 1,233,045 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 289,296 289,584 289,218 289,834 290,492 Average tangible common equity $ 912,360 $ 901,001 $ 951,970 $ 954,917 $ 942,553 Return on average tangible common equity3 17.12% 17.00% 16.87% 15.70% 15.97% 9 Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Net income $ 115,874 $ 117,575 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,294 1,618 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 117,168 $ 119,193 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,210,998 $ 1,209,586 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 289,366 291,177 Average tangible common equity $ 921,632 $ 918,409 Return on average tangible common equity3 17.00% 17.35% 2Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 3Annualized. 4Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. 5Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.

















