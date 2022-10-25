Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $18.5 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.15 per diluted share)
  • $36.5 million in Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) ($0.27 per diluted share)
  • FFO guidance range for 2022 narrowed ($1.09 - $1.11 per diluted share)
  • 1.2 million square feet of leases executed during first nine months of ‘22 (record activity)
  • 97.8% portfolio lease rate at 9/30/22 (vs. 97.6% at 6/30/22 and 97.4% at 9/30/21)
  • 47.7% increase in same-space cash base rents on new leases (6.8% renewal increase)
  • 2.1% increase in same-center cash net operating income (3Q‘22 vs. 3Q‘21)
  • 4.4% increase in same-center cash net operating income (first nine months ‘22 vs. ‘21)
  • $120.2 million of grocery-anchored shopping centers acquired
  • $36.2 million property sold
  • 3.5x interest coverage ratio for 3Q‘22
  • 6.6x net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio for 3Q‘22
  • $0.15 per share cash dividend declared

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “Demand for space continues to be strong across our portfolio and we continue to make the most of it, leasing space at a record pace with the third quarter being our most active and strongest year-to-date.   During the third quarter, we leased over 480,000 square feet, increased our portfolio lease rate to 97.8%, and achieved a 47.7% increase in same-space base rents on new leases signed during the quarter.”   Tanz added, “Overall, our West Coast grocery-anchored portfolio continues to perform well and we are poised to finish the year strong and with good momentum as we head towards 2023.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $18.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $21.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $41.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $45.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Included in 2021 GAAP net income was a $12.9 million and a $22.3 million gain on sale of real estate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to a $7.7 million gain on sale of real estate for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

FFO for the third quarter of 2022 was $36.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $32.6 million in FFO, or $0.25 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. FFO for the first nine months of 2022 was $109.4 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, as compared to $95.3 million in FFO, or $0.74 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021. ROIC reports FFO as a supplemental performance measure in accordance with the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

For the third quarter of 2022, same-center net operating income (NOI) was $48.5 million, as compared to $47.5 million in same-center NOI for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 2.1% increase. For the first nine months of 2022, same-center NOI increased 4.4% as compared to same-center NOI for the first nine months of 2021. ROIC reports same-center comparative NOI on a cash basis. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to same-center comparative NOI is provided at the end of this press release.

At September 30, 2022, ROIC had total real estate assets (before accumulated depreciation) of approximately $3.4 billion and approximately $1.4 billion of principal debt outstanding. As of September 30, 2022, 95.5% of ROIC’s principal debt outstanding was unsecured, including $52.0 million outstanding on its $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Additionally, ROIC’s interest coverage ratio and net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.5 times and 6.6 times, respectively, and 96.6% of its portfolio was unencumbered at September 30, 2022, based on gross leasable area.

ACQUISITION & DISPOSITION SUMMARY

Year-to-date, ROIC has acquired $120.2 million of grocery-anchored shopping centers, including three grocery-anchored shopping centers acquired during the second quarter, totaling $60.0 million, and the following two grocery-anchored shopping centers acquired during the third quarter, totaling $60.2 million.

Ballinger Village

In August 2022, ROIC acquired Ballinger Village for $29.2 million. The shopping center is approximately 111,000 square feet and is anchored by Thriftway Supermarket and Rite Aid Pharmacy. The property is located in Shoreline, Washington, within the Seattle metropolitan area, and is currently 92.1% leased.

Thomas Lake Shopping Center

In August 2022, ROIC acquired Thomas Lake Shopping Center for $31.0 million. The shopping center is approximately 111,000 square feet and is anchored by Albertsons Supermarket and Rite Aid Pharmacy. The property is located in Mill Creek, Washington, within the Seattle metropolitan area, and is currently 100% leased.

In terms of property dispositions, during the third quarter ROIC sold one property for $36.2 million.

PROPERTY OPERATIONS SUMMARY

At September 30, 2022, ROIC’s portfolio was 97.8% leased. During the third quarter of 2022, ROIC executed 133 leases, totaling 480,458 square feet, including 48 new leases, totaling 131,422 square feet, achieving a 47.7% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 85 renewed leases, totaling 349,036 square feet, achieving a 6.8% increase in base rent. ROIC reports same-space comparative new lease and renewal base rents on a cash basis.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE

During the third quarter, ROIC issued its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing its ESG achievements during 2021, as well as its ongoing initiatives and long term strategic goals. The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The report is available at: http://www.roireit.net/assets/001/5927.pdf.

CASH DIVIDEND

On October 7, 2022, ROIC distributed a $0.15 per share cash dividend. On October 25, 2022, ROIC’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on December 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2022.

2022 GUIDANCE SUMMARY

ROIC currently estimates that GAAP net income for 2022 will be within the range of $0.37 to $0.39 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $1.09 to $1.11 per diluted share.

 Year Ended December 31, 2022
 Previous Current
 Low End High End Low End High End
  
 (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentage data)
GAAP net income applicable to stockholders$37,546  $44,907  $45,128  $47,708 
Funds from operations (FFO) – diluted$142,560  $150,080  $144,425  $147,075 
        
GAAP net income per diluted share$0.31  $0.36  $0.37  $0.39 
FFO per diluted share$1.08  $1.12  $1.09  $1.11 
        
Key Drivers       
General and administrative expenses$22,500  $21,500  $22,000  $21,500 
Straight-line rent$2,400  $2,400  $3,000  $3,000 
Amortization of above- and below-market rent$11,300  $11,300  $11,900  $11,900 
Bad debt$3,000  $2,000  $2,500  $2,000 
Acquisitions$120,000  $200,000  $120,200  $120,200 
Dispositions$70,000  $100,000  $36,200  $36,200 
Same-center cash NOI growth (vs. 2021) 4.0%  5.0%  4.0%  5.0%
        

ROIC’s management will discuss guidance, and the underlying assumptions, on ROIC’s October 26, 2022 conference call.   ROIC’s guidance is a forward-looking statement and is subject to risks and other factors noted elsewhere in this press release.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2022, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.    Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)

 September 30, 2022
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2021
ASSETS   
Real Estate Investments:   
Land$942,276  $915,861 
Building and improvements 2,453,763   2,350,294 
  3,396,039   3,266,155 
Less:  accumulated depreciation 556,930   510,836 
  2,839,109   2,755,319 
Mortgage note receivable 4,808   4,875 
Real Estate Investments, net 2,843,917   2,760,194 
Cash and cash equivalents 7,439   13,218 
Restricted cash 1,997   2,145 
Tenant and other receivables, net 54,177   55,787 
Deposits 500    
Acquired lease intangible assets, net 50,496   50,139 
Prepaid expenses 1,504   5,337 
Deferred charges, net 25,221   25,017 
Other assets 16,437   17,007 
Total assets$3,001,688  $2,928,844 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Liabilities:   
Term loan$299,162  $298,889 
Credit facility 52,000    
Senior Notes 946,440   945,231 
Mortgage notes payable 61,130   85,354 
Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 146,178   136,608 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 56,585   48,598 
Tenants’ security deposits 7,525   7,231 
Other liabilities 41,591   40,580 
Total liabilities 1,610,611   1,562,491 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 124,541,618 and 122,685,266 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 12   12 
Additional paid-in capital 1,609,588   1,577,837 
Accumulated dividends in excess of earnings (307,394)  (297,801)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27   (3,154)
Total Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,302,233   1,276,894 
Non-controlling interests 88,844   89,459 
Total equity 1,391,077   1,366,353 
Total liabilities and equity$3,001,688  $2,928,844 
    

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenues       
Rental revenue$77,420  $69,907  $229,675  $208,925 
Other income 618   1,478   3,061   2,377 
Total revenues 78,038   71,385   232,736   211,302 
        
Operating expenses       
Property operating 12,705   11,009   37,468   32,334 
Property taxes 8,876   8,564   25,812   25,502 
Depreciation and amortization 24,332   22,854   72,444   69,401 
General and administrative expenses 5,203   4,746   16,145   14,353 
Other expense 111   147   778   631 
Total operating expenses 51,227   47,320   152,647   142,221 
        
Gain on sale of real estate 7,653   12,880   7,653   22,340 
        
Operating income 34,464   36,945   87,742   91,421 
Non-operating expenses       
Interest expense and other finance expenses (14,678)  (14,356)  (43,176)  (43,173)
Net income 19,786   22,589   44,566   48,248 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,264)  (1,494)  (2,896)  (3,254)
Net Income Attributable to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.$18,522  $21,095  $41,670  $44,994 
        
Earnings per share – basic$0.15  $0.17  $0.34  $0.38 
        
Earnings per sharediluted$0.15  $0.17  $0.33  $0.38 
        
Dividends per common share$0.15  $0.11  $0.41  $0.33 
        

CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net income attributable to ROIC$18,522  $21,095  $41,670  $44,994 
Plus:  Depreciation and amortization 24,332   22,854   72,444   69,401 
Less: Gain on sale of real estate (7,653)  (12,880)  (7,653)  (22,340)
Funds from operations – basic 35,201   31,069   106,461   92,055 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,264   1,494   2,896   3,254 
Funds from operations – diluted$36,465  $32,563  $109,357  $95,309 
        

SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except number of shopping centers and percentages)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021  $ Change % Change  2022   2021  $ Change % Change
Number of shopping centers included in same-center analysis 84   84       84   84     
Same-center occupancy 97.8%  97.3%   0.5%  97.8%  97.3%   0.5%
                 
Revenues:               
 Base rents$51,309  $49,868  $1,441  2.9% $153,292  $148,192  $5,100  3.4%
 Percentage rent 193   90   103  114.4%  526   179   347  193.9%
 Recoveries from tenants 17,441   16,352   1,089  6.7%  52,157   49,258   2,899  5.9%
 Other property income 414   939   (525) (55.9)%  2,268   1,493   775  51.9%
 Bad debt (610)  (513)  (97) 18.9%  (1,310)  (1,924)  614  (31.9)%
Total Revenues 68,747   66,736   2,011  3.0%  206,933   197,198   9,735  4.9%
Operating Expenses               
 Property operating expenses 11,959   10,850   1,109  10.2%  35,826   31,727   4,099  12.9%
 Property taxes 8,256   8,363   (107) (1.3)%  24,245   24,855   (610) (2.5)%
Total Operating Expenses 20,215   19,213   1,002  5.2%  60,071   56,582   3,489  6.2%
Same-Center Cash Net Operating Income$48,532  $47,523  $1,009  2.1% $146,862  $140,616  $6,246  4.4%
                 

SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP operating income$34,464  $36,945  $87,742  $91,421 
Depreciation and amortization 24,332   22,854   72,444   69,401 
General and administrative expenses 5,203   4,746   16,145   14,353 
Other expense 111   147   778   631 
Gain on sale of real estate (7,653)  (12,880)  (7,653)  (22,340)
Straight-line rent (922)  (126)  (2,288)  (438)
Amortization of above- and below-market rent (2,906)  (2,125)  (9,218)  (6,571)
Property revenues and other expenses(1) (245)  (183)  (833)  (364)
Total Company cash NOI 52,384   49,378   157,117   146,093 
Non same-center cash NOI (3,852)  (1,855)  (10,255)  (5,477)
Same-center cash NOI$48,532  $47,523  $146,862  $140,616 
        

____________________

(1) Includes anchor lease termination fees, net of contractual amounts, if any, expense and recovery adjustments related to prior periods and other miscellaneous adjustments.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Funds from operations (“FFO”), is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure for REITs that the Company believes when considered with financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, provides additional and useful means to assess its financial performance. FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of REITs, most of which present FFO along with net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper” on FFO published by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from debt restructuring, sales of depreciable property and impairments, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for partnerships and unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company uses cash net operating income (“NOI”) internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the Company’s properties. The Company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the Company’s properties as this measure is not affected by the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, the cost of the Company’s funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to the Company’s ownership of properties. The Company believes the exclusion of these items from operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the Company’s properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the Company’s properties but does not measure the Company’s performance as a whole and is therefore not a substitute for net income or operating income as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (base rent and recoveries from tenants), less property and related expenses (property operating expenses and property taxes), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles, debt-related expenses and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition transaction costs, other expense, interest expense, gains and losses from property acquisitions and dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the Company’s cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

