Internationally Recognized, Award-Winning Facial Architect, Akis Ntonos is Known to have the ‘Midas Touch’ at NYC’s Most Trusted Exclusive Cosmetic Boutique, Aion Aesthetics  

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When “Miss New York” Heather Nunez needs that glam glow skin fix, she trusts facial architect Akis Ntonos of Aion Aesthetics . Recently named “Top Aesthetic Injector” by Aesthetic Everything, Ntonos is known to have the ‘Midas Touch’ when it comes to achieving flawless results for clients of all ages. Now, the same suite of services available to a national beauty icon are accessible to clientele across New York at Aion - Aesthetic Everything’s “Top Medical Spa on the East Coast .



“I treat my clients like they are my family,” shares Ntonos. “My task is to work with clients to achieve long-lasting results while optimizing their unique characteristics. The flawless end result they desire can only be achieved through careful listening, precise skill, and a relationship built on trust.”

Aion Aesthetics, named after the Greek term for “eternity,” is committed to maintaining a timeless look for each client. The means of getting there is not a one-size-fits-all process, as some aesthetic boutique clinics might approach it. Cosmetic augmentation is, after all, a business. The good news: clients have a choice among a variety of competitors. The bad: competition can lead to unnecessary upselling, overselling, and a myopic focus on economic growth, rather than individual client goals. This is exactly the sort of culture Ntonos and Mikroulis eschew with their intentionally intimate small business model.

A certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Ph.D. in Traditional Naturopathic medicine, Ntonos is also board certified by the American Academy of Procedural Medicine to administer injectable treatments. A professional fencing competitor, he takes a distinctively calculated approach to enhancing the unique powers of attraction in his patients with a precise hand, approachable manner, and impressive breadth of medicinal expertise. From the beginning, Ntonos and Aion co-founder Taso Mikroulis set out to change the cosmetic boutique game, focusing on client experience over sales volume with results that speak for themselves.

Experience the exhilaration of eternal youth, now more accessible, and discover how to be your best self with organic beauty and true confidence that shines throughout. Learn more and book an appointment online at Aionnyc.com . Visit in person: 55 E 73rd Street Suite #G-F in New York, New York or call 917-436-9654. The full menu includes microneedling, threading, hair restoration, skin peels, injectable neurotoxins or fillers, vitamin shots, and erectile dysfunction shots.

About Aion Aesthetics:

Aion Aesthetics is New York’s premier aesthetic boutique clinic. Designated by Aesthetic Everything as the East Coast’s “Top Medical Spa 2022” and spearheaded by “Top Aesthetic Injector 2022” Akis Ntonos, Aion specializes in achieving timeless results with a distinctively personal approach. Consultations take into account a client’s skin condition, age, and other important factors to ensure a natural lasting look that fits with their specific lifestyle. Co-founders Ntonos and clinic director Taso Mikroulis blend a passion for a flawless aesthetic with in-depth industry expertise and a uniquely skilled hand. Experience the exhilaration of eternal youth made more approachable and discover the luxury of choosing a facial architect who feels like family. Book an appointment online at Aionnyc.com . Visit in person: 55 E 73rd Street Suite #G-F in New York, New York or call 917-436-9654. Full menu includes microneedling, threading, hair restoration, skin peels, injectable neurotoxins or fillers, vitamin shots, and erectile dysfunction shots.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3b17d27-8da4-49be-b13d-6ac5b20cdb77