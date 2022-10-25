Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

MUNSTER, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common stockholders was $11.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $11.7 million, or $3.35 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $4.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, as compared to $3.5 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:

Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Nine months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Return on equity 13.65% 12.45% 5.01% 8.56% 8.90% 9.98% 9.96% Return on assets 0.88% 0.85% 0.44% 0.83% 0.87% 0.73% 0.98% Noninterest income / average assets 0.51% 0.56% 0.64% 0.95% 1.02% 0.57% 1.02% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.90% 2.91% 3.33% 3.18% 3.04% 3.04% 2.85% Efficiency ratio 74.54% 75.15% 87.10% 78.28% 75.87% 78.72% 70.26%

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $12.7 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $3.03 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $4.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Core net income is a non-GAAP measure. For the periods presented, the core net income measure excludes merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on securities, net loss recognized on the sale of premises and equipment, core deposit accretion, certificate of deposit purchase premium amortization, purchase discount amortization, and related tax benefit/(cost). Selected non-GAAP performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:

Non-GAAP Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Core return on equity 17.75% 13.78% 11.32% 7.83% 8.46% 13.96% 9.96% Core return on assets 0.90% 0.75% 0.83% 0.71% 0.75% 0.83% 0.89% Core noninterest expense / average assets 2.78% 2.83% 2.67% 3.12% 2.98% 2.76% 2.81% Core efficiency ratio 73.10% 77.12% 72.87% 81.01% 78.48% 74.39% 72.49% Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.84% 3.78% 3.63% 3.58% 3.46% 3.75% 3.49%

Refer to “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” and the “Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Ratios” table below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period by operation.



Highlights of the year-to-date period include:

Core net income benefiting from acquisition and internal growth: GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $530 thousand compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. However, core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased by $2.1 million, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily relating to the increase in interest-earning assets acquired from the acquisition of Royal Financial, Inc. (“Royal”), organic loan growth, and the continued ability to manage the net interest margin.

: The Bank has had a headcount freeze in place through the end of the third quarter, with an attrition program further managing headcount going forward. A total 10% reduction in retail staff is also targeted from current levels through the end of 2023. Capital Adequacy: As of September 30, 2022, the Bancorp’s tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio totaled 8.1%, and under all regulatory capital requirements, continues to be considered well capitalized. Tangible book value per share was $20.99 at September 30, 2022, down from $25.24 as of June 30, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The decrease is due to continued accumulated other comprehensive losses from unrealized losses on the securities portfolio as noted above. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share increased to $39.57 as of September 30, 2022, from $38.69 as of June 30, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible capital represented 4.5% of tangible assets at September 30, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, was 8.4% at September 30, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other losses, tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets, and tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses to the related GAAP ratios.



“During the quarter, we continued to improve our core net income and managed our net interest margin to new highs on the year, while making progress in rebalancing our earning assets. Changes in consumer demand for fixed-rate mortgages has slowed our ability to generate gains from the sales of loans; however, we continue to grow our residential real estate loan portfolio. Cashflows from our securities portfolio, along with securities sales in a volatile market and growth in core deposits, have supported strong commercial loan growth with commercial real estate loans increasing by 8.4% year-to-date. We are actively managing our expense base to achieve greater economies of scale and continue to perform at levels that accrete capital and allow for the ongoing investments in the digital transformation process for Peoples Bank and Finward Bancorp,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and chief executive officer. “With economic conditions in mind, we are focused on running the bank efficiently, managing credit and underwriting, and continuing to rebalance our securities portfolio in order to recoup unrealized losses back into tangible book value.”

Net Interest Income

Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS ` Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 24,268 $ 163 0.90 $ 53,774 $ 33 0.08 Federal funds sold 3,561 8 0.30 1,064 - - Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,750 15 1.14 1,443 21 1.94 Securities available-for-sale 447,319 7,295 2.17 435,119 6,428 1.97 Loans receivable* 1,406,591 44,629 4.23 970,740 31,291 4.30 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,364 63 2.50 3,535 55 2.07 Total interest earning assets 1,886,853 $ 52,173 3.69 1,465,675 $ 37,828 3.44 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 21,279 37,186 Allowance for loan losses (13,418 ) (13,205 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 142,254 97,674 Total assets $ 2,036,968 $ 1,587,330 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,833,712 $ 1,597 0.12 $ 1,395,883 $ 1,652 0.16 Repurchase agreements 20,935 93 0.59 17,458 35 0.27 Borrowed funds 11,175 143 1.71 992 23 3.09 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,865,822 $ 1,833 0.13 1,414,333 $ 1,710 0.16 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 22,510 17,052 Total liabilities 1,888,332 1,431,385 Total stockholders' equity 148,636 155,945 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,036,968 $ 1,587,330

Net interest income was $50.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $14.2 million (39.4%), compared to $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 24,732 $ 110 1.78 $ 53,786 $ 12 0.09 Federal funds sold 1,579 6 1.52 1,112 - - Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,899 9 1.90 1,262 6 1.90 Securities available-for-sale 394,796 2,271 2.30 486,993 2,363 1.94 Loans receivable* 1,484,678 16,122 4.34 960,274 10,270 4.28 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,038 21 2.76 3,247 15 1.85 Total interest earning assets 1,910,722 $ 18,539 3.88 1,506,674 $ 12,666 3.36 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 21,954 41,378 Allowance for loan losses (13,487 ) (13,688 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 149,950 97,290 Total assets $ 2,069,139 $ 1,631,654 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,873,962 $ 871 0.19 $ 1,436,125 $ 452 0.13 Repurchase agreements 20,781 51 0.98 20,970 13 0.25 Borrowed funds 17,456 110 2.52 41 1 9.76 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,912,199 $ 1,032 0.22 1,457,136 $ 466 0.13 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 23,458 15,508 Total liabilities 1,935,657 1,472,644 Total stockholders' equity 133,482 159,010 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,069,139 $ 1,631,654

Net interest income was $17.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $5.4 million (43.5%), compared to $12.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Bancorp’s net interest margin was 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.24% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increased net interest income and net interest margin for the quarter and the nine months was primarily the result of the increased earning assets acquired through the Royal acquisition, the reallocation of securities cashflows into organic loan growth, and managing interest expense.

Noninterest Income

(Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 9/30/2022 vs. 9/30/2021 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 4,434 4,010 424 10.6 % Wealth management operations 1,590 1,787 (197 ) -11.0 % Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 1,242 4,394 (3,152 ) -71.7 % Gain on sale of securities, net 662 1,276 (614 ) -48.1 % Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 628 537 91 16.9 % Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate - 27 (27 ) -100.0 % Other 114 108 6 5.6 % Total noninterest income 8,670 12,139 (3,469 ) -28.6 %





(Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 9/30/2022 vs. 9/30/2021 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 1,570 1,473 97 6.6 % Wealth management operations 407 604 (197 ) -32.6 % Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 344 1,229 (885 ) -72.0 % Gain on sale of securities, net 23 590 (567 ) -96.1 % Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 183 180 3 1.7 % Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate - - - 0.0 % Other 103 70 33 47.1 % Total noninterest income 2,630 4,146 (1,516 ) -36.6 %

The increase in fees and service charges, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, is primarily the result of the acquisition of Royal and the resultant increase in our customer base. The decrease in wealth management operations, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, is result of lower fee income year over year due to market conditions. The decrease in gain on sale of loans, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, is the result of significant refinance activity which started in 2020 and continued into 2021 due to the economic and low-rate environment, which resulted in more loans originated and sold. We expect demand for fixed rate mortgage loans held-for-sale in the secondary market to be lower as borrowing rates on loans increase. The decrease in gains on the sale of securities, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, is a result of current market conditions and actively repositioning the portfolio.



Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 9/30/2022 vs. 9/30/2021 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 22,403 17,624 4,779 27.1 % Data processing 5,512 1,997 3,515 176.0 % Occupancy and equipment 5,033 4,076 957 23.5 % Marketing 1,623 728 895 122.9 % Federal deposit insurance premiums 949 620 329 53.1 % Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment 254 - 254 0.0 % Other 10,681 8,859 1,822 20.6 % Total noninterest expense 46,455 33,904 12,551 37.0 %





(Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 9/30/2022 vs. 9/30/2021 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,498 6,042 1,456 24.1 % Data processing 1,212 872 340 39.0 % Occupancy and equipment 1,804 1,380 424 30.7 % Marketing 587 334 253 75.7 % Federal deposit insurance premiums 350 236 114 48.3 % Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment 254 - 254 0.0 % Other 3,305 3,537 (232 ) -6.6 % Total noninterest expense 15,010 12,401 2,609 21.0 %

The increase in compensation and benefits, for the quarter and year-to-date periods, is primarily the result of the Royal acquisition, management’s continued focus on talent management, and wage inflation. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, is primarily related to the Royal acquisition and higher operating costs. Marketing expenses, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, have increased to enhance brand recognition in new markets and gain more wallet share. The increase in federal deposit insurance premiums, for the quarter and the year-to-date periods, is primarily the result of growth of the bank’s average assets. The increase in data processing expense for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022, is primarily the result of data conversion expenses related to the acquisition of Royal, increased system utilization due to growth of the Bank, and continued investment in technological advancements such as Salesforce and nCino. The increase in data processing expense for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, is due to increased system utilization due to growth of the Bank, and continued investment in technological advancements such as Salesforce and nCino. The increase in net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment, for the quarter and year-to-date periods, is the result of the sale of a branch to reduce future fixed costs, allowing for redeployment of a portion of occupancy expenses into building a digital-forward foundation so that Finward can better serve its customers. The increase in other operating expenses for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022, is primarily the result of one-time expenses related to the acquisition of Royal, continued investments in strategic initiatives focusing on growth of the organization, and inflationary pressures. The decrease in other operating expenses for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, is primarily due to lower utilization of outside consultants related to bank initiatives during the quarter.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was 11.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 10.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for income taxes was $571 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $268 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was 11.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 7.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Bancorp’s higher current effective tax rate, for the quarter and year-to-date periods, is a result of higher earnings relative to tax preferred income.

Lending

The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $1.5 billion on September 30, 2022, compared to $966.7 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of $536.0 million or 55.4%. The increase is primarily the result of the Royal acquisition, as well as organic loan portfolio growth. During the first nine months of 2022 the Bancorp originated $296.8 million in new commercial loans, compared to $258.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bancorp originated $40.8 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $120.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bancorp originated $78.8 million in new mortgage loans retained in its portfolio, compared to $34.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The loan portfolio represents 79.9% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.6% commercial related credits.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $10.9 million, compared to $7.3 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $3.7 million or 50.5%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.73% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2021. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.58% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, no provisions to the ALL were required, compared to $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.2 million. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, no provisions to the ALL were required, compared to $139 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $139 thousand. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, recoveries, net of charge-offs, totaled $56 thousand. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $7 thousand. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $13.4 million and is considered adequate by management. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.89% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 122.6% at September 30, 2022, compared to 183.8% at December 31, 2021.

Management also considers reserves that are not part of the ALL that have been established from acquisition activity. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination, and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans where there was no evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. When these additional reserves are included on a non-GAAP basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.40% at September 30, 2022, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 193.2% at September 30, 2022. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

Investing

The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $359.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $526.9 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $167.9 million or 31.9%. The decrease is attributable to increased unrealized losses within the portfolio and the use of cashflows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth. The securities portfolio represents 19.1% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.3 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $33.2 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of $5.1 million or 15.4%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily the result of the timing of investments in interest earning assets relative to the inflow and outflow of deposits and repurchase agreements.

Funding

On September 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $1.5 billion, compared to $1.2 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase of $310.3 million or 26.0%. The increase is the result of the Royal acquisition, which added $279.9 million of core deposits at the time of acquisition, as well as the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain and grow core deposits. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 82.1% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at September 30, 2022. During the first nine months of 2022, balances for checking, savings, and money market accounts increased. The increase in these core deposits is a result of the Royal acquisition, as well as management’s sales efforts along with customer preferences for competitively priced short-term liquid investments. On September 30, 2022, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $327.7 million, compared to $239.2 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of $88.4 million or 37.0%. The increase related to certificate of deposits is related to the Royal acquisition, which added $195.2 million of certificates at the time of acquisition. In addition, on September 30, 2022, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $78.1 million, compared to $14.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $63.6 million or 435.9%. The increase in short-term borrowings was the result of cyclical inflows and outflows of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities.

Capital Adequacy

At September 30, 2022, shareholders’ equity stood at $118.0 million, a decrease of $38.6 million, or 24.6% from December 31, 2021. This decrease is the result of net unrealized losses in the securities portfolio which resulted in an accumulated comprehensive loss of $79.8 million at September 30, 2022. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2022, were 12.8% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 11.8% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 8.1% for tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bank is considered well capitalized. Tangible capital represented 4.5% of tangible assets at September 30, 2022.The tangible book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $20.99 per share at September 30, 2022, compared to $40.91 at December 31, 2021. This is primarily the result of increased net unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale, net of reclassification and tax effects. Management continues to actively manage the securities portfolio and does not currently anticipate the need to realize losses from the securities portfolio that would result in reductions to retained earnings.

Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release the Bancorp also is providing certain financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp’s management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of core net income, core diluted earnings per share, core return on equity, core return on assets, core pre-provision net revenue, core pre-provision net revenue/average assets, tangible assets (excluding PPP), tangible common equity, tangible common equity/tangible assets (excluding PPP), average tangible common equity, core yield on loans, core noninterest expense, core noninterest expense/average assets, core efficiency ratio, core earnings, adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans, adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans, adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP), core revenue, adjusted net interest margin, and reported net income excluding non-core operations, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 29 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: difficulties and delays in integrating Finward’s and Royal’s businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; any continuing risks and uncertainties for our business, results of operations, and financial condition relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp’s investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Finward’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to Finward or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, Finward does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.







Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Nine months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30,

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Return on equity 13.65 % 12.45 % 5.01 % 8.56 % 8.90 % 9.98 % 9.96 % Return on assets 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.44 % 0.83 % 0.87 % 0.73 % 0.98 % Yield on loans 4.34 % 4.18 % 4.17 % 4.28 % 4.28 % 4.23 % 4.30 % Yield on security investments 2.30 % 2.23 % 2.02 % 1.94 % 1.94 % 2.17 % 1.97 % Total yield on earning assets 3.88 % 3.68 % 3.49 % 3.42 % 3.36 % 3.69 % 3.44 % Cost of deposits 0.19 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Cost of repurchase agreements 0.98 % 0.46 % 0.33 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.59 % 0.27 % Cost of borrowed funds 2.52 % 1.10 % 0.39 % 0.47 % 9.76 % 1.71 % 3.09 % Total cost of funds 0.22 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.16 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.51 % 0.56 % 0.64 % 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.57 % 1.02 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.90 % 2.91 % 3.33 % 3.18 % 3.04 % 3.04 % 2.85 % Net noninterest margin / average assets -2.39 % -2.36 % -2.68 % -2.23 % -2.02 % -2.47 % -1.83 % Efficiency ratio 74.54 % 75.15 % 87.10 % 78.28 % 75.87 % 78.72 % 70.26 % Effective tax rate 11.14 % 11.70 % 11.41 % 0.18 % 7.04 % 11.41 % 10.78 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.91 % 0.58 % 0.91 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.73 % 0.68 % 0.62 % 0.76 % 1.42 % 0.73 % 1.42 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 122.64 % 133.78 % 150.28 % 183.76 % 101.71 % 122.64 % 101.71 % Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 1.38 % 1.44 % 0.89 % 1.44 % Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.04 $ 0.53 $ 0.95 $ 1.02 $ 2.68 $ 3.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.04 $ 0.53 $ 0.95 $ 1.02 $ 2.67 $ 3.35 Net worth / total assets 5.75 % 6.50 % 7.51 % 9.66 % 9.48 % 5.75 % 9.48 % Book value per share $ 27.46 $ 31.80 $ 36.71 $ 45.00 $ 43.85 $ 27.46 $ 43.85 Closing stock price $ 34.01 $ 37.49 $ 46.21 $ 45.88 $ 41.05 $ 34.01 $ 41.05 Price per earnings per share $ 7.92 $ 8.97 $ 21.76 $ 12.07 $ 10.06 $ 4.23 $ 4.08 Dividend declared per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 Non-GAAP Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30,

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Core return on equity 17.75 % 13.78 % 11.32 % 7.83 % 8.46 % 13.96 % 9.96 % Core return on assets 0.90 % 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.83 % 0.89 % Core noninterest expense / average assets 2.78 % 2.83 % 2.67 % 3.12 % 2.98 % 2.76 % 2.81 % Core efficiency ratio 73.10 % 77.12 % 72.87 % 81.01 % 78.48 % 74.39 % 72.49 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.84 % 3.78 % 3.63 % 3.58 % 3.46 % 3.75 % 3.49 % Tangible book value per diluted share $ 20.99 $ 25.24 $ 30.01 $ 40.91 $ 39.69 $ 20.99 $ 39.69 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCI $ 39.57 $ 38.69 $ 37.80 $ 39.68 $ 38.94 $ 39.57 $ 38.94







Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Total assets $ 2,052,986 $ 2,101,485 $ 2,097,845 $ 1,620,743 $ 1,609,924 Cash & cash equivalents 38,296 79,302 54,501 33,176 31,765 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 2,214 1,482 1,731 1,709 977 Securities - available for sale 359,035 400,466 464,320 526,889 531,010 Loans receivable: Commercial real estate $ 452,852 $ 420,735 $ 408,375 $ 317,145 $ 309,905 Residential real estate 471,565 459,151 444,753 260,134 268,798 Commercial business 95,372 103,649 112,396 115,772 125,922 Construction and land development 134,301 153,422 150,810 123,822 110,289 Multifamily 258,377 248,495 234,267 61,194 56,869 Home equity 37,578 35,672 34,284 34,612 35,652 Manufactured homes 35,866 37,693 38,636 37,887 32,857 Government 9,649 8,081 8,176 8,991 9,841 Consumer 827 1,673 924 582 650 Farmland - - - - 205 Total loans $ 1,496,387 $ 1,468,571 $ 1,432,621 $ 960,139 $ 950,988 Deposits: Core deposits: Noninterest bearing checking $ 386,137 $ 370,567 $ 380,515 $ 295,294 $ 287,376 Interest bearing checking 422,559 384,689 350,825 333,744 315,575 Savings 427,505 436,203 425,634 293,976 284,681 Money market 269,110 327,360 307,850 271,970 254,671 Total core deposits 1,505,311 1,518,819 1,464,824 1,194,984 1,142,303 Certificates of deposit 327,653 398,396 430,387 239,217 263,897 Total deposits $ 1,832,964 $ 1,917,215 $ 1,895,211 $ 1,434,201 $ 1,406,200 Borrowings and repurchase agreements $ 78,140 $ 24,536 $ 23,244 $ 14,581 $ 23,844 Stockholder's equity 118,023 136,654 157,637 156,615 152,569







Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter ended, Nine months ended, (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) September 30,

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 16,122 $ 15,221 $ 13,286 $ 10,282 $ 10,270 $ 44,629 $ 31,291 Securities & short-term investments 2,417 2,519 2,608 2,545 2,396 7,544 6,537 Total interest income 18,539 17,740 15,894 12,827 12,666 52,173 37,828 Interest expense: Deposits 871 389 337 350 452 1,597 1,652 Borrowings 161 53 22 20 14 236 58 Total interest expense 1,032 442 359 370 466 1,833 1,710 Net interest income 17,507 17,298 15,535 12,457 12,200 50,340 36,118 Provision for loan losses - - - 216 139 - 1,293 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,507 17,298 15,535 12,241 12,061 50,340 34,825 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 1,570 1,560 1,304 1,378 1,473 4,434 4,010 Wealth management operations 407 588 595 588 604 1,590 1,787 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 344 291 607 902 1,229 1,242 4,394 Gain on sale of securities, net 23 258 381 711 590 662 1,276 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 183 193 252 178 180 628 537 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net - - - 20 - - 27 Other 103 6 5 31 70 114 108 Total noninterest income 2,630 2,896 3,144 3,808 4,146 8,670 12,139 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,498 7,538 7,367 6,617 6,042 22,403 17,624 Data processing 1,804 1,729 1,500 1,651 872 5,512 1,997 Occupancy and equipment 1,212 1,246 3,054 1,461 1,380 5,033 4,076 Marketing 587 385 651 357 334 1,623 728 Federal deposit insurance premiums 350 380 219 241 236 949 620 Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment 254 - - - - 254 - Other 3,305 3,898 3,478 2,405 3,537 10,681 8,859 Total noninterest expense 15,010 15,176 16,269 12,732 12,401 46,455 33,904 Income before income taxes 5,127 5,018 2,410 3,317 3,806 12,555 13,060 Income tax expenses 571 587 275 6 268 1,433 1,408 Net income $ 4,556 $ 4,431 $ 2,135 $ 3,311 $ 3,538 $ 11,122 $ 11,652







Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Nonaccruing loans $ 8,943 $ 8,813 $ 8,414 $ 7,056 $ 11,027 Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 1,982 1,208 494 205 2,516 Securities in non-accrual 1,027 1,030 972 992 1,011 Foreclosed real estate - - - - 81 Total nonperforming assets $ 11,952 $ 11,051 $ 9,880 $ 8,253 $ 14,635 Allowance for loan losses (ALL): ALL specific allowances for impaired loans $ 749 $ 731 $ 716 $ 684 $ 1,904 ALL general allowances for loan portfolio 12,649 12,675 12,671 12,659 11,870 Total ALL $ 13,398 $ 13,406 $ 13,387 $ 13,343 $ 13,774 Troubled Debt Restructurings: Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) $ 452 $ 308 $ 300 $ 1,122 $ 1,126 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2) 542 657 265 306 102 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 3,480 1,484 1,379 1,421 1,427 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 4,474 $ 2,449 $ 1,944 $ 2,849 $ 2,655 (1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above (Unaudited) September 30, Required 2022 To Be Well Actual Ratio Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.8% 6.5% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.8% 8.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.8% 10.0% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.1% 5.0%





