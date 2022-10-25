A Guide to Australia's Snow Season

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The abnormally chilly start to winter this year brought on an earlier-than-usual snow season in Australia, which had skiers, snowboarders and après ski-ers alike scrambling to book their annual leave and dust off their helmets and goggles. Twelve Board Store, Melbourne's premier destination for snowboards, snowboard boots, snowboard gloves and more, advises planning ahead for next year's season to avoid disappointment. Here they give the low down on where to find the best slopes, bars and restaurants in Australia.

Snow lovers in Victoria are spoiled for choice, says Twelve Board Store. Hotham, Baw Baw, Buller and Falls Creek are all known for having breathtaking views, incredible runs and even better après ski options. Beginners are advised to head to Mount Baw Baw or Mount Hotham, two of the more novice-friendly mountains in the state, full of magic carpets and group ski lessons. Seasoned skiers and boarders will feel at home on the more advanced slopes at any of Victoria's gorgeous snow hubs. Those who prefer to sit out the extreme sports can enjoy day spas, bars and restaurants at Hotham, the famous ski-in-ski-out village at Falls Creek or an old-school museum and cinema at Buller.

According to Twelve Board Store, some of the best slopes in the world are located just over the border in New South Wales, where the famous Thredbo and Perisher can be found. Known for a solid snow season and incredible dining and drinking, they're perfect for both amateurs and pros - Perisher alone boasts 47 different lifts and a tonne of ski runs. Both mountains offer a range of pubs, bars, cafés, restaurants and accommodation to suit all budgets.

Above all, Twelve Board Store reminds Aussies that it's essential to have high-quality gear: having the wrong boards and skis, luggage, goggles, gloves and hat, outerwear or helmet can make or break a snow season. For the best gear and personalised advice, head to Twelve Board Store or shop online today.

Contact Information:

Twelve Board Store

Founder

info@twelveboardstore.com.au

03 9421 2293



