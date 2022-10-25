AirBoss to Release 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 8, 2022

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its third quarter results after market close on Tuesday November 8, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday November 9, 2022 at 9:00 am ET.



THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239 CONFERENCE ID: 55506 WEBCAST LINK: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12233

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

