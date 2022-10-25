First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
except per share data)September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Reported Results         
Net income$33,968  $30,754  $34,092  $92,448  $103,481 
Diluted earnings per share$0.36  $0.33  $0.36  $0.98  $1.08 
Return on average assets 1.41%  1.28%  1.42%  1.29%  1.48%
Return on average equity 12.67%  11.60%  12.14%  11.47%  12.62%
          
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)         
Core net income$34,353  $30,643  $34,131  $92,811  $103,764 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.37  $0.33  $0.36  $0.99  $1.08 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$48,860  $42,352  $42,913  $127,749  $130,903 
Provision expense$5,923  $4,099  $330  $11,986  $1,353 
Net charge-offs$2,461  $1,528  $2,277  $5,123  $9,474 
Reserve build/(release)(2)$2,490  $2,415  ($2,853) $3,571  ($7,124)
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.43%  1.28%  1.43%  1.30%  1.48%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 2.03%  1.77%  1.79%  1.79%  1.87%
Return on average tangible common equity 18.28%  16.81%  17.28%  16.51%  18.08%
Core return on average tangible common equity 18.48%  16.75%  17.30%  16.58%  18.13%
Core efficiency ratio 54.06%  55.87%  55.27%  56.32%  53.90%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.76%  3.38%  3.23%  3.45%  3.27%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income of $34.0 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36, an increase of $3.2 million, or $0.03 per share from the previous quarter and unchanged from the third quarter of 2021
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $48.9 million, an increase of $6.5 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.9 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • Operating leverage was positive during the third quarter of 2022
    • Core revenue(1) grew $10.2 million, or 10.3%, from the prior quarter
    • Core noninterest expense(1) increased $3.7 million, or 6.8%, from the prior quarter
  • Total loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $238.1 million, or 13.3% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong commercial real estate, equipment finance and consumer loan categories
    • Year-to-date loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was $571.3 million, or 11.3% annualized
    • Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $238.7 million, or 13.5% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • Total PPP loans decreased $8.0 million from the previous quarter, resulting in a total PPP loan balance at September 30, 2022 of $4.9 million
  • Record net interest income (FTE) of $82.6 million increased $8.7 million from the previous quarter due in part to a 38 basis point increase in the net interest margin, driven by a 35 basis point increase in the yield on loans (excluding PPP), which significantly offset a one basis point increase in the bank’s cost of funds
  • Noninterest income of $25.9 million (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP) increased $1.4 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.3 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • Noninterest expense (excluding merger and acquisition, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) (non-GAAP) of $59.4 million increased $3.6 million from the previous quarter and increased $4.4 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • Average deposits decreased $98.7 million, or 4.8% annualized compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by a $34.8 million, or 5.1% annualized increase in noninterest-bearing deposits
    • End of period deposits grew $24.1 million, or 1.2% annualized, from the previous quarter
  • Total shareholders’ equity decreased $26.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $45.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements, partially offset by a $22.8 million increase in retained earnings
  • On August 30, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Harrisburg, PA based Centric Financial Corporation (Centric)
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2022
  • The Bank was recently named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA’s designated Pittsburgh District for the second year in a row and ranked #2 overall across the state of Pennsylvania

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved 15 basis points to 1.43% compared to the previous quarter and was unchanged from the third quarter of 2021
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 2.03% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 1.79% in the third quarter of 2021
  • The net interest margin of 3.76% increased 38 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 53 basis points as compared to third quarter of 2021
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 54.06% decreased 181 basis points from the previous quarter and 121 basis points from the third quarter of 2021

Strong regulatory capital position

  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.4%, which represents $266.1 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • A total of 324,551 shares at a weighted average price of $13.63 were purchased during the third quarter of 2022 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program.   The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $5.9 million as of September 30, 2022

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $5.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $5.6 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.31% compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans decreased $7.5 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming assets increased $0.2 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $2.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.13% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.09% in the previous quarter

“Our results this quarter were highlighted by the significant expansion of our net interest margin which was enabled by our asset-sensitive balance sheet and valuable core deposit franchise.   The quarter also displayed strong, well-balanced loan growth across both commercial and consumer categories,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.   “We also announced our plans to extend our footprint into Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation.   Centric is a well-led organization that aligns nicely with our culture and values, and I am excited about the future of our combined companies.”   Price continued, “While the margin expansion is certainly a welcome tailwind, we are still mindful of the uncertain economic conditions that may be ahead of us and I believe we remain well positioned to turn challenges into opportunities and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”  

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $34.0 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $34.1 million, or $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $82.6 million increased $8.7 million from the previous quarter and increased $11.7 million from the prior year quarter.   The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $7.2 million increase in income on variable and adjustable rate loans driven by higher interest rates.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.76%, an increase of 38 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 53 basis points from the third quarter of 2022.   The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned income on variable and adjustable rate loans and a $238.7 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP) partially offsetting a $287.8 million decrease in lower-yielding investment securities.   The net interest margin was further aided by the Bank’s overall cost of funds, which were 0.16% during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.15% in the previous quarter.

Total average deposits decreased $98.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous quarter, partially offset by a $34.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total end-of-period deposits grew $24.1 million from the previous quarter.  

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $5.9 million as compared to $4.1 million in the previous quarter.   The increase in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by strong loan growth, which resulted in a $5.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (ACL).   The ACL was also impacted by an increase of $3.6 million in the quantitative model due to various inputs such as the expected unemployment rate, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast, prepayment speeds and max capacity levels. This increase was largely offset by a decrease in qualitative factors of $6.6 million, primarily due to lower reserve adjustments for COVID-related high risk portfolios.  

At September 30, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $35.7 million, which was unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.4 million from the third quarter of 2021.   Nonperforming loans represented 0.49% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.50% and 0.58% for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

At September 30, 2022, criticized loans totaled $139.3 million, a decrease of $7.5 million from the previous quarter.  

During the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs were $2.5 million as compared to $1.5 million in the previous quarter and $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.   Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.13%, 0.09% and 0.14% for the periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP) totaled $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.  

The $1.4 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in swap fee income.   This increase was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in insurance and retail brokerage revenue.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger and acquisition, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) (non-GAAP) totaled $59.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $55.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.   The $3.6 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven, by a $0.5 million increase in wages, a $0.4 million increase in hospitalization expense, a $0.4 million increase in incentives and a $0.3 million reduction in deferred loan origination expenses. The increase during the quarter was also impacted by a $0.7 million increase in Pennsylvania shares tax due to a beneficial tax credit in the prior quarter.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.06% during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 55.87% in the previous quarter and 55.27% in the third quarter of 2021.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,422 at September 30, 2022, 1,409 at June 30, 2022, and 1,409 at September 30, 2021.   The increase from the previous quarter was partially the result of filling open positions within the company.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which represents a 4.3% increase from the third quarter of 2021.   The cash dividend is payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022.   This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the October 24, 2022 closing market price of $13.94.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2022 were 14.5%, 12.1%, 10.1% and 11.2%, respectively.   First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET).   The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations.   A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379.   A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of   the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.   Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.  

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS         
Net interest income$82,360  $73,662  $70,645  $224,194  $208,287 
Provision for credit losses 5,923   4,099   330   11,986   1,353 
Noninterest income 25,914   24,509   27,245   74,399   80,686 
Noninterest expense 59,901   55,679   55,027   171,304   158,429 
Net income 33,968   30,754   34,092   92,448   103,481 
Core net income(5) 34,353   30,643   34,131   92,811   103,764 
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.36  $0.33  $0.36  $0.98  $1.08 
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)$0.37  $0.33  $0.36  $0.99  $1.08 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.41%  1.28%  1.42%  1.29%  1.48%
Core return on average assets(7) 1.43%  1.28%  1.43%  1.30%  1.48%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.01%  1.78%  1.79%  1.78%  1.86%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.03%  1.77%  1.79%  1.79%  1.87%
Return on average shareholders' equity 12.67%  11.60%  12.14%  11.47%  12.62%
Return on average tangible common equity(8) 18.28%  16.81%  17.28%  16.51%  18.08%
Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 18.48%  16.75%  17.30%  16.58%  18.13%
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 54.06%  55.87%  55.27%  56.32%  53.90%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.76%  3.38%  3.23%  3.45%  3.27%
          
Book value per common share$10.95  $11.20  $11.69     
Tangible book value per common share(11) 7.60   7.85   8.38     
Market value per common share 12.84   13.42   13.63     
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.120   0.120   0.115   0.355   0.340 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.48%  0.50%  0.56%    
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(3) 0.49%  0.50%  0.58%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.38%  0.38%  0.41%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans(3) 0.38%  0.38%  0.42%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.13%  0.09%  0.13%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases,, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4) 0.13%  0.09%  0.14%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans(4) 269.23%  262.25%  247.30%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.31%  1.31%  1.40%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(4) 1.31%  1.32%  1.43%    
CAPITAL RATIOS         
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 10.7%  11.0%  11.7%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 7.7%  8.0%  8.7%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans(12) 7.7%  8.0%  8.9%    
Leverage Ratio 10.1%  9.8%  9.6%    
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.1%  12.2%  12.4%    
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.5%  14.6%  15.0%    
Common Equity - Tier I 11.2%  11.2%  11.5%    
                


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022
 2022 2021
 2022 2021
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income$85,700  $76,728  $74,196  $233,672  $220,308 
Interest expense 3,340   3,066   3,551   9,478   12,021 
Net Interest Income 82,360   73,662   70,645   224,194   208,287 
Provision for credit losses 5,923   4,099   330   11,986   1,353 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 76,437   69,563   70,315   212,208   206,934 
Net securities gains          2   16 
Trust income 2,777   2,573   3,118   8,063   8,340 
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,194   4,886   4,770   14,695   13,127 
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,048   2,486   2,218   6,806   6,368 
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,419   1,383   1,486   4,310   4,946 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,485   1,561   3,485   4,328   11,615 
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,093   1,099   2,480   4,511   6,281 
Card-related interchange income 6,980   7,137   7,052   20,607   20,885 
Derivative mark-to-market 6   42   218   395   1,371 
Swap fee income 2,326   1,154   317   3,933   1,715 
Other income 2,586   2,188   2,101   6,749   6,022 
Total Noninterest Income 25,914   24,509   27,245   74,399   80,686 
Salaries and employee benefits 32,486   30,949   31,066   94,367   88,084 
Net occupancy 4,629   4,170   3,960   13,586   12,614 
Furniture and equipment 4,005   3,857   4,052   11,592   11,866 
Data processing 3,721   3,470   3,196   10,379   9,440 
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,569   913   1,257   3,487   3,347 
Advertising and promotion 1,278   1,434   1,150   3,938   3,829 
Intangible amortization 746   862   868   2,470   2,597 
Other professional fees and services 1,204   1,197   1,308   3,622   3,150 
FDIC insurance 796   702   830   2,196   1,964 
Litigation and operational losses 758   629   589   1,987   1,624 
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 54   86   171   215   223 
Merger and acquisition 448         448    
COVID-19 related 39   62   50   118   357 
Branch consolidation    (202)     (104)  18 
Other operating expenses 8,168   7,550   6,530   23,003   19,316 
Total Noninterest Expense 59,901   55,679   55,027   171,304   158,429 
Income before Income Taxes 42,450   38,393   42,533   115,303   129,191 
Income tax provision 8,482   7,639   8,441   22,855   25,710 
Net Income$33,968  $30,754  $34,092  $92,448  $103,481 
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 93,377,064   93,705,120   95,209,685   93,377,064   95,209,685 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 93,450,259   94,245,770   95,892,304   93,994,158   96,130,602 
       


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
      
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
 2022 2022 2021
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)     
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$106,153  $120,267  $94,579 
Interest-bearing bank deposits 74,619   179,533   240,095 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 802,871   877,287   1,137,675 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 474,790   492,229   548,057 
Loans held for sale 13,811   12,876   19,925 
      
Loans and leases 7,348,917   7,119,754   6,732,580 
Allowance for credit losses (96,093)  (93,603)  (94,185)
Net loans and leases 7,252,824   7,026,151   6,638,395 
      
Goodwill and other intangibles 312,950   313,449   315,092 
Other assets 540,612   504,635   484,036 
Total Assets$9,578,630  $9,526,427  $9,477,854 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$2,782,654  $2,726,242  $2,656,229 
      
Interest-bearing demand deposits 354,310   273,360   265,782 
Savings deposits 4,608,762   4,708,868   4,609,393 
Time deposits 331,923   345,075   405,081 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,294,995   5,327,303   5,280,256 
      
Total deposits 8,077,649   8,053,545   7,936,485 
      
Short-term borrowings 97,932   88,923   117,754 
Long-term borrowings 181,489   181,752   182,519 
Total borrowings 279,421   270,675   300,273 
      
Other liabilities 198,985   153,049   128,241 
Shareholders' equity 1,022,575   1,049,158   1,112,855 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$9,578,630  $9,526,427  $9,477,854 
            


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
dollars in thousands)
    
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,Yield/June 30,Yield/September 30,Yield/ September 30,Yield/September 30,Yield/
 2022
Rate2022
Rate2021
Rate 2022
Rate2021
Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN         
            
Assets           
Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3)$7,254,594 4.30%$7,015,886 3.95%$6,538,477 3.75% $7,039,163 4.00%$6,391,688 3.82%
PPP Loans 7,196 14.61% 20,290 12.02% 225,262 10.05%  26,050 13.50% 380,551 6.72%
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1) 1,446,315 1.92% 1,734,126 1.68% 1,937,385 1.43%  1,661,862 1.70% 1,786,050 1.46%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 8,708,105 3.92% 8,770,302 3.52% 8,701,124 3.39%  8,727,075 3.59% 8,558,289 3.45%
Noninterest-earning assets 825,989   830,167   801,377    826,007   804,619  
Total Assets$9,534,094  $9,600,469  $9,502,501   $9,553,082  $9,362,908  
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$4,952,279 0.07%$5,067,692 0.05%$4,899,328 0.07% $5,000,018 0.05%$4,788,309 0.08%
Time deposits 336,346 0.24% 354,403 0.26% 417,274 0.36%  354,938 0.26% 467,653 0.54%
Short-term borrowings 102,073 0.19% 95,561 0.08% 118,112 0.06%  104,343 0.11% 117,478 0.09%
Long-term borrowings 181,596 4.94% 181,859 4.96% 182,623 4.92%  181,856 4.96% 207,225 4.64%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,572,294 0.24% 5,699,515 0.22% 5,617,337 0.25%  5,641,155 0.22% 5,580,665 0.29%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,746,258   2,711,458   2,647,089    2,701,458   2,556,078  
Other liabilities 152,208   125,646   124,286    132,431   129,883  
Shareholders' equity 1,063,334   1,063,850   1,113,789    1,078,038   1,096,282  
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,961,800   3,900,954   3,885,164    3,911,927   3,782,243  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$9,534,094  $9,600,469  $9,502,501   $9,553,082  $9,362,908  
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.76% 3.38% 3.23%  3.45% 3.27%
                 


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail   
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:   
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$1,120,499  $1,136,593  $1,072,489 
Paycheck Protection Program 4,930   12,928   152,102 
Commercial real estate 2,393,276   2,319,094   2,231,890 
Equipment Finance loans and leases 43,777   21,062    
Real estate construction 326,539   292,400   318,120 
Total Commercial 3,889,021   3,782,077   3,774,601 
    
Consumer Loan Portfolio:   
Closed-end mortgages 1,631,655   1,567,561   1,311,052 
Home equity lines of credit 522,249   532,640   564,323 
Real estate construction 96,151   100,592   105,896 
Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,250,055   2,200,793   1,981,271 
    
Auto & RV loans 1,120,838   1,047,104   886,367 
Direct installment 33,528   35,245   32,509 
Personal lines of credit 51,514   50,249   52,667 
Student loans 3,961   4,286   5,165 
Total Other Consumer 1,209,841   1,136,884   976,708 
Total Consumer Portfolio 3,459,896   3,337,677   2,957,979 
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 7,348,917   7,119,754   6,732,580 
Loans held for sale 13,811   12,876   19,925 
Total Loans and Leases$7,362,728  $7,132,630  $6,752,505 
    
    
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL   
Nonperforming Loans:   
Loans on nonaccrual basis$20,495  $19,594  $14,466 
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis        
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 8,981   9,694   16,210 
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 6,216   6,404   7,410 
Total Nonperforming Loans$35,692  $35,692  $38,086 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 322   93   502 
Repossessions ("Repos") 600   621   453 
Total Nonperforming Assets$36,614  $36,406  $39,041 
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,548   3,155   1,135 
Classified loans 45,656   46,798   58,780 
Criticized loans 139,258   146,780   195,791 
    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.50%  0.51%  0.58%
Allowance for credit losses$96,093  $93,603  $94,185 
    


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
    
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$698  $430  $1,960  $1,523  $6,223 
Real estate construction (9)        (9)  (135)
Commercial real estate 1,003   547   12   1,536   1,529 
Residential real estate 36   (26)  (87)  120   (179)
Loans to individuals 733   577   392   1,953   2,036 
Net Charge-offs$2,461  $1,528  $2,277  $5,123  $9,474 
       
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.13%  0.09%  0.13%  0.10%  0.19%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4) 0.13%  0.09%  0.14%  0.10%  0.20%
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 240.67%  268.26%  14.49%  233.96%  14.28%
Provision for credit losses$5,923  $4,099  $330  $11,986  $1,353 
                    


 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
       
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.  
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.  
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022
 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
       
Interest income$85,700  $76,728  $74,196  $233,672  $220,308 
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1) 261   244   235   759   834 
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 85,961   76,972   74,431   234,431   221,142 
Interest expense 3,340   3,066   3,551   9,478   12,021 
Net interest income, (FTE)(1)$82,621  $73,906  $70,880  $224,953  $209,121 
                    


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
       
Net Income$33,968  $30,754  $34,092  $92,448  $103,481 
Intangible amortization 746   862   868   2,470   2,597 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (157)  (181)  (182)  (519)  (545)
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$34,557  $31,435  $34,778  $94,399  $105,533 
       
Average Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity$1,063,334  $1,063,850  $1,113,789  $1,078,038  $1,096,282 
Less: intangible assets 313,336   313,617   315,303   313,726   315,835 
Tangible Equity 749,998   750,233   798,486   764,312   780,447 
Less: preferred stock              
Tangible Common Equity$749,998  $750,233  $798,486  $764,312  $780,447 
       
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 18.28%  16.81%  17.28%  16.51%  18.08%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
       
Core Net Income:      
Total Net Income$33,968  $30,754  $34,092  $92,448  $103,481 
Net securities gains          (2)  (16)
Tax benefit of net securities gains             3 
Merger & acquisition related expenses 448         448    
Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (94)        (94)   
COVID-19 related 39   62   50   118   357 
Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (8)  (13)  (11)  (25)  (75)
Branch consolidation related    (202)     (104)  18 
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses    42      22   (4)
(5)Core net income$34,353  $30,643  $34,131  $92,811  $103,764 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 93,450,259   94,245,770   95,892,304   93,994,158   96,130,602 
(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.37  $0.33  $0.36  $0.99  $1.08 
       
Intangible amortization 746   862   868   2,470   2,597 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (157)  (181)  (182)  (519)  (545)
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$34,942  $31,324  $34,817  $94,762  $105,816 
       
(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 18.48%  16.75%  17.30%  16.58%  18.13%
                    


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Core Return on Average Assets:      
Total Net Income$33,968  $30,754  $34,092  $92,448  $103,481 
Total Average Assets 9,534,094   9,600,469   9,502,501   9,553,082   9,362,908 
Return on Average Assets 1.41%  1.28%  1.42%  1.29%  1.48%
       
Core Net Income(5)$34,353  $30,643  $34,131  $92,811  $103,764 
Total Average Assets 9,534,094   9,600,469   9,502,501   9,553,082   9,362,908 
(7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.43%  1.28%  1.43%  1.30%  1.48%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Core Efficiency Ratio:      
Total Noninterest Expense$59,901  $55,679  $55,027  $171,304  $158,429 
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:      
Intangible amortization 746   862   868   2,470   2,597 
Merger and acquisition related 448         448    
COVID-19 related 39   62   50   118   357 
Branch consolidation related    (202)     (104)  18 
Noninterest Expense - Core$58,668  $54,957  $54,109  $168,372  $155,457 
       
Net interest income, (FTE)$82,621  $73,906  $70,880  $224,953  $209,121 
Total noninterest income 25,914   24,509   27,245   74,399   80,686 
Net securities gains          (2)  (16)
Total Revenue 108,535   98,415   98,125   299,350   289,791 
       
Adjustments to Revenue:      
Derivative mark-to-market 6   42   218   395   1,371 
Total Revenue - Core$108,529  $98,373  $97,907  $298,955  $288,420 
       
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 54.06%  55.87%  55.27%  56.32%  53.90%
                    


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
    
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021
Tangible Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$1,022,575  $1,049,158  $1,112,855 
Less: intangible assets 312,950   313,449   315,092 
Tangible Equity 709,625   735,709   797,763 
Less: preferred stock        
Tangible Common Equity$709,625  $735,709  $797,763 
    
Tangible Assets:   
Total assets$9,578,630  $9,526,427  $9,477,854 
Less: intangible assets 312,950   313,449   315,092 
Tangible Assets$9,265,680  $9,212,978  $9,162,762 
Less: PPP loans 4,930   12,928   152,102 
Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans$9,260,750  $9,200,050  $9,010,660 
    
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 7.66%  7.99%  8.71%
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 7.66%  8.00%  8.85%
    
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 93,377,064   93,705,120   95,209,685 
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$7.60  $7.85  $8.38 


 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022
 2022 2021
 2022 2021
Pre-tax pre-provision income:      
Net interest income$82,360  $73,662  $70,645  $224,194  $208,287 
Noninterest income 25,914   24,509   27,245   74,399   80,686 
Noninterest expense 59,901   55,679   55,027   171,304   158,429 
Pre-tax pre-provision income$48,373  $42,492  $42,863  $127,289  $130,544 
       
Net securities gains$  $  $  $(2) $(16)
Merger and acquisition related expenses 448   0   0   448   0 
COVID-19 related 39   62   50   118   357 
Branch consolidation    (202)     (104)  18 
Core pre-tax pre-provision income$48,860  $42,352  $42,913  $127,749  $130,903 
       
Net charge-offs$2,461  $1,528  $2,277  $5,123  $9,474 
                    


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30, September 30,
 September 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Core Net Interest Margin:      
Net Interest Income (FTE)$82,621  $73,906  $70,880  $224,953  $209,121 
Less: Income from PPP Loans 265   608   5,473   2,630   13,415 
Less: Income from Excess Cash 538   644   88   1,308   162 
Core Net Interest Income (FTE)$81,818  $72,654  $65,319  $221,015  $195,544 
       
Average Interest-Earning Assets$8,708,105  $8,770,302  $8,701,124  $8,727,075  $8,558,289 
Less: PPP Loans 7,196   20,290   225,262   26,050   380,551 
Less: Excess Cash 99,707   324,896   352,093   233,626   340,691 
Core Average Interest-Earning Assets$8,601,202  $8,425,116  $8,123,769  $8,467,399  $7,837,047 
       
Core Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP) 3.77%  3.46%  3.19%  3.49%  3.34%
                    