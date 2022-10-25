Healthcare Realty Trust Releases Its Fourth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report and 2022 GRESB Assessment Rankings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today released its fourth annual Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments. The report outlines the Company’s progress toward its stated key performance indicators in alignment with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and includes expanded disclosures that align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. Notable achievements include:



Reduced energy usage by 6.9%, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 22.8%, and water consumption by 13.9% in 2021 over a 2016 baseline, surpassing the Company’s 10% GHG reduction goal

Implemented third-party assurance of environmental data

Added 15 new green building certifications in 2021 including IREM Certified Sustainable Properties and ENERGY STAR certifications

Added LED lighting to 1 million square feet in 2021, an increase of 23% over the prior year

Included in the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2022 Better Buildings Progress Report with a case study highlighting our renewable energy program

Recognized in Nareit’s 2022 REIT Industry ESG Report, featuring efforts to enhance employee health, wellbeing, and culture

Achieved stated goal of having at least one-third of our Board of Directors consist of women and/or minority group members

Added ESG performance goals to the Company’s 2021 incentive program for its executive officers

“During a time of remarkable growth, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to strengthen the Company’s ESG program, improving the quality and integrity of our environmental data, expanding our disclosures, and taking on new initiatives. Our recent merger with Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) affords us an incredible opportunity to apply best practices across a much larger portfolio, expanding our ability to positively impact the environment,” said Todd Meredith, Healthcare Realty’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Healthcare Realty was awarded GRESB’s 4 Green Star ranking, earning a score of 80 on its 2022 assessment, up from 73 in 2021. The Company received GRESB’s Public Disclosure rating of "A," ranking second out of a peer group of 10 healthcare real estate companies for transparency in public reporting on sustainability practices.

HTA’s GRESB assessment score of 42 in 2022 provides a meaningful opportunity to drive improvement across a larger portfolio. Looking ahead, Healthcare Realty will integrate ESG data from the legacy HTA portfolio, establishing new baselines and goals for the combined company.

Healthcare Realty’s sustainability reports, principles, and policies are available on the Company’s website: https://www.healthcarerealty.com/sustainability/

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of the closing of the Healthcare Realty-Healthcare Trust of America merger on July 20, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 30 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

