FPW Media Announces Ranking on Adweek's 2022 Fastest Growing Agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Ore., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adweek yesterday ranked FPW Media no. 45 in its annual Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies feature. Fastest Growing honors the 75 top agencies — large and small, from all over the world — whose industry presence is on the rise. Accepting entries from every agency and solution provider category, this distinction is awarded to those organizations that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years.

"FPW was first named to AdWeek's fastest growing companies in 2020, and I am honored for FPW Media to have had the privilege of being named a second time," said Owen Garitty, founder and lead creative. "This is a tremendous achievement that was only possible through the hard work of FPW's team members as well as our incredible clients who continue to trust us with their brands."

Complete results of Adweek 75: Fastest Growing, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.adweek.com/fastest-growing-agencies/2022 and in the Oct. 24 issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine. Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies, both global and regional focused, as well as organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead-gen.

"After weathering the pandemic-induced economic crisis of 2020, agencies experienced a new year that saw many shops returning and surpassing their pre-pandemic revenues in 2021. But a new threat looms in 2022: Inflation and a potential recession are driving brands to cut marketing spend — even when most experts recommend increasing ad spend during economic downturns," said Jameson Fleming, Adweek's editor.

"As budget cuts trickle down to agencies, they get a smaller piece of the pie (if they even get a piece at all), which can potentially initiate layoffs," Fleming added. "This year's Fastest Growing Agencies are in a unique position to use their rapidly scaling businesses to come out of economic turbulence with their staffs intact and ready to pick off business from agencies that are struggling to get by."

The FPW Difference

FPW Media was founded on the concept of positioning our clients to stand out amongst their competition in a fast-paced world. We make the impossible possible on a daily basis for our incredible clients by equipping them with cutting-edge strategies that ensure optimal market engagement. Our unique company structure allows us to perform all of our services in-house with a critical eye for consistency and detail. Our team of creatives works with brands across the nation to develop innovative solutions and breathtaking content. From marketing to business services, we provide the perfect solutions for any industry and execute our clients' goals without compromise.

More About Adweek

Methodology

The 2022 Adweek 75: Fastest Growing is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue level by 2019.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than six million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

