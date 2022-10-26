Magnite Reports Growth in Asia, Driven by Increasing OTT Viewership and Strong Omnichannel Demand

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today reported growth across Asia, delivering a 23% increase from H1 2021 to H1 2022 across its platform compared with the overall APAC digital advertising market’s expected 12% growth in 2022, according to Magna Global. The positive results come as Magnite’s technical capabilities and integrations with premium publishers have been met with strong omnichannel demand, coupled with increasing OTT viewership across all screens, including mobile and CTV, throughout the region.



The success Magnite has seen in advertiser spend is directly tied to the company’s ability to provide scaled inventory from the most premium publishers in fully transparent transactions. Magnite currently works with a wide range of publisher clients in the region, including Viu, WeTV, iQIYI, Vidio and iWantTFC.

According to Magnite research , 86% of streaming viewers say they don’t mind watching ads - provided that the ad loads are kept light. Magnite enables advertisers to find these audiences across OTT and has seen meaningful growth in the number of advertisers investing in OTT as viewership has shifted to streaming. Advertisers in the F&B, technology and business verticals running OTT campaigns with Magnite increased their spend by 173%, 128%, and 149% respectively between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022. Overall impressions grew by 55% across the region during the same time period and OTT represented over 53% of regional impressions in Q2.

In response to this growth, Magnite has brought on several new senior hires to the team:

Priyanka Bajaj , Head of Demand Facilitation Asia

, Head of Demand Facilitation Asia Ibrahim Merican, Demand Operations Lead Asia

Lily Cheong, Supply Ops Lead Asia

Hesty Dwi Utami, Business Development Director Asia

New demand facilitation sales managers, Charlotte Hernandez and Tina Arvianh



The team has proven expertise that will drive forward Magnite’s presence in key regional markets across Asia. Magnite also plans to open up roles across account management, solutions engineering, sales, and product to grow inventory scale, support advertising demand, and elevate data enablement and advanced sell-side programmatic capabilities.

“Deepening and expanding our successful client relationships in Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and India are a key priority for us,” said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite. “We see incredibly strong demand for a best-in-class SSP that enables brands to reach consumers across all touchpoints including mobile devices and CTV as it is starting to increase scale in the region. We continue to be the preferred platform that connects advertisers to premium publishers who are searching for the most comprehensive omnichannel ecosystem to reach their audiences.”



“As the fastest growing OTT platform in Indonesia, Vision+ looks to technology leaders like Magnite for guidance in navigating the digital landscape,” commented Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, Managing Director PT MNC OTT Network. “Since working with them, our advertising business has seen significant growth. We look forward to the continued expansion of our relationship as Vision+ broadens its premium content library to reach viewers at scale. The Magnite team always provides support to improve our business and we’re confident that with their help, the business will continue to advance.”

“In the rapidly changing digital landscape, it’s important that we work with technology vendors like Magnite who are ahead of evolving trends and take an active role in helping us to reach and exceed our business goals,” said Pavan Arora, Head, Programmatic Revenue & Operations at Hindustan Times Media Ltd.

