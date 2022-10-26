English French

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — October 26, 2022

Dassault Systèmes Announces Its New OUTSCALE Brand as the Leading Sovereign and Sustainable Operator of Trusted Business Experience as a Service

OUTSCALE expands from providing infrastructure as a service to operating three levels of experience cloud that enable a unified cyber governance

Holistic collaborative universes combine data science, virtual twin experiences and process modeling for new business experiences that create value for customers

New cloud ecosystem will focus on developing business experiences and addressing cyber governance Dedicated, experienced OUTSCALE leadership team will make OUTSCALE the trusted partner of choice for customers



Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced its ambition to become the leading sovereign and sustainable operator of trusted cloud services.

Dassault Systèmes’ cloud brand OUTSCALE is expanding its offering from trusted hyper-scalable infrastructure as a service to sovereign environments for trusted business experience as a service. Through this transition, Dassault Systèmes will strengthen the position of OUTSCALE as the strategic, sovereign cloud partner for governments and companies in all industries, thereby driving digital autonomy with three levels of experience cloud: dedicated cloud for sovereign collaboration in a customer’s space; private cloud for trusted collaboration in a common legal and fiscal space; and international cloud for secured collaboration.

OUTSCALE will deliver business experience twins that empower all business users to excel in their role by benefiting from data science, breaking down silos, and capturing knowledge and know-how within their organization and ecosystem – from market intelligence and cost optimization to talent management, innovation acceleration, asset intelligence, and in-service quality enforcement. Dassault Systèmes will execute this ambition by relying on its 40 years of expertise across multiple industry verticals. The OUTSCALE portfolio leverages the company’s extensive knowledge and know-how to host all its own platforms on a scalable cloud and accelerate the move-to-cloud.

OUTSCALE is building its cloud ecosystem to develop business experiences as well as to address cyber governance. Today, Dassault Systèmes announced the first alliance for a European sovereign cloud responding to country-specific governance. This will be supported by a joint venture with Banque des Territoires, Docaposte (digital subsidiary of La Poste group), and Bouygues Telecom.

Laurent Seror, founder of OUTSCALE, will continue to lead as board member of OUTSCALE. Philippe Miltin has been named CEO of OUTSCALE, with more than 20 years of experience in the digital industry, most recently at Atos. He will focus on the development and sale of OUTSCALE’s portfolio of ready-to-use cloud solutions. Arnaud Bertrand joins OUTSCALE as Senior Vice President, Research and Development. With more than 20 years of experience in big data and high performance computing experience, most recently at Bull, Arnaud Bertrand will manage OUTSCALE’s research and development teams.

“Our strategy for OUTSCALE and its offering are unique in the industry. We are applying 40 years of expertise at an industrial level to deliver an end-to-end sovereign cloud offering that is intricately linked to each customer’s core business and enables them to create value from data at multiple levels,” said Pascal Daloz, COO, Dassault Systèmes. “With its dedicated and experienced leadership team, OUTSCALE will become the trusted partner of choice for our customers.”

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Natasha LEVANTI natasha.levanti@3ds.com +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEAR Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India Kriti ASHOK kriti.ashok@3ds.com +91 9741310607

Japan Yukiko SATO yukiko.sato@3ds.com +81 3 4321 3841

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

AP South Jessica TAN jessica.tan@3ds.com +65 6511 6248

