Biological Safety Cabinets Market to Cross US $255mn at a CAGR of Over 7.7% by 2026

Raipur, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Biological Safety Cabinet Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the biological safety cabinets market is driven by a host of factors. Below given are a few-

Favourable regulations augmenting the use of biological safety cabinets in the healthcare industry coupled with an increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases.

The rapid growth in the number of biologics increased investment in healthcare infrastructure in growing economies, further proliferate the market growth.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Biological Cabinet Safety Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the global biological safety cabinets market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type – Class I, Class II – Class II Type A & Class II Type B, Class III.

– Class I, Class II – Class II Type A & Class II Type B, Class III. By End-Use – Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories, Academic &Research Organizations.

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories, Academic &Research Organizations. Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



View the Report Scope and Table of Contents:



https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1718/biological-safety-cabinet-market.html

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Type Trends -

The Class II garnered the highest market share of over 40% in 2020 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

It offers complete protection and are mainly used in basic research activities. Moreover, it offers protection for product, personnel, as well as the environment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Geographically, North America witnessed the largest market share of around 34% and is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period. This is mainly attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare companies, strong funding for R&D activities, a strong base of vaccination and epidemiology centers, and the rising prevalence of epidemics.

In addition, rising incidences of chronic diseases and the quick adoption of advanced technologies, in the region further contribute to the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to positively influence the biological cabinets industry in 2020. Stringent lockdown measures, quarantine for the infected across the globe, as well as restricted movement, and a rising concern for the cure and treatment of the virus.

In addition, funds, and grants for the production of vaccine and drug approval require safe cabinets to prevent the spread of the virus, thus spurs the demand for biological safety cabinets.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players –

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (The U.S),

Laboconco Corporation (The U.S),

Nuaire Inc. (The U.S),

The Baker Company (The U.S),

Azbil Telstar (Spain),

Jinan Biobase Biotech (China),

Germfree laboratories (The U.S),

Air science Inc. (The U.S),

HAIER BIOMEDICAL (The U.S), and

CRUMA S.A (Spain).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Biological Safety Cabinet Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

