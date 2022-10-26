Nilorn Interim Report Q3, 2022

English Swedish

Period July - September

Order bookings decreased by 3 percent to MSEK 230 (236).

Revenue increased by 14 percent to MSEK 232 (203).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 206, i.e. an underlying organic increase of 2 percent.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 37.0 (29.3).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 28.0 (20.8).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.45 (1.82).

Period January – September

Order bookings increased by 28 percent to MSEK 755 (587).

Revenue expressed in SEK increased by 34 percent to MSEK 744 (554).

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 675 (554), i.e an underlying organic increase of 22 percent.

The operating profit amounted to MSEK 122.1 (79.4).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 91.9 (57.1).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.06 (5.0).

Net cash (excluding IFRS16) amounted to MSEK 43 (59).





A presentation will be held today 26/10 at 10.00 am CET

Registration Form

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 26 October 2022.

