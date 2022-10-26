Atos to deploy and manage intelligent network for Siemens Healthineers with seven-year contract

English French

Paris, France – October 26th, 2022 – Atos today announces the win of a seven-year contract with Siemens Healthineers to provide, deploy and manage Software Defined Access (SDA)-enabled global LAN (local area network) services in close to 60 customer locations in 15 countries. This contract showcases Atos’ ability and commitment, as global network infrastructure partner, to support Siemens Healthineers on its journey towards a modernized and independent LAN network based on Cisco SDA.

Siemens Healthineers is striving for a network technology that addresses the challenges of a changing world where experts and R&D teams need to collaborate, independent of their location across the globe. To that end, the provided SDA LAN service will replace the legacy LAN service and will help to bring together the worlds of Siemens Healthineers and Varian by enabling global network collaboration.

By relying on a SDA-enabled LAN technology, Siemens Healthineers will not only benefit from a stable and robust but also from a more flexible network, including all the advantages of an automated network, an easy-to-handle access administration and a secure environment with a ZeroTrust approach.

The solution ensures reliable, IoT ready and stable operations by leveraging Atos' deep understanding of the business intentions of Siemens Healthineers for its network. It also builds on Atos’ state-of-the-art network management practices, supported and continuously improved by our own network experts.

The solution proposed by Atos leverages the results of the SDA-specific Design Project conducted by Siemens Healthineers and Atos in partnership with Cisco. The result demonstrates innovative features, such as micro segmentation, automation and how they can be incorporated into the solution design and operational set-up.

As the current provider, Atos can reuse recently refreshed SDA-ready devices from the installed base, as well as the customer specific tool interfaces and IT service management (ITSM) processes, enabling a seamless, cost-efficient 24-month transformation with no or minimal impact on business users and their processes.

Nourdine Bihmane, co-CEO in charge of Tech Foundations, Atos said “We are delighted to support Siemens Healthineers in their digitization journey and help transform their network infrastructure with the purpose of enhancing collaboration throughout the company. The project in partnership with Cisco is yet another example of Atos’ mission to securely deliver innovative technologies for business change while maintaining continuity.”

Dr. Stefan Henkel, Head of IT of Siemens Healthineers said “With this agreement, we are renewing our trust in our partnership with Atos to transform and innovate network services for our manufacturing sites and R&D labs towards a Zero-Trust-Architecture. This transformation program is an essential cornerstone of our journey to Digitalize the Core of Siemens Healthineers. We look forward to executing the program together with Atos, to build an innovative, resilient, and efficient foundational service for our new network infrastructure.”

***

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Constance Arnoux | constance.arnoux@atos.net | +33 0 6 44 12 16 35

Attachment