Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 19 October 2022 to 25 October 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|831,300
|143.71
|119,463,980.00
|19 October 2022
|5,000
|108.10
|540,500.00
|20 October 2022
|4,000
|107.64
|430,560.00
|21 October 2022
|5,000
|107.41
|537,050.00
|24 October 2022
|5,000
|110.88
|554,400.00
|25 October 2022
|5,000
|111.04
|555,200.00
|Total
|24,000
|109.07
|2,617,710.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|855,300
|142.74
|122,081,690.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 963,931 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.51 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
