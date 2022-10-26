GOWIN Semiconductor Partners with Metrics for Simulator Tool

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp, the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, is partnering with Metrics Design Automation to introduce DSim Cloud as part of GOWIN’s FPGA EDA solution. Metrics DSim Cloud is the first full feature, cloud-based simulator that supports SystemVerilog & VHDL design languages.



Simulation is increasingly used by all FPGA designers to ensure that their designs are complete and will function as desired before the FPGA is programmed. Until now FPGA designers have been forced to make a very difficult tradeoff – either use a very expensive simulator with great function and performance or choose an affordable simulator that isn’t very good. Metrics Dsim Cloud fills the gap, providing GOWIN with a simulator that has the function and performance of Cadence and Synopsys simulators but at an incredibly low price. There are no upfront license fees and customers pay by the minute for only the time that they need to simulate. Joe Costello, the Executive Chairman of Metrics said, “This is a great turning point in the FPGA market. Designers never have to think again about whether they can afford to simulate or whether their simulator is up to the job. Now all GOWIN FPGA designers have a world class simulator with unlimited resources at their fingertips from a single server to thousands of nodes if they need to finish a large test very quickly. True freedom to design and deliver.”

“GOWIN is proud to be the first FPGA company to deliver a cloud-based simulation solution to its customers. There is something for every designer in this offering. For smaller customers who previously wouldn’t be able to justify the price of a full-time simulator license, they get a low cost no compromise solution,” said Danny Fisher, Senior FAE Manager, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. “For larger customers, a cloud-based simulator allows them to do large regressions in the shortest amount of time without investing anything for expensive inhouse server compute-farms and overpriced simulation licenses.”

GOWIN will be hosting a webinar on November 16th, 2022, providing additional information on their partnership with Metrics and how the DSim Cloud Verification is the best option for simulation in the FPGA world.



