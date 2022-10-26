Implementation of capital reduction at Jyske Bank A/S

English Danish

Correction of Jyske Bank’s percentage of share capital owned directly and indirectly stated in corporate announcement no. 49/2022.

At Jyske Bank A/S' extraordinary general meeting on 14 September 2022, it was finally decided to reduce Jyske Bank's share capital by a nominal value of DKK 47,279,050, corresponding to 4,727,905 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10. The capital reduction takes place through cancellation of own shares and will thus be used as distribution to capital owners.

After expiry of the deadline of the company’s creditors to lodge their claims in the company, cf. S.192(1) of the Danish Companies Act, the company’s Supervisory Board has decided to implement the capital reduction, and this has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

After the capital reduction, the nominal share capital of Jyske Bank A/S amounts to DKK 642,720,950 distributed on 64,272,095 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10.

After the capital reduction, Jyske Bank directly and indirectly owns a total of 22,202 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.03% of the share capital.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment