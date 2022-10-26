Healthcare Cybersecurity Market to hit USD 59 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The healthcare cybersecurity market value is estimated to cross USD 59 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Technological advances in healthcare cybersecurity solutions are anticipated to impel the industry statistics. Leading companies in the sector are focusing on improving cybersecurity software to provide foolproof security to medical and scientific data. Such advancements are projected to foster industry outlook.

Cybersecurity solutions to observe high deployment to protect against DDoS attacks

The distributed denial of service (DDoS) threat segment held a 16% market share in 2021 due to rising number of DDoS attacks. Hackers exploit hacked IoT devices in botnets to attack and disrupt medical device functionality. This can have severe repercussions and jeopardize patients' health records. As a result, healthcare organizations are gradually deploying anti-virus software and security fixes, which will amplify healthcare cybersecurity adoption to evade DDoS attacks.

Growing use of portable devices in healthcare settings to boost segment progression

Healthcare cybersecurity market from device security segment accounted for more than 21.5% business share in 2021 and is expected to grow considerably in the future on account of the rising use of portable devices in healthcare organizations. Cybercriminals can hack these devices by embedding dangerous applications in order to access sensitive data. To prevent this, hospitals are installing anti-virus software, which is likely to accelerate the industry trends.

Soaring prominence of remote healthcare services to drive cloud-based cybersecurity deployment

Healthcare cybersecurity market from the cloud-based deployment segment is slated to observe strong expansion through the forecast period. The increasing integration of novel technologies into established IT infrastructures creates new data protection and cybersecurity issues. Cloud solutions offer flexibility and quick access for the introduction of new services, such as virtual health and telemedicine, which is speculated to promote segment growth.

Rising need for cybersecurity among healthcare payers to augment the business share

Healthcare cybersecurity market from the healthcare payers segment is expected to showcase over 19.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The segment is expected to generate substantial revenue since healthcare payers set service prices, collect payments, and process and settle provider claims. Healthcare payers include various entities viz., health plan providers, Medicaid, and Medicare. Cybersecurity software and solutions protect them against vendor ransomware attacks, which is set to facilitate segmental expansion.

Introduction of novel technologies to expand LATAM industry share

Latin America healthcare cybersecurity market is projected to develop at more than 19% CAGR through 2030 owing to the increased occurrences of chronic diseases and the rising adoption of advanced technologies for managing larger healthcare data. Other factors, including the high usage of networked devices and the utilization of EHR software in hospitals, have also fueled the demand for cybersecurity software, which is foreseen to accelerate regional market landscape.

Partnerships between public and private enterprises to define the competitive outlook

The healthcare cybersecurity market consists of Cisco Systems, Inc., ClearDATA, IBM, Imperva, Intel Corporation, Medigate (Claroty), Northrop Grumman, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Trend Micro Incorporated, among other firms. Companies are developing and innovating manufacturing procedures, as well as pursuing growth strategies through partnerships and acquisitions, to improve their business presence.

