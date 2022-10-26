North Media Q3 2022 Interim Report: Invitation to earnings and investor calls  

English Danish

26 October 2022

North Media will present its performance on two calls on 3 November 2022 following release of its Q3 2022 Interim Report on 2 November 2022.







The earnings call will take place at 13.00 (CET) 3 November.

On the call, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO of North Media, and Kåre Wigh, CFO, will provide comments on the Group’s financial and operational performance and answer questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.



You can register and follow the event here.





For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90

Germany: +49 302 178 9327

Norway: +47 21 95 63 42

Sweden: +46 812 410 952

United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819

United States: +1 646 787 0157

(Pin: 363566)





The investor call will take place at 15.00 (CET) 3 November

Also here Lasse Ingemann Brodt and Kåre Wigh will provide comments on the financial and operational performance and answer questions. This call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital, and it will be conducted in Danish. You can register for the event here.





For further information, please contact

Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk